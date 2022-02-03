Accord Project Web Components

This repository contains a library of user interface components that can be used to create web-applications based on Accord Project technology. The components use the React ( JavaScript library )

Repository Structure

This repository is a monorepo, built using lerna. Each package is published as an independent npm module.

Netlify is used to automatically publish the static site generated by Storybook.

Use the interactive Storybook to discover the components and their properties.

View the Live Storybook Demo or Run Locally

Sample Project

To use these components refer to: https://github.com/accordproject/web-components-starter If you are not already using semantic-ui-react in your project, be sure to include import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css' in the entry point of your react app.

Run Locally

npm install -g lerna lerna clean && lerna bootstrap && lerna run build cd packages/storybook npm run storybook

User Interaction Testing (e2e tests)

Install cypress app on your local system: https://download.cypress.io/desktop

Check if the system requirements are matched: https://docs.cypress.io/guides/getting-started/installing-cypress.html#System-requirements

Start the storybook

cd packages/storybook npm run storybook

Execute the following script to start e2e tesing

cd packages/storybook npm run test :e2e

If you are writing the tests and want to see the tests in a browser, then do the following

cd packages/storybook npx cypress open

Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.

Learn More About Accord Project

Contributing

The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.

Find out what’s coming on our blog.

Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Discord channel to get involved!

For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.

README Badge

Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know:

License

Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).

Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.