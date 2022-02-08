openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ref

@abraham/reflection

by Abraham Williams
0.8.0 (see all)

Lightweight (3K) ES Module implementation of reflect-metadata

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Version Status Build Status Dependency Status npm bundle size (minified + gzip) Coverage Status

Reflection

Lightweight ES Module implementation of reflect-metadata to work with TypeScript's experimental decorator support.

Why?

The main reason for this library is to provide a much smaller implementation that can be included as a module.

  • ES module
    • reflection can be loaded with <script type="module" src="..."></script>
  • Size (uncompressed)

Read about how to drop 20K from your production Angular app by switching to this.

Install

npm install @abraham/reflection

Usage

import '@abraham/reflection';
Reflect.defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target);

You can also import Reflection:

import { Reflection as Reflect } from '@abraham/reflection';
Reflect.defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target);

API

Reflection does not currently cover the complete API surface of reflect-metadata. The following methods are available:

Reflect.decorate(...);
Reflect.defineMetadata(...);
Reflect.getMetadata(...);
Reflect.hasMetadata(...);
Reflect.getOwnMetadata(...);
Reflect.hasOwnMetadata(...);
Reflect.metadata(...);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial