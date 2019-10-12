openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@accordproject/ergo-cli

by accordproject
0.22.2 (see all)

The Language for Smart Legal Contracts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ergo logo

Build Status Build Mechanization Status Coverage Status GitHub license downloads npm version Join the Accord Project Slack

Introduction

This is the source code for the Ergo compiler. Ergo is the Accord Project language for Smart Legal Contracts.

The Ergo compiler is distributed as an npm package.

The Ergo compiler is written using the Coq proof assistant, with parsing and support code written in OCaml. It makes extensive use of the Q*cert compiler for code generation and type checking.

Both the Ergo language and its compiler are in early development phase. If you would like to build from source or to contribute, consult the DEVELOPERS file.

Try Ergo online

If you want to take a peek at Ergo without installing anything, check out the interactive REPL (read-eval-print-loop) for Ergo stand-alone, or the Accord Project Template Studio which illustrates Ergo in Accord Project templates.

Documentation

The most recent Ergo documentation is in the [Ergo Language Guide][docergo].

Structure of the Code Repository

Top level repository (ergo), with sub packages. Each sub-package is published as an independent npm module using lerna:

  • ergo-cli : Command line interface for the Ergo compiler
  • ergo-compiler : Core classes for the Ergo compiler
  • ergo-engine : A Node.js VM based execution engine for Ergo
  • ergo-test : Cucumber based testing for Ergo

Installation

The easiest way to install Ergo is as a Node.js package. Once you have Node.js installed on your machine, you can get the Ergo compiler and command-line using the Node.js package manager by typing the following in a terminal:

$ npm install -g @accordproject/ergo-cli

This will install the Ergo command-line (ergo) and Read-Eval-Print-Loop (ergotop). Those will allow you to create, test and compile Ergo contracts. You can check your installed version by typing the following in a terminal:

$ ergo --version

Or to get command line help:

$ ergo --help
ergo <command>

Commands:
  ergo draft       create a contract text from data
  ergo trigger     send a request to the contract
  ergo invoke      invoke a clause of the contract
  ergo initialize  initialize the state for a contract
  ergo compile     compile a contract

Options:
  --help         Show help                                             [boolean]
  --version      Show version number                                   [boolean]
  --verbose, -v                                                 [default: false]

Create contract text

To create a contract text from a contract:

$ ergo draft --template ./tests/volumediscount --data ./tests/volumediscount/data.json

Initialize a contract

To obtain the initial state of the contract:

$ ergo initialize --template ./tests/volumediscount --data ./tests/volumediscount/data.json
06:40:29 - info:

Send a request to a contract

To send a request to a contract:

$ ergo trigger --template ./tests/volumediscount --data ./tests/volumediscount/data.json --request ./tests/volumediscount/request.json --state ./tests/volumediscount/state.json
06:40:01 - info:
{
  "clause": "orgXaccordprojectXvolumediscountXVolumeDiscount",
  "request": {
    "$class": "org.accordproject.volumediscount.VolumeDiscountRequest",
    "netAnnualChargeVolume": 10.4
  },
  "response": {
    "$class": "org.accordproject.volumediscount.VolumeDiscountResponse",
    "discountRate": 2.8,
    "transactionId": "13fa7cb6-03fc-4fd8-8e12-9a85ac8d5eb7",
    "timestamp": "2019-10-12T23:56:33.688Z"
  },
  "state": {
    "$class": "org.accordproject.cicero.contract.AccordContractState",
    "stateId": "1"
  },
  "emit": []
}

Invoke a clause

To invoke a specific clause of the contract:

$ ergo invoke --template ./tests/volumediscount --clauseName volumediscount --data ./tests/volumediscount/data.json --params ./tests/volumediscount/params.json --state ./tests/volumediscount/state.json

Compile a contract

To compile your first Ergo contract to JavaScript:

$ ergo compile ./tests/volumediscount/model/model.cto ./tests/volumediscount/logic/logic.ergo
Processing file: ./tests/volumediscount/logic.ergo -- compiled to: ./tests/volumediscount/logic.js

By default, Ergo compiles to JavaScript for execution. You can inspect the compiled JavaScript code in ./tests/volumediscount/logic.js

Accord Project Logo

GitHub license Join the Accord Project Slack

Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.

Learn More About Accord Project

Overview

Documentation

Contributing

The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.

Find out what’s coming on our blog.

Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Slack channel to get involved!

For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.

README Badge

Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know: accord project

[![accord project](https://img.shields.io/badge/powered%20by-accord%20project-19C6C8.svg)](https://www.accordproject.org/)

License

Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).

Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial