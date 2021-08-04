Nuxt Netlify

Dynamically generate _headers and _redirects files for Netlify in your Nuxt.js projects.

This module supports the creation of redirects and header rules for your Netlify site: you can easily configure custom headers, basic auth, redirect instructions and rewrite rules from your nuxt config file.

Installation

⚠️ node >= 10 and nuxt >= 2 are required.

npm install --save-dev @aceforth/nuxt-netlify

or

yarn add --dev @aceforth/nuxt-netlify

Add @aceforth/nuxt-netlify to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js :

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < 2.9.0 , use modules instead.

{ buildModules : [ '@aceforth/nuxt-netlify' , ], netlify : { mergeSecurityHeaders : true } }

or

{ buildModules : [ [ '@aceforth/nuxt-netlify' , { mergeSecurityHeaders : true } ] ] }

Usage

The default configuration will generate an empty _redirects file and a _headers file with some caching and security headers:

# _headers /* Referrer-Policy: origin X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff X-Frame-Options: DENY X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block /_nuxt/* Cache-Control: public, max-age=31536000, immutable /sw.js Cache-Control: no-cache

⚠️ the /_nuxt/* reference automatically changes with the value of build.publicPath .

Headers

The headers object represents a JS version of the Netlify _headers file format. You should pass in a object with string keys (representing the paths) and an array of strings for each header. For example:

You can add extra headers as follows:

const pkg = require ( './package.json' ) { netlify : { headers : { '/*' : [ 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *' , `X-Build: ${pkg.version} ` ], '/favicon.ico' : [ 'Cache-Control: public, max-age=86400' ] } } }

that will generate:

# _headers /* Referrer-Policy: origin X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff X-Frame-Options: DENY X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * X-Build: 1.0.1 /_nuxt/* Cache-Control: public, max-age=31536000, immutable /sw.js Cache-Control: no-cache /favicon.ico Cache-Control: public, max-age=86400

Redirects

You can also add redirects, as many as you like. You should pass in an array of objects with the redirection attributes. For example:

{ netlify : { redirects : [ { from : '/home' , to : '/' }, { from : '/my-redirect' , to : '/' , status : 302 , force : true }, { from : '/en/*' , to : '/en/404.html' , status : 404 }, { from : '/*' , to : '/index.html' , status : 200 }, { from : '/store' , to : '/blog/:id' , query : { id : ':id' } }, { from : '/' , to : '/china' , status : 302 , conditions : { Country : 'cn,hk,tw' } } ] } }

will generate:

# _redirects /home / 301 /my-redirect / 302! /en/* /en/404.html 404 /* /index.html 200 /store id=:id /blog/:id 301 / /china 302 Country=cn,hk,tw

See the configuration section for all available options.

