Introduction

Concerto is a lightweight 100% JavaScript schema language and runtime. It works in both a Node.js process and in your browser. The browserified version of Concerto is ±280KB. We are working on making it even smaller.

This is why you should care: https://www.accordproject.org/news/strongly-typed-data-for-javascript-and-beyond/

Things you can do using Concerto:

Define an object-oriented model using a domain-specific language that is much easier to read and write than JSON/XML Schema, XMI or equivalents. The metamodel gives you "just enough" expressivity to capture real-world business models, while remaining easy to map to most runtime environments.

Optionally edit your models using a powerful VS Code add-on with syntax highlighting and validation

Create runtime instances of your model

Serialize your instances to JSON

Deserialize (and optionally validate) instances from JSON

Instances are JS objects so they are easy to pass around your application

Introspect the model using a powerful set of APIs

Convert the model to other formats: JSON Schema, XML Schema, Java, Go, Typescript, Loopback, PlantUML using concerto-tools.

Import models from URLs

Publish your reusable models to any website, including the Accord Project Open Source model repository, hosted at: https://models.accordproject.org

Structure of the Code Repository

Top level repository (concerto), with sub packages. Each sub-package is published as an independent npm module using lerna :

concerto-cli : command-line interface for Concerto

concerto-core : core library for model management/parsing/validation/serialization

concerto-tools : model converters and tools for Concerto model files

Installation

To install the command-line interface:

npm install -g @ accordproject / concerto - cli

You may also set a custom folder to keep the log files by setting the following environment variable:

export CONCERTO_LOG_FOLDER_PATH= "/tmp"

Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.

Learn More About Accord Project

Contributing

The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.

Find out what’s coming on our blog.

Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Discord Community to get involved!

For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.

README Badge

Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know:

License

Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).

Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.