openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@99xt/first-born

by 99xt
1.1.8 (see all)

Component library for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

270

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Component Library

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

first-born

first-born Logo

Getting Started

These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes

Prerequisites

This module can only be used in a React Native app. To use it, you will need a React Native app with it's dependencies installed. The following modules need to be added as a dev dependency as well.

  • create-react-class
  • react-native-vector-icons

Installing

To install first-born run the following command in the terminal;

npm install --save @99xt/first-born

You will additionally require to install the following modules as well.

npm install --save create-react-class react-native-vector-icons

Follow this guide to configure react-native-vector-icons for your project.

No other steps are required to configure first-born separately for each platform (Android/iOS).

Development Testing

To test the repo, first clone it;

git clone https://github.com/99xt/first-born.git

Move into the folder;

cd first-born

Install dependencies;

npm install

And run the test script;

npm run test

Usage

Import components like this;

import { Button } from "@99xt/first-born";

Utils

Colors

ColorAndroidiOS
white#FFF#FFF
black#000#000
primary#486c86#486c86
secondary#8dd9d5#8dd9d5
error#e74c3c#e74c3c
inputGreyrgba(33, 33, 33, 0.5)rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.5)
darkGreyrgba(33, 33, 33, 0.87)rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.87)
lightGreyrgba(33, 33, 33, 0.4)rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.4)
overlayrgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)
secondaryBackgroundrgba(125, 167, 217, 0.2)#ecf8fa

Atoms

Text

<Text>Hello</Text>
Android

Android Text

iOS

iOS Text

You can use any Text property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeSize of the text, picked from predefined sizes, according to underlying platform.'p'
boldIf text is bold or not.false
colorColor of the text.black
marginIf the text requires a margin or not.false
alignAlignment of text ('left', 'right', 'center')'left'
SizeAndroidiOS
h19634
h26028
h34824
h43422
h52420
h62017
p1616
callout1516
sub_heading1415
footnote1313
caption_big1212
caption_small1111

Icon

The All Icon components (all font styles) from react-native-vector-icons is used.

<Icon name='heart'/>
Android

Android Icon

iOS

iOS Icon

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeSize of the icon.18
nameSimilar to the name attribute in react-native-vector-icons. Does not require the prefix md or ios for Ionicons.None
colorColor of the icon.white
typeType of the icon font style. ('zocial', 'octicon', 'material', 'material-community', 'ionicon', 'foundation', 'evilicon', 'entypo', 'font-awesome', 'simple-line-icon', 'feather', 'antdesign')white

Badge

Only accepts Text and Icon atoms and react-native Image .

<Badge>
    <Text>+1</Text>
</Badge>
<Badge color="red">
    <Icon name="heart" />
</Badge>
Android

Android Badge

iOS

iOS Badge

You can use any View property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
colorColor of the badge.primary
outlineIf the badge has the outline style.false

Thumbnail

An Image component that displays either a square or circular image.

<Thumbnail source={require("path/to/image.png")}/>

You can use any Image property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeSize of the image. ('small', 'medium', 'large', 'exlarge')'medium'
customSizeSize of the image, if it does not fit the above defined sizes.None
roundedIf the image is to be a circle.false
onEditProps to handle an image change of the thumbnail. You can use all Button atom properties.None

Button

Only accepts Text and Icon atoms and react-native Image .

<Button onPress={this.handleButtonClick} block >
    <Text>Click Me</Text>
</Button>
Android

Android Button

iOS

iOS Button

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeSize of the button, picked from predefined sizes small, default and large.'default'
colorColor of the button.primary
roundedIf the button has rounded corners.false
blockIf the button has full width.false
oulineIf the button is transparent, but with a colored border and children.false
roundedIf the button is transparent, but with colored children.false

DatePicker

Renders a Text, that displays a date picker modal when the onPress method is triggered.

<DatePicker onDateChange={this.handleDateChange} />
Android

Android Date Picker

iOS

iOS Date Picker

You can use any TextInput property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
placeholderDisplay this string if value not selected yet. iOS only.'Select Date'
formatChosenDateUser defined function that returns a formatted date.None
onDateChangeUser defined function to run when selected date changes.None
defaultDateInitially picked date.None
minimumDateMinimum in date range.None
maximumDateMaximum in date range.None
modalTransparentIf DatePicker modal is transparent. iOS only.true
animationTypeType of entry/exit animation for DatePicker modal. iOS only.'fade'
localeLocale of DatePicker. iOS only.None
modeType of picker ('date', 'time').'date'
colorColor of the TextInput when in focus.primary
isValidUser defined validation function, that returns true for valid inputNone
errorMessageError message to display below input, if validation failsNone
roundedIf DatePicker style is rounded edges.false
underlineIf DatePicker style is an underline.false
defaultStyleIf DatePicker style is default as seen above.true
noStyleIf DatePicker has no framework defined style.false
styleCustom DatePicker inactive style. (Style object)None
activeStyleCustom DatePicker active style. (Style object)None
errorStyleCustom DatePicker error style. (Style object)None
errorColorColor of DatePicker when validation failserror

Input

<Input onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} placeholder="Name" />
Android

Android Input

iOS

iOS Input

You can use any TextInput property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
colorColor of the TextInput when in focus.primary
isValidUser defined validation function, that returns true for valid textNone
errorMessageError message to display below input, if validation failsNone
roundedIf Input style is rounded edges.false
underlineIf Input style is an underline.false
defaultStyleIf Input style is default as seen above.true
noStyleIf Input has no framework defined style.false
styleCustom Input inactive style. (Style object)None
activeStyleCustom Input active style. (Style object)None
errorStyleCustom Input error style. (Style object)None
errorColorColor of Input when validation failserror
iconLeftIcon Atom to render on the left of the InputNone
iconRightIcon Atom to render on the right of the InputNone

Picker

In Android, display a dropdown picker. In iOS, renders a Text, that displays a picker modal when the onPress method is triggered.

<Picker onValueChange={this.handleValueChange} selectedValue={this.state.pickerValue}>
    <Picker.Item value="1" label="1" />
    <Picker.Item value="2" label="2" />
    <Picker.Item value="3" label="3" />
</Picker>
Android

Android Picker

iOS

iOS Picker

You can use any Picker property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
placeholderDisplay this string if value not selected yet. iOS only.'Select Option'
modalTransparentIf Picker modal is transparent. iOS only.true
animationTypeType of entry/exit animation for Picker modal. iOS only.'fade'
modeType of picker mode ('dialog', 'dropdown'). Android only.'dropdown'
colorColor of the TextInput when in focus.primary
isValidUser defined validation function, that returns true for valid inputNone
errorMessageError message to display below input, if validation failsNone
roundedIf Picker style is rounded edges.false
underlineIf Picker style is an underline.false
defaultStyleIf Picker style is default as seen above.true
noStyleIf Picker has no framework defined style.false
styleCustom Picker inactive style. (Style object)None
activeStyleCustom Picker active style. (Style object)None
errorStyleCustom Picker error style. (Style object)None
errorColorColor of Picker when validation failserror

TextArea

Renders a TextInput, that increases in height with the height of the text entered.

<TextArea onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} placeholder="Description" />
Android

Android TextArea

iOS

iOS TextArea

You can use any TextInput property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
colorColor of the TextInput when in focus.primary
isValidUser defined validation function, that returns true for valid textNone
errorMessageError message to display below input, if validation failsNone
underlineIf TextArea style is an underline.false
defaultStyleIf TextArea style is default as seen above.true
noStyleIf TextArea has no framework defined style.false
styleCustom TextArea inactive style. (Style object)None
activeStyleCustom TextArea active style. (Style object)None
errorStyleCustom TextArea error style. (Style object)None
errorColorColor of TextArea when validation failserror

Molecules

Form Elements

FormDatePicker

Uses the Atom DatePicker.

<FormDatePicker onDateChange={this.handleDateChange} label="Date" />
Android

Android Form Date Picker

iOS

iOS Form Date Picker

Additional Props;

PropDescriptionDefault
labelLabel to display name of input. (Required)None
FormInput

Uses the Atom Input.

<FormInput onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} label="Name" />
Android

Android Form Input

iOS

iOS Form Input

Additional Props;

PropDescriptionDefault
labelLabel to display name of input. (Required)None
FormPicker

Uses the Atom Picker.

<FormPicker onValueChange={this.handleValueChange} selectedValue={pickerValue} label="Number" data={pickerData} />
Android

Android Form Picker

iOS

iOS Form Picker

Additional Props;

PropDescriptionDefault
labelLabel to display name of input. (Required)None
dataAn array containing objects with values and labels for each Picker.Item.None
FormTextArea

Uses the Atom TextArea.

<FormTextArea onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} label="Description" />
Android

Android Form TextArea

iOS

iOS Form TextArea

Additional Props;

PropDescriptionDefault
labelLabel to display name of input. (Required)None

Simple Notifications

<Notification ref={"alert"} />

To use the Notification Component and pass data to it, you will need to register a Notification manager in componentDidMount and unregister it in componentWillUnmount.

componentDidMount() {
    NotificationBarManager.registerMessageBar(this.refs.alert);
}

componentWillUnmount() {
    NotificationBarManager.unregisterMessageBar();
}

To trigger the Notification display, you will need to run the Notification manager method showAlert.

handleShowNotification = () => {
    NotificationBarManager.showAlert({
        message: 'Your alert message goes here', // required
        icon: { name: "alert" },
        // image: { source: require("./assets/images/accessibility.png") }, // image prop
    });
}
Android

Android Notification

iOS

iOS Notification

The data that can be passed to the notification are;

PropDescriptionDefault
messageMessage to display. (Required)None
shouldHideAfterDelayIf notification should hide after display or keep being shown.true
durationToHideAnimation duration for the notification to completely hide.350
durationToShowAnimation duration for the notification to completely show.350
durationDuration of time to display the alert3000
imageImage to be displayed next to notification messageNone
iconIcon to be displayed next to notification message'alert'
colorBackground color of the Notification body.'#007bff'
textColorColor of the Notification text.white
fontSizeFont size of Notification text. Accepts text identifier of above Text atom, or specific number.'sub_heading'
fontWeightFont weight of the Notification text.'bold'

SnackBars

<SnackBar ref={"alert"} />

To use the SnackBar Component and pass data to it, you will need to register a SnackBar manager in componentDidMount and unregister it in componentWillUnmount.

componentDidMount() {
    SnackManager.registerMessageBar(this.refs.alert);
}

componentWillUnmount() {
    SnackManager.unregisterMessageBar();
}

To trigger the SnackBar display, you will need to run the SnackBar manager method showAlert.

handleShowSnackBar = () => {
    SnackManager.showAlert({
        message: 'Your alert message goes here' // required
    });
}
Android

Android SnackBar

iOS

iOS SnackBar

The data that can be passed to the SnackBar are;

PropDescriptionDefault
messageMessage to display. (Required)None
shouldHideAfterDelayIf SnackBar should hide after display or keep being shown.true
durationToHideAnimation duration for the SnackBar to completely hide.350
durationToShowAnimation duration for the SnackBar to completely show.350
durationDuration of time to display the alert3000
backgroundColorBackground color of the SnackBar body.'#333333'
onClickDismissIf SnackBar should hide after clicking the action button.true
positionPosition of SnackBar notification ('bottom', 'top').'bottom'
actionAn object denoting the method to run when the snack alerts button is clicked .see below

The data to be passed to the action prop of a SnackBar;

PropDescriptionDefault
titleTitle of the button'Close'
onPressMethod to run when the button is clicked.internal method to hide alert
colorButton's text colorerror

ListItem

A List Item that displays a title (required), description and image. This molecule makes use of the Text Atom.

<ListItem title="Heading" description="Description" image={{ source: require("path/to/image.png")}} >
    <ListItem title="Heading" onPress={this.handleButtonClick} description="Description" /> //Nested List Item
</ListItem>
Android

Android ListItem

iOS

iOS ListItem

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
titleDescription of List Item. (Required)None
descriptionDescription of List Item.None
imageImage to display in List Item. You can use all react-native Image properties.None
blockIf the List Item has full width of the device.false
backgroundColorBackground color of List Item.white
secondaryIf the List Item is nested inside another.false
roundedIf the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not.false

ThinListItem

A List Item that displays a title (required), description and image. This molecule makes use of the Text Atom. Similar to the above molecule but smaller with a few added features

<ThinListItem title="Heading" description="Description" image={{ source: require("path/to/image.png") }} />

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
titleDescription of List Item. (Required)None
descriptionDescription of List Item.None
imageImage to display in List Item. You can use all react-native Image properties.None
iconIcon to display in List Item. You can use all Icon properties.None
arrowIf the List Item has an arrow at the right of the item.false
backgroundColorBackground color of List Item.white
roundedIf the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not.false

Floating Action Button

This molecule makes use of the Text and Icon Atoms.

One action
<FloatingButton onPress={this.handleAction} image={require("path/to/image.png")} />
Multiple actions

actions = [
    { text: 'Accessibility', image: require("path/to/image.png"), name: 'bt_accessibility', position: 2, onPress: () => this.handleAccessibility() },
    { text: 'Location', icon: "pin", name: 'bt_room', position: 1, onPress: () => this.handleLocation() },
    { text: 'Video', icon: "videocam", name: 'bt_videocam', position: 3, onPress: () => this.handleVideo() }
];

<FloatingButton actions={actions} />
Android

Android FAB Android FAB Expanded

iOS

iOS FAB iOS FAB Expanded

The props for the main FloatingButton are;

PropDescriptionDefault
colorBackground color of main button.primary
distanceToEdgeDistance from edge of device for FAB positioning.30
mainVerticalDistanceDistance of FAB from the bottom of the screen0
visibleIf the FAB and its children are visible.true
overlayColorThe overlay color of the background.overlay
positionThe position of the FAB (center, right).'right'
showBackgroundShow background behind the FAB.true
openOnMountIf FAB should be expanded when page mounts.false
actionsPaddingTopBottomSpacing between child action items.8
iconHeightHeight of button icon.15
iconWidthWidth of button icon.15
listenKeyboardIf listeners are to be added for the Keyboard component.false
dismissKeyboardOnPressIf keyboard should be dismissed on button click.false
onPressUser defined action to run when FAB main button is clicked.None
onCloseUser defined action to run when FAB is closed.None
onOpenUser defined action to run when FAB is expanded.None
onPressBackdropUser defined action to run when the background of the expanded FAB is clicked.None
onStateChangeUser defined action to run when the component state changesNone
imageImage to display on FAB main button.None
iconNameIcon to display on FAB main button.None
tabsIf the page also includes a footer navigationfalse
actionArray of objects which correlate to a FloatingButtonItemfalse

The props for the nested FloatingButtonItems, which is being sent through the actions prop are;

PropDescriptionDefault
colorBackground color of main button.primary
imageImage to display on FAB main button.None
iconIcon to display on FAB main button.None
nameUnique name for each button. (Required)None
textContainerStyleStyle of text containerNone
textText to be displayed next to button.None
textStyleStyle of text.None
textPropsOther text props.'right'
textBackgroundBackground color of text.white
textColorFont color of text.darkGrey
textElevationShadow of text element.5
positionThe position of the FAB (center, right).None
activeIf FAB is expanded or not.None
distanceToEdgeDistance from edge of device for FAB positioning.30
paddingTopBottomVertical padding of each action item.None
onPressUser defined action to run when FAB child action button is clicked.None
marginPadding right of each action item, if the position of FAB is 'right'8

Card

A Card that displays a title (required), description and image.

<Card title="Heading" description="Description" image={{ source: require("path/to/image.png")}} />
Android

Android Card

iOS

iOS Card

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
titleDescription of Card. (Required)None
descriptionDescription of Card.None
imageImage to display in Card. You can use all react-native Image properties.None
blockIf the Card has full width of the device.false
backgroundColorBackground color of Card.white

Organisms

Form

formElements = [
    { label: "Full Name", type: "text", onChangeText: (value) => this.handleTextChange(value), placeholder: "John Doe" },
    { label: "Email", type: "text", onChangeText: (value) => this.handleTextChange(value), placeholder: "john.doe@gmail.com", isValid: (value) => this.checkInputValidity(value) },
    { label: "Type", type: "picker", onValueChange: (value) => this.handleValueChange(value), pickerData: this.pickerData },
    { label: "Date", type: "date", onDateChange: (value) => this.handleDateChange(value) },
    { label: "Address", type: "textarea", onChangeText: (value) => this.handleTextChange(value) },
];

<Form formElements={formElements} />
Android

Android Form

iOS

iOS Form

The Form Component iterates through the formElements array, to render the fields according to the type of input specified in each object. The form object only has one extra prop;

PropDescriptionDefault
colorColor of all form elements when in focus.primary
roundedIf form element style is rounded edges.false
underlineIf form element style is an underline.false
defaultStyleIf form element style is default as seen above.true
noStyleIf form element has no framework defined style.false
styleCustom form element inactive style. (Style object)None
activeStyleCustom form element active style. (Style object)None
errorStyleCustom form element error style. (Style object)None

But each type of input has corresponding proptypes to the molecules named below;

TypeMolecule Component
'text'FormInput
'textarea'FormTextArea
'date'FormDatePicker
'picker'FormPicker

ListView

A vertical list of ListItem molecules

listData = [
    { title: "Heading 1", description: "Description 1", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
    { title: "Heading 2", description: "Description 2", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
    { title: "Heading 3", description: "Description 3", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} }
];

<ListView data={listData} />

You can also pass a custom renderItem method to the ListView, to render ListItems with other TouchableOpacity props, like onPress;

handleListItemClick = (title, description) => {
    Alert.alert(title, description);
}

<ListView data={listData} renderItem={({item}) => <ListItem {...item} onPress={() => handleListItemClick(item.title, item.description)} />} />
Android

Android ListView

iOS

iOS ListView

You can use any FlatList property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
backgroundColorBackground color of all cards.white
thinIf the 'ThinListItem' is the component to be rendered.false
roundedIf the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not.false

The data to be sent to the ListView needs to contain the same fields as the props of ListItem component.

CardList

A vertical/horizontal List of Card molecules.

listData = [
    { title: "Heading 1", description: "Description 1", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
    { title: "Heading 2", description: "Description 2", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
    { title: "Heading 3", description: "Description 3", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} }
];

<CardList data={listData} />

You can also pass a custom renderItem method to the CardList, to render Cards with other TouchableOpacity props, like onPress;

handleListItemClick = (title, description) => {
    Alert.alert(title, description);
}

<CardList data={listData} renderItem={({item}) => <Card {...item} onPress={() => handleListItemClick(item.title, item.description)} />} />
Android

Android CardList

iOS

iOS CardList

You can use any FlatList property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
backgroundColorBackground color of all cards.white

The data to be sent to the CardList needs to contain the same fields as the props of Card component.

The Navigation Header makes use of the Text and Icon atom.

<NavBar>
    <NavBarLeft>
        <NavBarButton type="drawer" />
    </NavBarLeft>
    <NavBarBody>
        <Text>Title</Text>
    </NavBarBody>
    <NavBarRight>
        <NavBarButton onPress={this.handleFavourites} >
            <Icon name="heart" />
        </NavBarButton>
    </NavBarRight>
</NavBar>
Android

Android Nav Bar

iOS

iOS Nav Bar

NavBar is the main container for the header. It makes use of the View property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
transparentIf status bar above header is transparentNone
statusBarColorBackground color of the NavBar.primary for Android, '#F8F8F8' for iOS
statusBarColorContent type of the StatusBar.('light-content', 'dark-content')'light-content' for Android, 'dark-content' for iOS

NavBarBody is a container that displays its children in the center of the header. It only accepts the title of the page within a Text tag. It makes use of the View property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
colorColor of the titleText.white for Android, black for iOS

NavBarLeft displays its children on the left while, NavBarRight is displays its children on the right side of the header. All headers must contain these three tags, to render uniformly.

NavBarButton is the button element to be used within the NavBar. It will only accept the atoms Text, Icon and a react-native Image. It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. It also comes with an inbuilt type for common features, which are 'drawer', 'back' and 'search'.

PropDescriptionDefault
typeBuilt in UI implementation of common NavBar button (drawer, back, search)None
colorText and Icon color of button.white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS

TabBar

The Navigation Footer makes use of the Text and Icon atom.

<TabBar>
    <TabItem active>
        <Icon name="heart" />
        <Text>Favorites</Text>
    </TabItem>
    <TabItem>
        <Icon name="add" />
        <Text>Add New</Text>
    </TabItem>
    <TabItem>
        <Icon name="camera" />
        <Text>Camera</Text>
    </TabItem>
    <TabItem>
        <Icon name="settings" />
        <Text>Settings</Text>
    </TabItem>
</TabBar>
Android

Android Tab Bar

iOS

iOS Tab Bar

TabBar is the main container for the footer navigation. It makes use of the View property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
colorBackground color of the TabBar.primary for Android, '#F8F8F8' for iOS
activeColorText and Icon color of active tab.white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS
inactiveColorText and Icon color of inactive tab.'rgba(209, 216, 224, 0.8)' for Android, '#8e8e93' for iOS
topIf the TabBar is on top of the page. Android only.false

TabItem is the button element to be used within the TabBar. It will only accept the atoms Text, Icon and a react-native Image. It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. In addition, it contains the following properties as well;

PropDescriptionDefault
activeColorText and Icon color of active tab.white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS
inactiveColorText and Icon color of inactive tab.'rgba(209, 216, 224, 0.8)' for Android, '#8e8e93' for iOS
activeIf current TabItem is active.false

PillBar

The Pill Navigation Bar.

pillScenes = [
    { scene: <Home /> },
    { scene: <CardList data={listData} /> },
    { scene: <ListView data={listData} /> },
    { scene: <View style={styles.innerContainer}><Form formElements={formElements} /></View> },
];

pillHeaders = [
    { title: 'Home', icon: "home" },
    { title: 'Card List', icon: "card" },
    { title: 'List View', icon: "list" },
    { title: 'Form', icon: "help" }
];

<PillView pillHeaders={pillHeaders} pillScenes={pillScenes} />
Android

Android Pill Bar

iOS

iOS Pill Bar

The index of the pillHeader object, will be used to query the corresponding pillScene, during transition.

PillBar is the main container for the pill navigation. It makes use of the View property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
colorActive color of the PillBar. Android only.primary for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS

This property color, will be passed down to child element PillItem as the activeColor prop mentioned below

PillItem is the button element to be used within the PillBar. It will only accept the atoms Text, Icon and a react-native Image. It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. In addition, it contains the following properties as well;

PropDescriptionDefault
activeColorText and Icon color of active tab.white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS
inactiveColorText and Icon color of inactive tab. Android only.'#adadad'
activeIf current PillItem is active.false

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning.

Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

native-baseMobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
57K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
react-native-elementsCross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
110K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
react-native-ui-libUI Components Library for React Native
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-paperMaterial Design for React Native (Android & iOS)
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
21
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
galio-frameworkGalio is a beautifully designed, Free and Open Source React Native Framework
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
tea
teasetA UI library for react native, provides 20+ pure JS(ES6) components, focusing on content display and action control.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
211
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial