A lightweight web component that traps focus within a DOM node

A focus trap ensures that tab and shift + tab keys will cycle through the focus trap's tabbable elements but not leave the focus trap. This is great for making accessible modals. Go here to see a demo https://appnest-demo.firebaseapp.com/focus-trap/.

Does one things very very well - it traps the focus!

Pierces through the shadow roots when looking for focusable elements.

Works right out of the box (just add it to your markup)

Created using only vanilla js - no dependencies and framework agnostic!

➤ Installation

npm i @a11y/focus-trap

➤ Usage

Import @a11y/focus-trap somewhere in your code and you're ready to go! Simply add the focus trap to your html and it'll be working without any more effort from your part.

< focus-trap > < button > Focus 1 </ button > < button > Focus 2 </ button > < button > Focus 3 </ button > < button > Focus 4 </ button > < button > Focus 5 </ button > </ focus-trap >

➤ API

The focus-trap element implements the following interface.

interface IFocusTrap { inactive: boolean ; readonly focused: boolean ; focusFirstElement: ( ( ) => void ); // Focuses the last focusable element in the focus trap . focusLastElement : ( ( ) => void ); // Returns a list of the focusable children found within the element . getFocusableElements : ( ( ) => HTMLElement[] ); }

➤ License

Licensed under MIT.