AAVE is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. The AAVE Protocol is a set of open source smart contracts which facilitate the lending and borrowing of user funds. These contracts, and all user transactions/balances are stored on a public ledger called a blockchain, making them accessible to anyone.
The aave-js package gives developers access to methods for formatting data and executing transactions on the AAVE protocol.
This package uses ethers v5 as peer dependency, so make sure you have installed it in your project.
npm install --save ethers
npm install --save @aave/protocol-js
AAVE aggregates on-chain protocol data into a variety of different subgraphs on TheGraph which can be queried directly using the playground (links below) and integrated into applications directly via TheGraph API.
The aave-js data formatting methods are a layer beyond graphql which wraps protocol data into more usable formats. Each method will require inputs from AAVE subgraph queries, links to these queries in the source code are provided for each method below.
Check out this getting started guide to get your application integrated with the AAVE subgraphs
V1 GraphQL:
V2 GraphQL (V2 Market and AMM Market)
The V2 Subgraph contains data for both the V2 and AMM markets. The market which a reserve belongs to can be identified with the pool parameter (market address). The pool id for available markets are below:
import { v1, v2 } from '@aave/protocol-js';
// Fetch poolReservesData from GQL Subscription
// Fetch rawUserReserves from GQL Subscription
// Fetch ethPriceUSD from GQL Subscription
let userAddress = "0x..."
let userSummary = v2.formatUserSummaryData(poolReservesData, rawUserReserves, userAddress.toLowerCase(), Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000))
Returns formatted summary of AAVE user portfolio including: array of holdings, total liquidity, total collateral, total borrows, liquidation threshold, health factor, and available borrowing power
poolReservesData GraphQL input:
rawUserReserves GraphQL input, query can be found here:
userId Wallet address, MUST BE LOWERCASE!
usdPriceEth Current price of USD in ETH in small units (10^18). For example, if ETH price in USD = $1900, usdPriceEth = (1 / 1900) * 10^18
: Can also be fetched using this subscription: /src/[v1 or v2]/graphql/subscriptions/usd-price-eth-update-subscription.graphql
currentTimestamp Current Unix timestamp in seconds: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000)
rewardsInfo Information used to compute aTokenRewards (deposit rewards), vTokenRewards (variable debt rewards), and sTokenRewards (stable debt rewards). Object with format:
All fields can be fetched from the IncentivesController subgraph entity with the exception of rewardTokenPriceEth. Since reward tokens are not guaranteed to be Aave reserve tokens, the price feed for reward tokens is not directly attached to the controller. For stkAAVE, WMATIC, and WAVAX rewards the reveserve price feed from AAVE, MATIC, and AVAX repectively can be used.
{
rewardTokenAddress: string;
rewardTokenDecimals: number;
incentivePrecision: number;
rewardTokenPriceEth: string;
emissionEndTimestamp: number;
}
v1.formatUserSummaryData(
poolReservesData: ReserveData[],
rawUserReserves: UserReserveData[],
userId: string,
usdPriceEth: BigNumberValue,
currentTimestamp: number
);
v2.formatUserSummaryData(
poolReservesData: ReserveData[],
rawUserReserves: UserReserveData[],
userId: string,
usdPriceEth: BigNumberValue,
currentTimestamp: number,
rewardsInfo?: RewardInformation
);
Returns formatted summary of each AAVE reserve asset
Note: liquidityRate = deposit rate in the return object
reserves GraphQL input:
reservesIndexed30DaysAgo GraphQL input:
currentTimestamp Current Unix timestamp in seconds: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000)
rewardTokenPriceEth Price of reward token in market base currency. Can use the priceInEth from the reserve data if there is a corresponding reserve for the reward token (stkAave -> Aave reserve price, WMATIC -> MATIC reserve price, etc.)
emissionEndTimestamp Timestamp of reward emission end. Can be fetched from IncentivesController subgraph entity
v1.formatReserves(
reserves: ReserveData[]
reservesIndexed30DaysAgo?: ReserveRatesData[]
);
v2.formatReserves(
reserves: ReserveData[]
reservesIndexed30DaysAgo?: ReserveRatesData[],
currentTimestamp?: number,
rewardTokenPriceEth?: string,
emissionEndTimestamp?: number
);
The library exports the enabled networks and markets in the Aave protocol as the enums
Network and
Market
import { Network, Market } from '@aave/protocol-js';
import { TxBuilderV2, Network, Market } from '@aave/protocol-js'
const httpProvider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(
process.env.ETHEREUM_URL ||
"https://kovan.infura.io/v3/<project_id>"
);
const txBuilder = new TxBuilderV2(Network.main, httpProvider);
lendingPool = txBuilder.getLendingPool(Market.main); // get all lending pool methods
The library accepts 3 kinds of providers:
To learn more about supported providers, see the ethers documentation on providers.
Object that contains all the necessary methods to create Aave lending pool transactions.
The return object will be a Promise array of objects of type:
import { EthereumTransactionTypeExtended } from '@aave/protocol-js'
having {tx, txType}
Deposits the underlying asset into the reserve. A corresponding amount of the overlying asset (aTokens) is minted.
user The ethereum address that will make the deposit
reserve The ethereum address of the reserve
amount The amount to be deposited
onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is depositing. It will default to the user address
referralCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)
lendingPool.deposit({
user, // string,
reserve, // string,
amount, // string,
onBehalfOf, // ? string,
referralCode, // ? string,
});
If the
user is not approved, an approval transaction will also be returned.
Borrow an
amount of
reserve asset.
User must have a collaterised position (i.e. aTokens in their wallet)
user The ethereum address that will receive the borrowed amount
reserve The ethereum address of the reserve asset
amount The amount to be borrowed, in human readable units (e.g. 2.5 ETH)
interestRateMode Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2)
debtTokenAddress The ethereum address of the debt token of the asset you want to borrow. Only needed if the reserve is ETH mock address
onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is borrowing. It will default to the user address
refferalCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)
enum InterestRate {
None = 'None',
Stable = 'Stable',
Variable = 'Variable',
}
lendingPool.borrow({
user, // string,
reserve, // string,
amount, // string,
interestRateMode, // InterestRate;
debtTokenAddress, // ? string;
onBehalfOf, // ? string;
referralCode, // ? string;
});
Repays a borrow on the specific reserve, for the specified amount (or for the whole amount, if (-1) is specified).
the target user is defined by
onBehalfOf. If there is no repayment on behalf of another account,
onBehalfOf must be equal to
user.
user The ethereum address that repays
reserve The ethereum address of the reserve on which the user borrowed
amount The amount to repay, or (-1) if the user wants to repay everything
interestRateMode Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2)
onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is repaying. It will default to the user address
enum InterestRate {
None = 'None',
Stable = 'Stable',
Variable = 'Variable',
}
lendingPool.repay({
user, // string,
reserve, // string,
amount, // string,
interestRateMode, // InterestRate;
onBehalfOf, // ? string
});
If the
user is not approved, an approval transaction will also be returned.
Withdraws the underlying asset of an aToken asset.
user The ethereum address that will receive the aTokens
reserve The ethereum address of the reserve asset
amount The amount of aToken being redeemed
aTokenAddress The ethereum address of the aToken. Only needed if the reserve is ETH mock address
onBehalfOf The amount of aToken being redeemed. It will default to the user address
lendingPool.withdraw({
user, // string,
reserve, // string,
amount, // string,
aTokenAddress, // ? string,
onBehalfOf, // ? string
});
Borrowers can use this function to swap between stable and variable borrow rate modes.
user The ethereum address that wants to swap rate modes
reserve The address of the reserve on which the user borrowed
interestRateMode Whether the borrow will incur a stable or variable interest rate (1 | 2)
enum InterestRate {
None = 'None',
Stable = 'Stable',
Variable = 'Variable',
}
lendingPool.swapBorrowRateMode({
user, // string,
reserve, // string,
interestRateMode, // InterestRate;
});
Allows depositors to enable or disable a specific deposit as collateral.
user The ethereum address that enables or disables the deposit as collateral
reserve The ethereum address of the reserve
useAsCollateral True if the user wants to use the deposit as collateral, false otherwise.
lendingPool.setUsageAsCollateral({
user, // string,
reserve, // string,
usageAsCollateral, // boolean
});
Users can invoke this function to liquidate an undercollateralized position.
liquidator The ethereum address that will liquidate the position
liquidatedUser The address of the borrower
debtReserve The ethereum address of the principal reserve
collateralReserve The address of the collateral to liquidated
purchaseAmount The amount of principal that the liquidator wants to repay
getAToken Boolean to indicate if the user wants to receive the aToken instead of the asset. Defaults to false
lendingPool.liquidationCall({
liquidator, // string;
liquidatedUser, // string;
debtReserve, // string;
collateralReserve, // string;
purchaseAmount, // string;
getAToken, // ? boolean;
});
Allows users to swap a collateral to another asset
user The ethereum address that will liquidate the position
flash If the transaction will be executed through a flasloan(true) or will be done directly through the adapters(false). Defaults to false
fromAsset The ethereum address of the asset you want to swap
fromAToken The ethereum address of the aToken of the asset you want to swap
toAsset The ethereum address of the asset you want to swap to (get)
fromAmount The amount you want to swap
toAmount The amount you want to get after the swap
maxSlippage The max slippage that the user accepts in the swap
permitSignature A permit signature of the tx. Only needed when previously signed (Not needed at the moment).
swapAll Bool indicating if the user wants to swap all the current collateral
onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is swaping. It will default to the user address
referralCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)
useEthPath Boolean to indicate if the swap will use an ETH path. Defaults to false
type PermitSignature = {
amount: tStringCurrencyUnits;
deadline: string;
v: number;
r: BytesLike;
s: BytesLike;
};
await lendingPool.swapCollateral({
user, // string;
flash, // ? boolean;
fromAsset, // string;
fromAToken, // string;
toAsset, // string;
fromAmount, // string;
toAmount, // string;
maxSlippage, // string;
permitSignature, // ? PermitSignature;
swapAll, // boolean;
onBehalfOf, // ? string;
referralCode, // ? string;
useEthPath, // ? boolean;
});
Allows a borrower to repay the open debt with the borrower collateral
user The ethereum address that will liquidate the position
fromAsset The ethereum address of the asset you want to repay with (collateral)
fromAToken The ethereum address of the aToken of the asset you want to repay with (collateral)
assetToRepay The ethereum address of the asset you want to repay
repayWithAmount The amount of collateral you want to repay the debt with
repayAmount The amount of debt you want to repay
permitSignature A permit signature of the tx. Optional
repayAllDebt Bool indicating if the user wants to repay all current debt. Defaults to false
rateMode Enum indicating the type of the interest rate of the collateral
onBehalfOf The ethereum address for which user is swaping. It will default to the user address
referralCode Integrators are assigned a referral code and can potentially receive rewards. It defaults to 0 (no referrer)
flash If the transaction will be executed through a flasloan(true) or will be done directly through the adapters(false). Defaults to false
useEthPath Boolean to indicate if the swap will use an ETH path. Defaults to false
enum InterestRate {
None = 'None',
Stable = 'Stable',
Variable = 'Variable',
}
await lendingPool.repayWithCollateral({
user, // string;
fromAsset, // string;
fromAToken, // string;
assetToRepay, // string
repayWithAmount, // string;
repayAmount, // string;
permitSignature, // ? PermitSignature;
repayAllDebt, // ? boolean;
rateMode, // InterestRate;
onBehalfOf, // ? string;
referralCode, // ? string;
flash, // ? boolean;
useEthPath, // ? boolean;
});
Example of how to use the governance service
import {
TxBuilderV2,
AaveGovernanceV2Interface,
GovernanceDelegationTokenInterface,
} from '@aave/protocol-js';
const httpProvider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(
process.env.ETHEREUM_URL ||
"https://kovan.infura.io/v3/<project_id>"
);
const txBuilder = new TxBuilderV2(Network.main, httpProvider);
const gov2 = txBuilder.aaveGovernanceV2Service;
const powerDelegation = txBuilder.governanceDelegationTokenService;
Creates a Proposal (needs to be validated by the Proposal Validator)
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
targets list of contracts called by proposal's associated transactions
values list of value in wei for each propoposal's associated transaction
signatures list of function signatures (can be empty) to be used when created the callData
calldatas list of calldatas: if associated signature empty, calldata ready, else calldata is arguments
withDelegatecalls boolean, true = transaction delegatecalls the taget, else calls the target
ipfsHash IPFS hash of the proposal
executor The ExecutorWithTimelock contract that will execute the proposal
enum ExecutorType {
Short,
Long,
}
--------
gov2.create({
user. // string;
targets, //string[];
values, // string[];
signatures, // string[];
calldatas, // BytesLike[];
withDelegateCalls, // boolean[];
ipfsHash, // BytesLike;
executor, // ExecutorType;
});
Cancels a Proposal. Callable by the _guardian with relaxed conditions, or by anybody if the conditions of cancellation on the executor are fulfilled
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
proposalId Id of the proposal we want to cancel
gov2.cancel({
user, // string
proposalId, // number
})
Queue the proposal (If Proposal Succeeded)
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
proposalId Id of the proposal we want to queue
gov2.queue({
user, // string
proposalId, // number
})
Execute the proposal (If Proposal Queued)
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
proposalId Id of the proposal we want to execute
gov2.execute({
user, // string
proposalId, // number
})
Function allowing msg.sender to vote for/against a proposal
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
proposalId Id of the proposal we want to vote
support Bool indicating if you are voting in favor (true) or against (false)
gov2.submitVote({
user, // string
proposalId, // number
support, // boolean
})
Method for the user to delegate voting
and proposition power to the chosen address
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
delegatee The ethereum address to which the user wants to delegate proposition power and voting power
governanceToken The ethereum address of the governance token
powerDelegation.delegate({
user, // string
delegatee, // string
governanceToken // string
});
Method for the user to delegate voting
or proposition power to the chosen address
user The ethereum address that will create the proposal
delegatee The ethereum address to which the user wants to delegate proposition power and voting power
delegationType The type of the delegation the user wants to do: voting power ('0') or proposition power ('1')
governanceToken The ethereum address of the governance token
powerDelegation.delegateByType({
user, // string
delegatee, // string
delegationType, // string
governanceToken // string
});
To use the testnet faucets which are compatible with Aave:
import { TxBuilderV2, Network, Market } from '@aave/protocol-js'
const httpProvider = new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(
process.env.ETHEREUM_URL ||
"https://kovan.infura.io/v3/<project_id>"
);
const txBuilder = new TxBuilderV2(Network.main, httpProvider);
const faucet = txBuilder.faucetService;
Mint tokens for the usage on the Aave protocol on the Kovan network. The amount of minted tokens is fixed and depends on the token
userAddress The ethereum address of the wallet the minted tokens will go
reserve The ethereum address of the token you want to mint
tokenSymbol The symbol of the token you want to mint
faucet.mint({
userAddress, // string
reserve, // string
tokenSymbol, // string
});
To lint we use EsLint with typescript plugins and extending Airbnb
npm run lint
To build run:
npm run build // builds with tsdx
npm run build:tsc // builds with tsc