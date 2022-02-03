This repository contains a library of user interface components that can be used to create web-applications based on Accord Project technology. The components use the React ( JavaScript library )
This repository is a monorepo, built using lerna. Each package is published as an independent npm module.
Netlify is used to automatically publish the static site generated by Storybook.
Use the interactive Storybook to discover the components and their properties.
To use these components refer to: https://github.com/accordproject/web-components-starter
If you are not already using semantic-ui-react in your project, be sure to include
import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css' in the entry point of your react app.
npm install -g lerna
lerna clean && lerna bootstrap && lerna run build
cd packages/storybook
npm run storybook
Install cypress app on your local system: https://download.cypress.io/desktop
Check if the system requirements are matched: https://docs.cypress.io/guides/getting-started/installing-cypress.html#System-requirements
Start the storybook
cd packages/storybook
npm run storybook
Execute the following script to start e2e tesing
cd packages/storybook
npm run test:e2e
If you are writing the tests and want to see the tests in a browser, then do the following
cd packages/storybook
npx cypress open
Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.
The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.
Find out what’s coming on our blog.
Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Discord channel to get involved!
For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.
Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know:
[![accord project](https://img.shields.io/badge/powered%20by-accord%20project-19C6C8.svg)](https://www.accordproject.org/)
Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).
Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.