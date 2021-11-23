AAVE is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. The AAVE Protocol is a set of open source smart contracts which facilitate the lending and borrowing of user funds. These contracts, and all user transactions/balances are stored on a public ledger called a blockchain, making them accessible to anyone.

The aave-js package gives developers access to methods for formatting data and executing transactions on the AAVE protocol.

Quick Start

This package uses ethers v5 as peer dependency, so make sure you have installed it in your project.

npm install --save ethers

Installing

npm install --save @aave/protocol-js

Data Formatting Methods

AAVE aggregates on-chain protocol data into a variety of different subgraphs on TheGraph which can be queried directly using the playground (links below) and integrated into applications directly via TheGraph API.

The aave-js data formatting methods are a layer beyond graphql which wraps protocol data into more usable formats. Each method will require inputs from AAVE subgraph queries, links to these queries in the source code are provided for each method below.

Check out this getting started guide to get your application integrated with the AAVE subgraphs

V1 GraphQL: Playground: https://thegraph.com/explorer/subgraph/aave/protocol-multy-raw API: https://api.thegraph.com/subgraphs/name/aave/protocol-multy-raw

V2 GraphQL (V2 Market and AMM Market) Playground: https://thegraph.com/explorer/subgraph/aave/protocol-v2 API: https://api.thegraph.com/subgraphs/name/aave/protocol-v2



The V2 Subgraph contains data for both the V2 and AMM markets. The market which a reserve belongs to can be identified with the pool parameter (market address). The pool id for available markets are below:

V2 Market: "0xb53c1a33016b2dc2ff3653530bff1848a515c8c5"

AMM Market: "0xacc030ef66f9dfeae9cbb0cd1b25654b82cfa8d5"

Sample Usage

import { v1, v2 } from '@aave/protocol-js' ; let userAddress = "0x..." let userSummary = v2.formatUserSummaryData(poolReservesData, rawUserReserves, userAddress.toLowerCase(), Math .floor( Date .now() / 1000 ))

User Data

formatUserSummaryData

Returns formatted summary of AAVE user portfolio including: array of holdings, total liquidity, total collateral, total borrows, liquidation threshold, health factor, and available borrowing power

@param poolReservesData GraphQL input: subscription: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/reserves-update-subscription.graphql : Requires input of pool (address of market which can be found above, or remove this filter to fetch all markets) types: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/fragments/pool-reserve-data.graphql

GraphQL input: @param rawUserReserves GraphQL input, query can be found here: subscription: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/user-position-update-subscription.graphql : Requires input of user (lowercase address), and pool (address of market which can be found above, or remove this filter to fetch all markets) types: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/fragments/user-reserve-data.graphql

GraphQL input, query can be found here: @param userId Wallet address, MUST BE LOWERCASE!

Wallet address, MUST BE LOWERCASE! @param usdPriceEth Current price of USD in ETH in small units (10^18). For example, if ETH price in USD = $1900, usdPriceEth = (1 / 1900) * 10^18 : Can also be fetched using this subscription: /src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/usd-price-eth-update-subscription.graphql

Current price of USD in ETH in small units (10^18). For example, if ETH price in USD = $1900, usdPriceEth = (1 / 1900) * 10^18 : Can also be fetched using this subscription: /src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/usd-price-eth-update-subscription.graphql @param currentTimestamp Current Unix timestamp in seconds: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000)

Current Unix timestamp in seconds: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) @param @optional rewardsInfo Information used to compute aTokenRewards (deposit rewards), vTokenRewards (variable debt rewards), and sTokenRewards (stable debt rewards). Object with format: { rewardTokenAddress : string; rewardTokenDecimals : number; incentivePrecision : number; rewardTokenPriceEth : string; emissionEndTimestamp : number; } All fields can be fetched from the IncentivesController subgraph entity with the exception of rewardTokenPriceEth. Since reward tokens are not guaranteed to be Aave reserve tokens, the price feed for reward tokens is not directly attached to the controller. For stkAAVE, WMATIC, and WAVAX rewards the reveserve price feed from AAVE, MATIC, and AVAX repectively can be used.

v1 .formatUserSummaryData ( poolReservesData : ReserveData[], rawUserReserves : UserReserveData[], userId : string, usdPriceEth : BigNumberValue, currentTimestamp : number ); v2 .formatUserSummaryData ( poolReservesData : ReserveData[], rawUserReserves : UserReserveData[], userId : string, usdPriceEth : BigNumberValue, currentTimestamp : number, rewardsInfo?: RewardInformation );

Reserve Data

formatReserves

Returns formatted summary of each AAVE reserve asset

Note: liquidityRate = deposit rate in the return object

@param reserves GraphQL input: subscription: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/reserves-update-subscription.graphql : Requires input of pool (address of market which can be found above, or remove this filter to fetch all markets) types: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/fragments/pool-reserve-data.graphql

GraphQL input: @param @optional reservesIndexed30DaysAgo GraphQL input: subscription: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/reserve-rates-30-days-ago.graphql types: src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/fragments/reserve-rates-history-data.graphql

GraphQL input: @param @optional currentTimestamp Current Unix timestamp in seconds: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000)

Current Unix timestamp in seconds: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) @param @optional rewardTokenPriceEth Price of reward token in market base currency. Can use the priceInEth from the reserve data if there is a corresponding reserve for the reward token (stkAave -> Aave reserve price, WMATIC -> MATIC reserve price, etc.)

Price of reward token in market base currency. Can use the priceInEth from the reserve data if there is a corresponding reserve for the reward token (stkAave -> Aave reserve price, WMATIC -> MATIC reserve price, etc.) @param @optional emissionEndTimestamp Timestamp of reward emission end. Can be fetched from IncentivesController subgraph entity

v1 .formatReserves ( reserves : ReserveData [] reservesIndexed30DaysAgo ?: ReserveRatesData [] ); v2 .formatReserves ( reserves : ReserveData [] reservesIndexed30DaysAgo ?: ReserveRatesData [] , currentTimestamp ?: number , rewardTokenPriceEth ?: string , emissionEndTimestamp ?: number );

Transaction Methods

Markets and Networks

The library exports the enabled networks and markets in the Aave protocol as the enums Network and Market

import { Network, Market } from '@aave/protocol-js' ;

Usage

import { TxBuilderV2, Network, Market } from '@aave/protocol-js' const httpProvider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider( process.env.ETHEREUM_URL || "https://kovan.infura.io/v3/<project_id>" ); const txBuilder = new TxBuilderV2(Network.main, httpProvider); lendingPool = txBuilder.getLendingPool(Market.main);

Providers

The library accepts 3 kinds of providers:

web3 provider

JsonRPC url

no provider: if no provider is passed it will default to ethers Infura / etherscan providers (shared providers, do not use in production)

To learn more about supported providers, see the ethers documentation on providers.

Lending Pool V2

Object that contains all the necessary methods to create Aave lending pool transactions.

The return object will be a Promise array of objects of type:

import { EthereumTransactionTypeExtended } from ' @aave /protocol-js'

having {tx, txType}

tx: object with transaction fields.

txType: string determining the kinds of transaction.

deposit

Deposits the underlying asset into the reserve. A corresponding amount of the overlying asset (aTokens) is minted.

@param user The ethereum address that will make the deposit

The ethereum address that will make the deposit @param reserve The ethereum address of the reserve

The ethereum address of the reserve @param amount The amount to be deposited

The amount to be deposited @param @optional onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is depositing. It will default to the user address

The ethereum address for which user is depositing. It will default to the user address @param @optional referralCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)

lendingPool.deposit({ user, reserve, amount, onBehalfOf, referralCode, });

If the user is not approved, an approval transaction will also be returned.

borrow

Borrow an amount of reserve asset.

User must have a collaterised position (i.e. aTokens in their wallet)

@param user The ethereum address that will receive the borrowed amount

The ethereum address that will receive the borrowed amount @param reserve The ethereum address of the reserve asset

The ethereum address of the reserve asset @param amount The amount to be borrowed, in human readable units (e.g. 2.5 ETH)

The amount to be borrowed, in human readable units (e.g. 2.5 ETH) @param interestRateMode Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2)

Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2) @param @optional debtTokenAddress The ethereum address of the debt token of the asset you want to borrow. Only needed if the reserve is ETH mock address

The ethereum address of the debt token of the asset you want to borrow. Only needed if the reserve is ETH mock address @param @optional onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is borrowing. It will default to the user address

The ethereum address for which user is borrowing. It will default to the user address @param @optional refferalCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)

enum InterestRate { None = 'None' , Stable = 'Stable' , Variable = 'Variable' , } lendingPool.borrow({ user, reserve, amount, interestRateMode, debtTokenAddress, onBehalfOf, referralCode, });

repay

Repays a borrow on the specific reserve, for the specified amount (or for the whole amount, if (-1) is specified). the target user is defined by onBehalfOf . If there is no repayment on behalf of another account, onBehalfOf must be equal to user .

@param user The ethereum address that repays

The ethereum address that repays @param reserve The ethereum address of the reserve on which the user borrowed

The ethereum address of the reserve on which the user borrowed @param amount The amount to repay, or (-1) if the user wants to repay everything

The amount to repay, or (-1) if the user wants to repay everything @param interestRateMode Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2)

Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2) @param @optional onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is repaying. It will default to the user address

enum InterestRate { None = 'None' , Stable = 'Stable' , Variable = 'Variable' , } lendingPool.repay({ user, reserve, amount, interestRateMode, onBehalfOf, });

If the user is not approved, an approval transaction will also be returned.

withdraw

Withdraws the underlying asset of an aToken asset.

@param user The ethereum address that will receive the aTokens

The ethereum address that will receive the aTokens @param reserve The ethereum address of the reserve asset

The ethereum address of the reserve asset @param amount The amount of aToken being redeemed

The amount of aToken being redeemed @param @optional aTokenAddress The ethereum address of the aToken. Only needed if the reserve is ETH mock address

The ethereum address of the aToken. Only needed if the reserve is ETH mock address @param @optional onBehalfOf The amount of aToken being redeemed. It will default to the user address

lendingPool.withdraw({ user, reserve, amount, aTokenAddress, onBehalfOf, });

swapBorrowRateMode

Borrowers can use this function to swap between stable and variable borrow rate modes.

@param user The ethereum address that wants to swap rate modes

The ethereum address that wants to swap rate modes @param reserve The address of the reserve on which the user borrowed

The address of the reserve on which the user borrowed @param interestRateMode Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2)

enum InterestRate { None = 'None' , Stable = 'Stable' , Variable = 'Variable' , } lendingPool.swapBorrowRateMode({ user, reserve, interestRateMode, });

setUsageAsCollateral

Allows depositors to enable or disable a specific deposit as collateral.

@param user The ethereum address that enables or disables the deposit as collateral

The ethereum address that enables or disables the deposit as collateral @param reserve The ethereum address of the reserve

The ethereum address of the reserve @param useAsCollateral True if the user wants to use the deposit as collateral, false otherwise.

lendingPool.setUsageAsCollateral({ user, reserve, usageAsCollateral, });

liquidationCall

Users can invoke this function to liquidate an undercollateralized position.

@param liquidator The ethereum address that will liquidate the position

The ethereum address that will liquidate the position @param liquidatedUser The address of the borrower

The address of the borrower @param debtReserve The ethereum address of the principal reserve

The ethereum address of the principal reserve @param collateralReserve The address of the collateral to liquidated

The address of the collateral to liquidated @param purchaseAmount The amount of principal that the liquidator wants to repay

The amount of principal that the liquidator wants to repay @param @optional getAToken Boolean to indicate if the user wants to receive the aToken instead of the asset. Defaults to false

lendingPool.liquidationCall({ liquidator, liquidatedUser, debtReserve, collateralReserve, purchaseAmount, getAToken, });

swapCollateral

Allows users to swap a collateral to another asset

@param user The ethereum address that will liquidate the position

The ethereum address that will liquidate the position @param @optional flash If the transaction will be executed through a flasloan(true) or will be done directly through the adapters(false). Defaults to false

If the transaction will be executed through a flasloan(true) or will be done directly through the adapters(false). Defaults to false @param fromAsset The ethereum address of the asset you want to swap

The ethereum address of the asset you want to swap @param fromAToken The ethereum address of the aToken of the asset you want to swap

The ethereum address of the aToken of the asset you want to swap @param toAsset The ethereum address of the asset you want to swap to (get)

The ethereum address of the asset you want to swap to (get) @param fromAmount The amount you want to swap

The amount you want to swap @param toAmount The amount you want to get after the swap

The amount you want to get after the swap @param maxSlippage The max slippage that the user accepts in the swap

The max slippage that the user accepts in the swap @param @optional permitSignature A permit signature of the tx. Only needed when previously signed (Not needed at the moment).

A permit signature of the tx. Only needed when previously signed (Not needed at the moment). @param swapAll Bool indicating if the user wants to swap all the current collateral

Bool indicating if the user wants to swap all the current collateral @param @optional onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is swaping. It will default to the user address

The ethereum address for which user is swaping. It will default to the user address @param @optional referralCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)

Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer) @param @optional useEthPath Boolean to indicate if the swap will use an ETH path. Defaults to false

type PermitSignature = { amount: tStringCurrencyUnits; deadline: string ; v: number ; r: BytesLike; s: BytesLike; }; await lendingPool.swapCollateral({ user, flash, fromAsset, fromAToken, toAsset, fromAmount, toAmount, maxSlippage, permitSignature, swapAll, onBehalfOf, referralCode, useEthPath, });

repayWithCollateral

Allows a borrower to repay the open debt with the borrower collateral

@param user The ethereum address that will liquidate the position

The ethereum address that will liquidate the position @param fromAsset The ethereum address of the asset you want to repay with (collateral)

The ethereum address of the asset you want to repay with (collateral) @param fromAToken The ethereum address of the aToken of the asset you want to repay with (collateral)

The ethereum address of the aToken of the asset you want to repay with (collateral) @param assetToRepay The ethereum address of the asset you want to repay

The ethereum address of the asset you want to repay @param repayWithAmount The amount of collateral you want to repay the debt with

The amount of collateral you want to repay the debt with @param repayAmount The amount of debt you want to repay

The amount of debt you want to repay @param permitSignature A permit signature of the tx. Optional

A permit signature of the tx. Optional @param @optional repayAllDebt Bool indicating if the user wants to repay all current debt. Defaults to false

Bool indicating if the user wants to repay all current debt. Defaults to false @param rateMode Enum indicating the type of the interest rate of the collateral

Enum indicating the type of the interest rate of the collateral @param @optional onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is swaping. It will default to the user address

The ethereum address for which user is swaping. It will default to the user address @param @optional referralCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)

Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer) @param @optional flash If the transaction will be executed through a flasloan(true) or will be done directly through the adapters(false). Defaults to false

If the transaction will be executed through a flasloan(true) or will be done directly through the adapters(false). Defaults to false @param @optional useEthPath Boolean to indicate if the swap will use an ETH path. Defaults to false

enum InterestRate { None = 'None' , Stable = 'Stable' , Variable = 'Variable' , } await lendingPool.repayWithCollateral({ user, fromAsset, fromAToken, assetToRepay, repayWithAmount, repayAmount, permitSignature, repayAllDebt, rateMode, onBehalfOf, referralCode, flash, useEthPath, });

Governance V2

Example of how to use the governance service

import { TxBuilderV2, AaveGovernanceV2Interface, GovernanceDelegationTokenInterface, } from '@aave/protocol-js' ; const httpProvider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider( process.env.ETHEREUM_URL || "https://kovan.infura.io/v3/<project_id>" ); const txBuilder = new TxBuilderV2(Network.main, httpProvider); const gov2 = txBuilder.aaveGovernanceV2Service; const powerDelegation = txBuilder.governanceDelegationTokenService;

create

Creates a Proposal (needs to be validated by the Proposal Validator)

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param targets list of contracts called by proposal's associated transactions

list of contracts called by proposal's associated transactions @param values list of value in wei for each propoposal's associated transaction

list of value in wei for each propoposal's associated transaction @param signatures list of function signatures (can be empty) to be used when created the callData

list of function signatures (can be empty) to be used when created the callData @param calldatas list of calldatas: if associated signature empty, calldata ready, else calldata is arguments

list of calldatas: if associated signature empty, calldata ready, else calldata is arguments @param withDelegatecalls boolean, true = transaction delegatecalls the taget, else calls the target

boolean, true = transaction delegatecalls the taget, else calls the target @param ipfsHash IPFS hash of the proposal

IPFS hash of the proposal @param executor The ExecutorWithTimelock contract that will execute the proposal

enum ExecutorType { Short , Long , } -------- gov2.create({ user. targets, values, signatures, calldatas, withDelegateCalls, ipfsHash, executor, });

cancel

Cancels a Proposal. Callable by the _guardian with relaxed conditions, or by anybody if the conditions of cancellation on the executor are fulfilled

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param proposalId Id of the proposal we want to cancel

gov2.cancel({ user, proposalId, })

queue

Queue the proposal (If Proposal Succeeded)

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param proposalId Id of the proposal we want to queue

gov2.queue({ user, proposalId, })

execute

Execute the proposal (If Proposal Queued)

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param proposalId Id of the proposal we want to execute

gov2.execute({ user, proposalId, })

submitVote

Function allowing msg.sender to vote for/against a proposal

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param proposalId Id of the proposal we want to vote

Id of the proposal we want to vote @param support Bool indicating if you are voting in favor (true) or against (false)

gov2.submitVote({ user, proposalId, support, })

Governance Delegation

delegate

Method for the user to delegate voting and proposition power to the chosen address

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param delegatee The ethereum address to which the user wants to delegate proposition power and voting power

The ethereum address to which the user wants to delegate proposition power and voting power @param governanceToken The ethereum address of the governance token

powerDelegation.delegate({ user, delegatee, governanceToken });

delegateByType

Method for the user to delegate voting or proposition power to the chosen address

@param user The ethereum address that will create the proposal

The ethereum address that will create the proposal @param delegatee The ethereum address to which the user wants to delegate proposition power and voting power

The ethereum address to which the user wants to delegate proposition power and voting power @param delegationType The type of the delegation the user wants to do: voting power ('0') or proposition power ('1')

The type of the delegation the user wants to do: voting power ('0') or proposition power ('1') @param governanceToken The ethereum address of the governance token

powerDelegation.delegateByType({ user, delegatee, delegationType, governanceToken });

Faucets

To use the testnet faucets which are compatible with Aave:

import { TxBuilderV2, Network, Market } from '@aave/protocol-js' const httpProvider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider( process.env.ETHEREUM_URL || "https://kovan.infura.io/v3/<project_id>" ); const txBuilder = new TxBuilderV2(Network.main, httpProvider); const faucet = txBuilder.faucetService;

mint

Mint tokens for the usage on the Aave protocol on the Kovan network. The amount of minted tokens is fixed and depends on the token

@param userAddress The ethereum address of the wallet the minted tokens will go

The ethereum address of the wallet the minted tokens will go @param reserve The ethereum address of the token you want to mint

The ethereum address of the token you want to mint @param tokenSymbol The symbol of the token you want to mint

faucet.mint({ userAddress, reserve, tokenSymbol, });

Lint

To lint we use EsLint with typescript plugins and extending Airbnb

npm run lint

Build

To build run: