Reflection

Lightweight ES Module implementation of reflect-metadata to work with TypeScript's experimental decorator support.

The main reason for this library is to provide a much smaller implementation that can be included as a module.

ES module reflection can be loaded with <script type="module" src="..."></script>

Size (uncompressed) reflect-metadata is ~50K core-js/es7/reflect is ~80K @abraham/reflection is ~3K



Read about how to drop 20K from your production Angular app by switching to this.

Install

npm install @abraham/reflection

Usage

import '@abraham/reflection' ; Reflect.defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target);

You can also import Reflection :

import { Reflection as Reflect } from '@abraham/reflection' ; Reflect.defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target);

API

Reflection does not currently cover the complete API surface of reflect-metadata. The following methods are available: