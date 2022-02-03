openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@accordproject/ui-markdown-editor

by accordproject
0.97.0 (see all)

Accord Project React Components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

559

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Accord Project Web Components

Build Status join discord

This repository contains a library of user interface components that can be used to create web-applications based on Accord Project technology. The components use the React ( JavaScript library )

Repository Structure

This repository is a monorepo, built using lerna. Each package is published as an independent npm module.

Netlify is used to automatically publish the static site generated by Storybook.

Use the interactive Storybook to discover the components and their properties.

View the Live Storybook Demo or Run Locally

Sample Project

To use these components refer to: https://github.com/accordproject/web-components-starter If you are not already using semantic-ui-react in your project, be sure to include import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css' in the entry point of your react app.

Run Locally

npm install -g lerna
lerna clean && lerna bootstrap && lerna run build
cd packages/storybook
npm run storybook

User Interaction Testing (e2e tests)

Install cypress app on your local system: https://download.cypress.io/desktop

Check if the system requirements are matched: https://docs.cypress.io/guides/getting-started/installing-cypress.html#System-requirements

Start the storybook

cd packages/storybook
npm run storybook

Execute the following script to start e2e tesing

cd packages/storybook
npm run test:e2e

If you are writing the tests and want to see the tests in a browser, then do the following

cd packages/storybook
npx cypress open

Accord Project Logo

GitHub license Join the Accord Project Slack

Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.

Learn More About Accord Project

Overview

Documentation

Contributing

The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.

Find out what’s coming on our blog.

Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Discord channel to get involved!

For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.

README Badge

Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know: accord project

[![accord project](https://img.shields.io/badge/powered%20by-accord%20project-19C6C8.svg)](https://www.accordproject.org/)

License

Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).

Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial