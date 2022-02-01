See the Documentation for an introduction, usage information, and examples.
This is a listing of example projects and guides that will help you integrate Semantic UI React into your new or existing projects.
<Icon className='my-icon' /> instead of
<Icon name='my-icon' />. See https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI-React/issues/931#issuecomment-263643210 for detailed info and examples.
There are several options. Refer to our doc on CSS Usage.
Here are some helpful links:
Help shape this library by weighing in on our RFC (request for comments) issues.
Our CONTRIBUTING.md is a step-by-step setup and development guide.
Issues labeled
good first issue are a great way to ease into development on this project.
We're seeking component parity with Semantic UI, plus some addons. There is an issue for every missing component, labeled
new component. Just comment on the issue you'd like to take.
Any other issue labeled
help wanted is ready for a PR.
Created by @levithomason and an amazing community of contributors.
Made possible only by @jlukic authoring Semantic UI.
Blazing deployments by Vercel.