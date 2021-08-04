openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@aceforth/nuxt-netlify

by aceforth
1.1.0 (see all)

Dynamically generate `_headers` and `_redirects` files for Netlify in your Nuxt.js projects

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

769

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Codacy Badge Travis David David version License

Nuxt Netlify

Dynamically generate _headers and _redirects files for Netlify in your Nuxt.js projects.

This module supports the creation of redirects and header rules for your Netlify site: you can easily configure custom headers, basic auth, redirect instructions and rewrite rules from your nuxt config file.

Read this in other languages: English, Español

Installation

⚠️ node >= 10 and nuxt >= 2 are required.

npm install --save-dev @aceforth/nuxt-netlify

or

yarn add --dev @aceforth/nuxt-netlify

Add @aceforth/nuxt-netlify to the buildModules section of nuxt.config.js:

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < 2.9.0, use modules instead. 

{
  buildModules: [
    '@aceforth/nuxt-netlify',
  ],

  netlify: { 
    mergeSecurityHeaders: true 
  }
}

or 

{
  buildModules: [
    [
      '@aceforth/nuxt-netlify',
      {
        mergeSecurityHeaders: true
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Usage

The default configuration will generate an empty _redirects file and a _headers file with some caching and security headers:

# _headers

/*
  Referrer-Policy: origin
  X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
  X-Frame-Options: DENY
  X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block

/_nuxt/*
  Cache-Control: public, max-age=31536000, immutable

/sw.js
  Cache-Control: no-cache

⚠️ the /_nuxt/* reference automatically changes with the value of build.publicPath.

Headers

The headers object represents a JS version of the Netlify _headers file format. You should pass in a object with string keys (representing the paths) and an array of strings for each header. For example:

You can add extra headers as follows:

const pkg = require('./package.json')

{
  netlify: { 
    headers: {
      '/*': [
        'Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *',
        `X-Build: ${pkg.version}`
      ],
      '/favicon.ico': [
        'Cache-Control: public, max-age=86400'
      ]
    }
  }
}

that will generate:

# _headers

/*
  Referrer-Policy: origin
  X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
  X-Frame-Options: DENY
  X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block
  Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *
  X-Build: 1.0.1

/_nuxt/*
  Cache-Control: public, max-age=31536000, immutable

/sw.js
  Cache-Control: no-cache
  
/favicon.ico
  Cache-Control: public, max-age=86400

Redirects

You can also add redirects, as many as you like. You should pass in an array of objects with the redirection attributes. For example:

{
  netlify: { 
    redirects: [
      {
        from: '/home',
        to: '/'
      },
      {
        from: '/my-redirect',
        to: '/',
        status: 302,
        force: true
      },
      {
        from: '/en/*',
        to: '/en/404.html',
        status: 404
      },
      {
        from: '/*',
        to: '/index.html',
        status: 200
      },
      {
        from: '/store',
        to: '/blog/:id',
        query: {
          id: ':id'
        }
      },
      {
        from: '/',
        to: '/china',
        status: 302,
        conditions: {
          Country: 'cn,hk,tw'
        }
      }
    ]
  }
}

will generate:

# _redirects

/home               /               301
/my-redirect        /               302!
/en/*               /en/404.html    404
/*                  /index.html     200
/store    id=:id    /blog/:id       301
/                   /china          302    Country=cn,hk,tw

See the configuration section for all available options.

Documentation & Support

Professional Support

This project is sponsored by me, a Full Stack Developer. If you require Professional Assistance on your project(s), please contact me at https://marquez.co.

Code of Conduct

Everyone participating in this project is expected to agree to abide by the Code of Conduct.

License

Code released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial