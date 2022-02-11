Bluetooth HCI socket binding for Node.js
NOTE: Currently only supports Linux, FreeBSD and Windows.
NOTE:
node-gyp is only required if the npm cannot find binary for your OS version otherwise the binaries are prebuilt.
Note: the node-usb dependency might fail install, this is ok, because it is an optional optional dependency. Installing
libudev-dev via your Linux distribution's package manager will resolve the problem.
This library needs raw USB access to a Bluetooth 4.0 USB adapter, as it needs to bypass the Windows Bluetooth stack.
A WinUSB driver is required, use Zadig tool to replace the driver for your adapter.
WARNING: This will make the adapter unavailable in Windows Bluetooth settings! To roll back to the original driver go to:
Device Manager -> Open Device -> Update Driver
Note:
|Name
|USB VID
|USB PID
|BCM920702 Bluetooth 4.0
|0x0a5c
|0x21e8
|BCM920702 Bluetooth 4.0
|0x0a5c
|0x21f1
|BCM20702A0 Bluetooth 4.0
|0x19ff
|0x0239
|BCM20702A0 Bluetooth 4.0
|0x0489
|0xe07a
|BCM20702A0 Bluetooth 4.0
|0x413c
|0x8143
|CSR8510 A10
|0x0a12
|0x0001
|Asus BT-400
|0x0b05
|0x17cb
|Intel Wireless Bluetooth 6235
|0x8087
|0x07da
|Intel Wireless Bluetooth 7260
|0x8087
|0x07dc
|Intel Wireless Bluetooth 7265
|0x8087
|0x0a2a
|Intel Wireless Bluetooth 8265
|0x8087
|0x0a2b
|Belkin BCM20702A0
|0x050D
|0x065A
|Dell Precision 5530
|0x8087
|0x0025
|Name
|USB VID
|USB PID
|BCM2045A0 Bluetooth 4.1
|0x0a5c
|0x6412
|Marvell AVASTAR
|0x1286
|0x204C
npm install @abandonware/bluetooth-hci-socket
var BluetoothHciSocket = require('@abandonware/bluetooth-hci-socket');
var bluetoothHciSocket = new BluetoothHciSocket();
var filter = new Buffer(14);
// ...
bluetoothHciSocket.setFilter(filter);
Note:
setFilter is not required if
bindRaw is used.
bluetoothHciSocket.bindRaw([deviceId]); // optional deviceId (integer)
bluetoothHciSocket.bindUser([deviceId]); // optional deviceId (integer)
Requires the device to be in the powered down state (
sudo hciconfig hciX down).
bluetoothHciSocket.bindControl();
Query the device state.
var isDevUp = bluetoothHciSocket.isDevUp(); // returns: true or false
Note: must be called after
bindRaw.
Start or stop event handling:
bluetoothHciSocket.start();
// ...
bluetoothHciSocket.stop();
Note: must be called after
bindRaw or
bindControl.
var data = new Buffer(/* ... */);
// ...
bluetoothHciSocket.write(data);
Note: must be called after
bindRaw or
bindControl.
bluetoothHciSocket.on('data', function(data) {
// data is a Buffer
// ...
});
bluetoothHciSocket.on('error', function(error) {
// error is a Error
// ...
});
See examples folder for code examples.
Unload
btusb kernel module:
sudo rmmod btusb
Set
BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_FORCE_USB environment variable:
sudo BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_FORCE_USB=1 node <file>.js
Disable automatic loading of the default Bluetooth stack by putting no-ubt.conf into
/usr/local/etc/devd/no-ubt.conf and restarting devd (
sudo service devd restart).
Unload
ng_ubt kernel module if already loaded:
sudo kldunload ng_ubt
sudo kextunload -b com.apple.iokit.CSRBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport
sudo kextunload -b com.apple.iokit.BroadcomBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport
Set
BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_USB_VID and
BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_USB_PID environment variables.
Example for USB device id: 050d:065a:
set BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_USB_VID=0x050d
set BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_USB_PID=0x065a
node <file>.js