@accounts/mongo-sessions

by accounts-js
0.32.2 (see all)

Fullstack authentication and accounts-management for Javascript.

778

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

accounts-js logo


npm npm downloads codecov License

Fullstack authentication and accounts-management for GraphQL and REST.


Note: Although accounts-js is production ready, the packages within this repo are under active development — expect breaking changes with minor version updates.

The @accounts suite of packages aims to provide all the tools you need to build a flexible authentication and accounts management solution for your application.

🔐 We got you covered! The packages come with strong opinionated security defaults while preserving options for configuration.

📚 Ready to get started? Take a look at our documentation to learn how to use the packages. For more advanced usage, head to our API documentation.

🙋‍♀️ A bit lost? Here are some examples where you can see working clients and severs with react, GraphQL or Rest.

Features

  • Create and manage users
  • Create and manage sessions (JWT)
  • Pick your transport layer
    • GraphQL
    • Rest
  • Compatible with all the modern js frameworks (react, react-native, vue, angular...)
  • Use the database you want
    • Mongo
    • Typeorm
    • Redis (sessions only)
  • Add all the strategies you need
    • password
    • Oauth (WIP)

Contributing and community

Any contribution is very welcome, read our contributing guide to see how to locally setup the repository and see our development process.

Sponsors

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the amazing people who contribute.

