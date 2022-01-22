The all-batteries-included GitHub SDK for Browsers, Node.js, and Deno.
The
octokit package integrates the three main Octokit libraries
Octokit API Client
|Browsers
|
Load
octokit directly from cdn.skypack.dev
```html
```
|Deno
|
Load
octokit directly from cdn.skypack.dev
```ts
import { Octokit, App } from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/octokit?dts";
```
|Node 12+
|
Install with
|Node 10 and below
|
Install with
Octokit API Client
standalone minimal Octokit:
@octokit/core.
The
Octokit client can be used to send requests to GitHub's REST API and queries to GitHub's GraphQL API.
Example: Get the username for the authenticated user.
// Create a personal access token at https://github.com/settings/tokens/new?scopes=repo
const octokit = new Octokit({ auth: `personal-access-token123` });
// Compare: https://docs.github.com/en/rest/reference/users#get-the-authenticated-user
const {
data: { login },
} = await octokit.rest.users.getAuthenticated();
console.log("Hello, %s", login);
The most commonly used options are
|name
|type
|description
|
userAgent
|
String
|
Setting a user agent is required for all requests sent to GitHub's Platform APIs. The user agent defaults to something like this:
|
authStrategy
|
Function
|
Defaults to
See Authentication below.
|
auth
|
String or
Object
|
Set to a personal access token unless you changed the
See Authentication below.
|
baseUrl
|
String
|
When using with GitHub Enterprise Server, set
Advanced options
|name
|type
|description
|
request
|
Object
|
Node only
The
|
timeZone
|
String
|
Sets the
The time zone header will determine the timezone used for generating the timestamp when creating commits. See GitHub's Timezones documentation.
|
throttle
|
Object
|
By default, requests are retried once and warnings are logged in case hitting a rate or abuse limit
Throttling in a cluster is supported using a Redis backend. See
By default, the
Octokit API client supports authentication using a static token.
There are different means of authentication that are supported by GitHub, that are described in detail at octokit/authentication-strategies.js. You can set each of them as the
authStrategy constructor option, and pass the strategy options as the
auth constructor option.
For example, in order to authenticate as a GitHub App Installation:
import { createAppAuth } from "@octokit/auth-app";
const octokit = new Octokit({
authStrategy: createAppAuth,
auth: {
appId: 1,
privateKey: "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\n...",
installationId: 123,
},
});
// authenticates as app based on request URLs
const {
data: { slug },
} = await octokit.rest.apps.getAuthenticated();
// creates an installation access token as needed
// assumes that installationId 123 belongs to @octocat, otherwise the request will fail
await octokit.rest.issues.create({
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello world from " + slug,
});
In most cases you can use the
App or
OAuthApp SDK which provide APIs and internal wiring to cover most usecase.
For example, to implement the above using
App
const app = new App({ appId, privateKey });
const { data: slug } = await app.octokit.rest.apps.getAuthenticated();
const { octokit } = await app.getInstallationOctokit(123);
await octokit.rest.issues.create({
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello world from " + slug,
});
Learn more about how authentication strategies work or how to create your own.
By default, the
Octokit API client does not make use of the standard proxy server environment variables. To add support for proxy servers you will need to provide an https client that supports them such as proxy-agent.
For example, this would use a
proxy-agent generated client that would configure the proxy based on the standard environment variables
http_proxy,
https_proxy and
no_proxy:
import ProxyAgent from "proxy-agent";
const octokit = new Octokit({
request: {
agent: new ProxyAgent(),
},
});
If you are writing a module that uses
Octokit and is designed to be used by other people, you should ensure that consumers can provide an alternative agent for your
Octokit or as a paramater to specific calls such as:
octokit.rest.repos.get({
owner,
repo,
request: { agent },
});
There are two ways of using the GitHub REST API, the
octokit.rest.* endpoint methods and
octokit.request. Both act the same way, the
octokit.rest.* methods are just added for convenience, they use
octokit.request internally.
For example
await octokit.rest.issues.create({
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello, world!",
body: "I created this issue using Octokit!",
});
Is the same as
await octokit.request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues", {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello, world!",
body: "I created this issue using Octokit!",
});
In both cases a given request is authenticated, retried, and throttled transparently by the
octokit instance which also manages the
accept and
user-agent headers as needed.
octokit.request can be used to send requests to other domains by passing a full URL and to send requests to endpoints that are not (yet) documented in GitHub's REST API documentation.
octokit.rest endpoint methods
Every GitHub REST API endpoint has an associated
octokit.rest endpoint method for better code readability and developer convenience. See
@octokit/plugin-rest-endpoint-methods for full details.
Example: Create an issue
await octokit.rest.issues.create({
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello, world!",
body: "I created this issue using Octokit!",
});
The
octokit.rest endpoint methods are generated automatically from GitHub's OpenAPI specification. We track operation ID and parameter name changes in order to implement deprecation warnings and reduce the frequency of breaking changes.
Under the covers, every endpoint method is just
octokit.request with defaults set, so it supports the same parameters as well as the
.endpoint() API.
octokit.request()
You can call the GitHub REST API directly using
octokit.request. The
request API matches GitHub's REST API documentation 1:1 so anything you see there, you can call using
request. See
@octokit/request for all the details.
Example: Create an issue
The
octokit.request API call corresponding to that issue creation documentation looks like this:
// https://docs.github.com/en/rest/reference/issues#create-an-issue
await octokit.request("POST /repos/{owner}/{repo}/issues", {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
title: "Hello, world!",
body: "I created this issue using Octokit!",
});
The 1st argument is the REST API route as listed in GitHub's API documentation. The 2nd argument is an object with all parameters, independent of whether they are used in the path, query, or body.
All REST API endpoints that paginate return the first 30 items by default. If you want to retrieve all items, you an use the pagination API. The pagination API expects the REST API route as first argument, but you can also pass any of the
octokit.rest.*.list* methods for convenience and better code readability.
Example: iterate through all issues in a repository
const iterator = octokit.paginate.iterator(octokit.rest.issues.listForRepo, {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
per_page: 100,
});
// iterate through each response
for await (const { data: issues } of iterator) {
for (const issue of issues) {
console.log("Issue #%d: %s", issue.number, issue.title);
}
}
Using the async iterator is the most memory efficient way to iterate through all items. But you can also retrieve all items in a single call
const issues = await octokit.paginate(octokit.rest.issues.listForRepo, {
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
per_page: 100,
});
Media type previews and formats can be set using
mediaType: { format, previews } on every request. Required API previews are set automatically on the respective REST API endpoint methods.
Example: retrieve the raw content of a
package.json file
const { data } = octokit.rest.repos.getContent({
mediaType: {
format: "raw",
},
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
path: "package.json",
});
console.log("package name: %s", JSON.parse(data).name);
Example: retrieve a repository with topics
const { data } = octokit.rest.repos.getContent({
mediaType: {
previews: ["mercy"],
},
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
});
console.log("topics on octocat/hello-world: %j", data.topics);
Learn more about Media type formats and API previews.
Octokit also supports GitHub's GraphQL API directly -- you can use the same queries shown in the documentation and available in the GraphQL explorer in your calls with
octokit.graphql.
Example: get the login of the authenticated user
const {
viewer: { login },
} = await octokit.graphql(`{
viewer {
login
}
}`);
Variables can be passed as 2nd argument
const { lastIssues } = await octokit.graphql(
`
query lastIssues($owner: String!, $repo: String!, $num: Int = 3) {
repository(owner: $owner, name: $repo) {
issues(last: $num) {
edges {
node {
title
}
}
}
}
}
`,
{
owner: "octokit",
repo: "graphql.js",
}
);
Previews can be enabled using the
{mediaType: previews: [] } option.
Example: create a label
await octokit.graphql(
`mutation createLabel($repositoryId:ID!,name:String!,color:String!) {
createLabel(input:{repositoryId:$repositoryId,name:$name}) {
label: {
id
}
}
}`,
{
repositoryId: 1,
name: "important",
color: "cc0000",
}
);
Learn more about GitHub's GraphQL schema previews
The
App client combines features for GitHub Apps, Webhooks, and OAuth
Standalone module:
@octokit/app
For integrators, GitHub Apps are a means of authentication and authorization. A GitHub app can be registered on a GitHub user or organization account. A GitHub App registration defines a set of permissions and webhooks events it wants to receive and provides a set of credentials in return. Users can grant access to repositories by installing them.
Some API endpoints require the GitHub app to authenticate as itself using a JSON Web Token (JWT). For requests affecting an installation, an installation access token has to be created using the app's credentials and the installation ID.
The
App client takes care of all that for you.
Example: Dispatch a repository event in every repository the app is installed on
import { App } from "octokit";
const app = new App({ appId, privateKey });
for await (const { octokit, repository } of app.eachRepository.iterator()) {
// https://docs.github.com/en/rest/reference/repos#create-a-repository-dispatch-event
await octokit.rest.repos.createDispatchEvent({
owner: repository.owner.login,
repo: repository.name,
event_type: "my_event",
client_payload: {
foo: "bar",
},
});
console.log("Event distpatched for %s", repository.full_name);
}
Example: Get an
octokit instance authenticated as an installation
const octokit = await app.getInstallationOctokit(123);
Learn more about apps.
Standalone module:
@octokit/webhooks
When installing an app, events that the app registration requests will be sent as requests to the webhook URL set in the app's registration.
Webhook event requests are signed using the webhook secret, which is also part of the app's registration. You must verify that secret before handling the request payload.
The
app.webhooks.* APIs provide methods to receiving, verifying, and handling webhook events.
Exmaple: create a comment on new issues
import { App, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit";
const app = new App({
appId,
privateKey,
webhooks: { secret },
});
app.webhooks.on("issues.opened", ({ octokit, payload }) => {
return octokit.rest.issues.createComment({
owner: payload.repository.owner.login,
repo: payload.repository.name,
body: "Hello, World!",
});
});
// Your app can now receive webhook events at `/api/github/webhooks`
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
For serverless environments, you can explicitly verify and receive an event
await app.webhooks.verifyAndReceive({
id: request.headers["x-github-delivery"],
name: request.headers["x-github-event"],
signature: request.headers["x-hub-signature-256"],
payload: request.body,
});
Learn more about GitHub webhooks.
Standalone module:
@octokit/oauth-app
Both OAuth Apps and GitHub Apps support authenticating GitHub users using OAuth, see Authorizing OAuth Apps and Identifying and authorizing users for GitHub Apps.
There are some differences:
App is for GitHub Apps. If you need OAuth App-specific functionality, use
OAuthApp instead.
Example: Watch a repository when a user logs in using the OAuth web flow
import { App, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit";
const app = new App({
oauth: { clientId, clientSecret },
});
app.oauth.on("token.created", async ({ token, octokit }) => {
await octokit.rest.activity.setRepoSubscription({
owner: "octocat",
repo: "hello-world",
subscribed: true,
});
});
// Your app can receive the OAuth redirect at /api/github/oauth/callback
// Users can initiate the OAuth web flow by opening /api/oauth/login
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
For serverless environments, you can explicitly exchange the
code from the OAuth web flow redirect for an access token.
app.oauth.createToken() returns an authentication object and emits the "token.created" event.
const { token } = await app.oauth.createToken({
code: request.query.code,
});
Example: create a token using the device flow.
const { token } = await app.oauth.createToken({
async onVerification(verification) {
await sendMessageToUser(
request.body.phoneNumber,
`Your code is ${verification.user_code}. Enter it at ${verification.verification_uri}`
);
},
});
Example: Create an OAuth App Server with default scopes
import { OAuthApp, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit";
const app = new OAuthApp({
clientId,
clientSecret,
defaultScopes: ["repo", "gist"],
});
app.oauth.on("token", async ({ token, octokit }) => {
await octokit.rest.gists.create({
description: "I created this gist using Octokit!",
public: true,
files: {
"example.js": `/* some code here */`,
},
});
});
// Your app can receive the OAuth redirect at /api/github/oauth/callback
// Users can initiate the OAuth web flow by opening /api/oauth/login
require("http").createServer(createNodeMiddleware(app)).listen(3000);
After registering your GitHub app, you need to create and deploy a server which can retrieve the webhook event requests from GitHub as well as accept redirects from the OAuth user web flow.
The simplest way to create such a server is to use
createNodeMiddleware(), it works with both, Node's
http.createServer() method as well as an Express middleware.
The default routes that the middleware exposes are
|Route
|Route Description
POST /api/github/webhooks
|Endpoint to receive GitHub Webhook Event requests
GET /api/github/oauth/login
|Redirects to GitHub's authorization endpoint. Accepts optional
?state and
?scopes query parameters.
?scopes is a comma-separated list of supported OAuth scope names
GET /api/github/oauth/callback
|The client's redirect endpoint. This is where the
token event gets triggered
POST /api/github/oauth/token
|Exchange an authorization code for an OAuth Access token. If successful, the
token event gets triggered.
GET /api/github/oauth/token
|Check if token is valid. Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint
PATCH /api/github/oauth/token
|Resets a token (invalidates current one, returns new token). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
PATCH /applications/{client_id}/token endpoint.
PATCH /api/github/oauth/refresh-token
|Refreshes an expiring token (invalidates current one, returns new access token and refresh token). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST https://github.com/login/oauth/access_token OAuth endpoint.
POST /api/github/oauth/token/scoped
|Creates a scoped token (does not invalidate the current one). Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header. Uses GitHub's
POST /applications/{client_id}/token/scoped endpoint.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/token
|Invalidates current token, basically the equivalent of a logout. Must authenticate using token in
Authorization header.
DELETE /api/github/oauth/grant
|Revokes the user's grant, basically the equivalent of an uninstall. must authenticate using token in
Authorization header.
Example: create a GitHub server with express
import express from "express";
import { App, createNodeMiddleware } from "octokit";
const expressApp = express();
const octokitApp = new OAuthApp({
appId,
privateKey,
webhooks: { secret },
oauth: { clientId, clientSecret },
});
expressApp.use(createNodeMiddleware(app));
expressApp.listen(3000, () => {
console.log(`Example app listening at http://localhost:3000`);
});
You must not expose your app's client secret to the user, so you cannot use the
App constructor. Instead, you have to create a server using the
App constructor which exposes the
/api/github/oauth/* routes, through which you can safely implement an OAuth login for apps running in a web browser.
If you set
(User) Authorization callback URL to your own app, than you need to read out the
?code=...&state=... query parameters, compare the
state parameter to the value returned by
app.oauthLoginUrl() earlier to protect against forgery attacks, then exchange the
code for an OAuth Authorization token.
If you run an app server as described above, the default route to do that is
POST /api/github/oauth/token.
Once you successfully retrieved the token, it is also recommended to remove the
?code=...&state=... query parameters from the browser's URL
const code = new URL(location.href).searchParams.get("code");
if (code) {
// remove ?code=... from URL
const path =
location.pathname +
location.search.replace(/\b(code|state)=\w+/g, "").replace(/[?&]+$/, "");
history.pushState({}, "", path);
// exchange the code for a token with your backend.
// If you use https://github.com/octokit/oauth-app.js
// the exchange would look something like this
const response = await fetch("/api/github/oauth/token", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({ code }),
});
const { token } = await response.json();
// `token` is the OAuth Access Token that can be use
const { Octokit } = await import("https://cdn.skypack.dev/@octokit/core");
const octokit = new Octokit({ auth: token });
const {
data: { login },
} = octokit.request("GET /user");
alert("Hi there, " + login);
}
🚧 We are working on
@octokit/auth-oauth-user-client to provide a simple API for all methods related to OAuth user tokens.
The plan is to add an new
GET /api/github/oauth/octokit.js route to the node middleware which will return a JavaScript file that can be imported into an HTML file. It will make a pre-authenticated
octokit Instance available.
standalone module:
@octokit/action
🚧 A fully fledged
Action client is pending. You can use
@actions/github for the time being