ABP Framework is a complete infrastructure based on the ASP.NET Core to create modern web applications and APIs by following the software development best practices and the latest technologies.
Install the ABP CLI:
> dotnet tool install -g Volo.Abp.Cli
Create a new solution:
> abp new BookStore -u mvc -d ef
See the CLI documentation for all available options.
ABP provides a full stack developer experience.
ABP offers a complete, modular and layered software architecture based on Domain Driven Design principles and patterns. It also provides the necessary infrastructure and guiding to implement this architecture.
ABP Framework is suitable for microservice solutions as well as monolithic applications.
There are a lot of features provided by the ABP Framework to achieve real world scenarios easier, like Event Bus, Background Job System, Audit Logging, BLOB Storing, Data Seeding, Data Filtering, etc.
ABP also simplifies (and even automates wherever possible) cross cutting concerns and common non-functional requirements like Exception Handling, Validation, Authorization, Localization, Caching, Dependency Injection, Setting Management, etc.
ABP is a modular framework and the Application Modules provide pre-built application functionalities;
See the Application Modules document for all pre-built modules.
The Startup templates are pre-built Visual Studio solution templates. You can create your own solution based on these templates to immediately start your development.
The ABP Community is a website to publish articles and share knowledge about the ABP Framework. You can also create content for the community!
Follow the ABP Blog to learn the latest happenings in the ABP Framework.
See the sample projects built with the ABP Framework.
ABP is a community-driven open source project. See the contribution guide if you want to be a part of this project.
Love ABP Framework? Please give a star to this repository ⭐
See also ABP Commercial if you are looking for pre-built application modules, professional themes, code generation tooling and premium support for the ABP Framework.