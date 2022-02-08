Lightweight ES Module implementation of reflect-metadata to work with TypeScript's experimental decorator support.
The main reason for this library is to provide a much smaller implementation that can be included as a module.
reflection can be loaded with
<script type="module" src="..."></script>
reflect-metadata is ~50K
core-js/es7/reflect is ~80K
@abraham/reflection is ~3K
Read about how to drop 20K from your production Angular app by switching to this.
npm install @abraham/reflection
import '@abraham/reflection';
Reflect.defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target);
You can also import
Reflection:
import { Reflection as Reflect } from '@abraham/reflection';
Reflect.defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target);
Reflection does not currently cover the complete API surface of reflect-metadata. The following methods are available:
Reflect.decorate(...);
Reflect.defineMetadata(...);
Reflect.getMetadata(...);
Reflect.hasMetadata(...);
Reflect.getOwnMetadata(...);
Reflect.hasOwnMetadata(...);
Reflect.metadata(...);