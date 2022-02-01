Concerto is a lightweight 100% JavaScript schema language and runtime. It works in both a Node.js process and in your browser. The browserified version of Concerto is ±280KB. We are working on making it even smaller.
This is why you should care: https://www.accordproject.org/news/strongly-typed-data-for-javascript-and-beyond/
Things you can do using Concerto:
Top level repository (concerto), with sub packages. Each sub-package is published as an independent npm module using
lerna:
To install the command-line interface:
npm install -g @accordproject/concerto-cli
You may also set a custom folder to keep the log files by setting the following environment variable:
export CONCERTO_LOG_FOLDER_PATH="/tmp"
Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.
The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.
Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Discord Community to get involved!
For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.
Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know:
[![accord project](https://img.shields.io/badge/powered%20by-accord%20project-19C6C8.svg)](https://www.accordproject.org/)
Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).
Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.