Getting Started

These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes

Prerequisites

This module can only be used in a React Native app. To use it, you will need a React Native app with it's dependencies installed. The following modules need to be added as a dev dependency as well.

create-react-class

react-native-vector-icons

Installing

To install first-born run the following command in the terminal;

npm install --save @ 99xt / first - born

You will additionally require to install the following modules as well.

npm install --save create-react- class react - native - vector - icons

Follow this guide to configure react-native-vector-icons for your project.

No other steps are required to configure first-born separately for each platform (Android/iOS).

Development Testing

To test the repo, first clone it;

git clone https://github.com/99xt/first-born.git

Move into the folder;

cd first-born

Install dependencies;

npm install

And run the test script;

npm run test

Usage

Import components like this;

import { Button } from "@99xt/first-born" ;

Utils

Colors

Color Android iOS white #FFF #FFF black #000 #000 primary #486c86 #486c86 secondary #8dd9d5 #8dd9d5 error #e74c3c #e74c3c inputGrey rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.5) rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.5) darkGrey rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.87) rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.87) lightGrey rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.4) rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.4) overlay rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6) rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6) secondaryBackground rgba(125, 167, 217, 0.2) #ecf8fa

Atoms

Text

< Text > Hello </ Text >

Android

iOS

You can use any Text property and the following:

Prop Description Default size Size of the text, picked from predefined sizes, according to underlying platform. 'p' bold If text is bold or not. false color Color of the text. black margin If the text requires a margin or not. false align Alignment of text ('left', 'right', 'center') 'left'

Size Android iOS h1 96 34 h2 60 28 h3 48 24 h4 34 22 h5 24 20 h6 20 17 p 16 16 callout 15 16 sub_heading 14 15 footnote 13 13 caption_big 12 12 caption_small 11 11

Icon

The All Icon components (all font styles) from react-native-vector-icons is used.

< Icon name = 'heart' />

Android

iOS

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

Prop Description Default size Size of the icon. 18 name Similar to the name attribute in react-native-vector-icons . Does not require the prefix md or ios for Ionicons. None color Color of the icon. white type Type of the icon font style. ('zocial', 'octicon', 'material', 'material-community', 'ionicon', 'foundation', 'evilicon', 'entypo', 'font-awesome', 'simple-line-icon', 'feather', 'antdesign') white

Badge

Only accepts Text and Icon atoms and react-native Image .

< Badge > < Text > +1 </ Text > </ Badge > < Badge color = "red" > < Icon name = "heart" /> </ Badge >

Android

iOS

You can use any View property and the following:

Prop Description Default color Color of the badge. primary outline If the badge has the outline style. false

Thumbnail

An Image component that displays either a square or circular image.

< Thumbnail source = {require( " path / to / image.png ")}/>

You can use any Image property and the following:

Prop Description Default size Size of the image. ('small', 'medium', 'large', 'exlarge') 'medium' customSize Size of the image, if it does not fit the above defined sizes. None rounded If the image is to be a circle. false onEdit Props to handle an image change of the thumbnail. You can use all Button atom properties. None

Button

Only accepts Text and Icon atoms and react-native Image .

< Button onPress = {this.handleButtonClick} block > < Text > Click Me </ Text > </ Button >

Android

iOS

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

Prop Description Default size Size of the button, picked from predefined sizes small, default and large. 'default' color Color of the button. primary rounded If the button has rounded corners. false block If the button has full width. false ouline If the button is transparent, but with a colored border and children. false rounded If the button is transparent, but with colored children. false

Renders a Text , that displays a date picker modal when the onPress method is triggered.

< DatePicker onDateChange = {this.handleDateChange} />

Android

iOS

You can use any TextInput property and the following:

Prop Description Default placeholder Display this string if value not selected yet. iOS only. 'Select Date' formatChosenDate User defined function that returns a formatted date. None onDateChange User defined function to run when selected date changes. None defaultDate Initially picked date. None minimumDate Minimum in date range. None maximumDate Maximum in date range. None modalTransparent If DatePicker modal is transparent. iOS only. true animationType Type of entry/exit animation for DatePicker modal. iOS only. 'fade' locale Locale of DatePicker. iOS only. None mode Type of picker ('date', 'time'). 'date' color Color of the TextInput when in focus. primary isValid User defined validation function, that returns true for valid input None errorMessage Error message to display below input, if validation fails None rounded If DatePicker style is rounded edges. false underline If DatePicker style is an underline. false defaultStyle If DatePicker style is default as seen above. true noStyle If DatePicker has no framework defined style. false style Custom DatePicker inactive style. (Style object) None activeStyle Custom DatePicker active style. (Style object) None errorStyle Custom DatePicker error style. (Style object) None errorColor Color of DatePicker when validation fails error

Input

< Input onChangeText = {this.handleTextChange} placeholder = "Name" />

Android

iOS

You can use any TextInput property and the following:

Prop Description Default color Color of the TextInput when in focus. primary isValid User defined validation function, that returns true for valid text None errorMessage Error message to display below input, if validation fails None rounded If Input style is rounded edges. false underline If Input style is an underline. false defaultStyle If Input style is default as seen above. true noStyle If Input has no framework defined style. false style Custom Input inactive style. (Style object) None activeStyle Custom Input active style. (Style object) None errorStyle Custom Input error style. (Style object) None errorColor Color of Input when validation fails error iconLeft Icon Atom to render on the left of the Input None iconRight Icon Atom to render on the right of the Input None

Picker

In Android, display a dropdown picker. In iOS, renders a Text , that displays a picker modal when the onPress method is triggered.

< Picker onValueChange = {this.handleValueChange} selectedValue = {this.state.pickerValue} > < Picker.Item value = "1" label = "1" /> < Picker.Item value = "2" label = "2" /> < Picker.Item value = "3" label = "3" /> </ Picker >

Android

iOS

You can use any Picker property and the following:

Prop Description Default placeholder Display this string if value not selected yet. iOS only. 'Select Option' modalTransparent If Picker modal is transparent. iOS only. true animationType Type of entry/exit animation for Picker modal. iOS only. 'fade' mode Type of picker mode ('dialog', 'dropdown'). Android only. 'dropdown' color Color of the TextInput when in focus. primary isValid User defined validation function, that returns true for valid input None errorMessage Error message to display below input, if validation fails None rounded If Picker style is rounded edges. false underline If Picker style is an underline. false defaultStyle If Picker style is default as seen above. true noStyle If Picker has no framework defined style. false style Custom Picker inactive style. (Style object) None activeStyle Custom Picker active style. (Style object) None errorStyle Custom Picker error style. (Style object) None errorColor Color of Picker when validation fails error

TextArea

Renders a TextInput , that increases in height with the height of the text entered.

< TextArea onChangeText = {this.handleTextChange} placeholder = "Description" />

Android

iOS

You can use any TextInput property and the following:

Prop Description Default color Color of the TextInput when in focus. primary isValid User defined validation function, that returns true for valid text None errorMessage Error message to display below input, if validation fails None underline If TextArea style is an underline. false defaultStyle If TextArea style is default as seen above. true noStyle If TextArea has no framework defined style. false style Custom TextArea inactive style. (Style object) None activeStyle Custom TextArea active style. (Style object) None errorStyle Custom TextArea error style. (Style object) None errorColor Color of TextArea when validation fails error

Molecules

Form Elements

Uses the Atom DatePicker .

< FormDatePicker onDateChange = {this.handleDateChange} label = "Date" />

Android

iOS

Additional Props;

Prop Description Default label Label to display name of input. (Required) None

FormInput

Uses the Atom Input .

< FormInput onChangeText = {this.handleTextChange} label = "Name" />

Android

iOS

Additional Props;

Prop Description Default label Label to display name of input. (Required) None

FormPicker

Uses the Atom Picker .

< FormPicker onValueChange = {this.handleValueChange} selectedValue = {pickerValue} label = "Number" data = {pickerData} />

Android

iOS

Additional Props;

Prop Description Default label Label to display name of input. (Required) None data An array containing objects with values and labels for each Picker.Item . None

FormTextArea

Uses the Atom TextArea .

< FormTextArea onChangeText = {this.handleTextChange} label = "Description" />

Android

iOS

Additional Props;

Prop Description Default label Label to display name of input. (Required) None

Simple Notifications

< Notification ref = { " alert "} />

To use the Notification Component and pass data to it, you will need to register a Notification manager in componentDidMount and unregister it in componentWillUnmount .

componentDidMount() { NotificationBarManager.registerMessageBar( this .refs.alert); } componentWillUnmount() { NotificationBarManager.unregisterMessageBar(); }

To trigger the Notification display, you will need to run the Notification manager method showAlert .

handleShowNotification = () => { NotificationBarManager.showAlert({ message : 'Your alert message goes here' , icon : { name : "alert" }, }); }

Android

iOS

The data that can be passed to the notification are;

Prop Description Default message Message to display. (Required) None shouldHideAfterDelay If notification should hide after display or keep being shown. true durationToHide Animation duration for the notification to completely hide. 350 durationToShow Animation duration for the notification to completely show. 350 duration Duration of time to display the alert 3000 image Image to be displayed next to notification message None icon Icon to be displayed next to notification message 'alert' color Background color of the Notification body. '#007bff' textColor Color of the Notification text. white fontSize Font size of Notification text. Accepts text identifier of above Text atom, or specific number. 'sub_heading' fontWeight Font weight of the Notification text. 'bold'

SnackBars

< SnackBar ref = { " alert "} />

To use the SnackBar Component and pass data to it, you will need to register a SnackBar manager in componentDidMount and unregister it in componentWillUnmount .

componentDidMount() { SnackManager.registerMessageBar( this .refs.alert); } componentWillUnmount() { SnackManager.unregisterMessageBar(); }

To trigger the SnackBar display, you will need to run the SnackBar manager method showAlert .

handleShowSnackBar = () => { SnackManager.showAlert({ message : 'Your alert message goes here' }); }

Android

iOS

The data that can be passed to the SnackBar are;

Prop Description Default message Message to display. (Required) None shouldHideAfterDelay If SnackBar should hide after display or keep being shown. true durationToHide Animation duration for the SnackBar to completely hide. 350 durationToShow Animation duration for the SnackBar to completely show. 350 duration Duration of time to display the alert 3000 backgroundColor Background color of the SnackBar body. '#333333' onClickDismiss If SnackBar should hide after clicking the action button. true position Position of SnackBar notification ('bottom', 'top'). 'bottom' action An object denoting the method to run when the snack alerts button is clicked . see below

The data to be passed to the action prop of a SnackBar;

Prop Description Default title Title of the button 'Close' onPress Method to run when the button is clicked. internal method to hide alert color Button's text color error

ListItem

A List Item that displays a title (required), description and image. This molecule makes use of the Text Atom.

< ListItem title = "Heading" description = "Description" image = {{ source: require (" path / to / image.png ")}} > < ListItem title = "Heading" onPress = {this.handleButtonClick} description = "Description" /> //Nested List Item </ ListItem >

Android

iOS

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

Prop Description Default title Description of List Item. (Required) None description Description of List Item. None image Image to display in List Item. You can use all react-native Image properties. None block If the List Item has full width of the device. false backgroundColor Background color of List Item. white secondary If the List Item is nested inside another. false rounded If the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not. false

ThinListItem

A List Item that displays a title (required), description and image. This molecule makes use of the Text Atom. Similar to the above molecule but smaller with a few added features

< ThinListItem title = "Heading" description = "Description" image = {{ source: require (" path / to / image.png ") }} />

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

Prop Description Default title Description of List Item. (Required) None description Description of List Item. None image Image to display in List Item. You can use all react-native Image properties. None icon Icon to display in List Item. You can use all Icon properties. None arrow If the List Item has an arrow at the right of the item. false backgroundColor Background color of List Item. white rounded If the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not. false

Floating Action Button

This molecule makes use of the Text and Icon Atoms.

One action

< FloatingButton onPress = {this.handleAction} image = {require( " path / to / image.png ")} />

Multiple actions

actions = [ { text : 'Accessibility' , image : require ( "path/to/image.png" ), name : 'bt_accessibility' , position : 2 , onPress : () => this .handleAccessibility() }, { text : 'Location' , icon : "pin" , name : 'bt_room' , position : 1 , onPress : () => this .handleLocation() }, { text : 'Video' , icon : "videocam" , name : 'bt_videocam' , position : 3 , onPress : () => this .handleVideo() } ]; < FloatingButton actions = {actions} />

Android

iOS

The props for the main FloatingButton are;

Prop Description Default color Background color of main button. primary distanceToEdge Distance from edge of device for FAB positioning. 30 mainVerticalDistance Distance of FAB from the bottom of the screen 0 visible If the FAB and its children are visible. true overlayColor The overlay color of the background. overlay position The position of the FAB (center, right). 'right' showBackground Show background behind the FAB. true openOnMount If FAB should be expanded when page mounts. false actionsPaddingTopBottom Spacing between child action items. 8 iconHeight Height of button icon. 15 iconWidth Width of button icon. 15 listenKeyboard If listeners are to be added for the Keyboard component. false dismissKeyboardOnPress If keyboard should be dismissed on button click. false onPress User defined action to run when FAB main button is clicked. None onClose User defined action to run when FAB is closed. None onOpen User defined action to run when FAB is expanded. None onPressBackdrop User defined action to run when the background of the expanded FAB is clicked. None onStateChange User defined action to run when the component state changes None image Image to display on FAB main button. None iconName Icon to display on FAB main button. None tabs If the page also includes a footer navigation false action Array of objects which correlate to a FloatingButtonItem false

The props for the nested FloatingButtonItems , which is being sent through the actions prop are;

Prop Description Default color Background color of main button. primary image Image to display on FAB main button. None icon Icon to display on FAB main button. None name Unique name for each button. (Required) None textContainerStyle Style of text container None text Text to be displayed next to button. None textStyle Style of text. None textProps Other text props. 'right' textBackground Background color of text. white textColor Font color of text. darkGrey textElevation Shadow of text element. 5 position The position of the FAB (center, right). None active If FAB is expanded or not. None distanceToEdge Distance from edge of device for FAB positioning. 30 paddingTopBottom Vertical padding of each action item. None onPress User defined action to run when FAB child action button is clicked. None margin Padding right of each action item, if the position of FAB is 'right' 8

Card

A Card that displays a title (required), description and image.

< Card title = "Heading" description = "Description" image = {{ source: require (" path / to / image.png ")}} />

Android

iOS

You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:

Prop Description Default title Description of Card. (Required) None description Description of Card. None image Image to display in Card. You can use all react-native Image properties. None block If the Card has full width of the device. false backgroundColor Background color of Card. white

Organisms

Form

formElements = [ { label : "Full Name" , type : "text" , onChangeText : ( value ) => this .handleTextChange(value), placeholder : "John Doe" }, { label : "Email" , type : "text" , onChangeText : ( value ) => this .handleTextChange(value), placeholder : "john.doe@gmail.com" , isValid : ( value ) => this .checkInputValidity(value) }, { label : "Type" , type : "picker" , onValueChange : ( value ) => this .handleValueChange(value), pickerData : this .pickerData }, { label : "Date" , type : "date" , onDateChange : ( value ) => this .handleDateChange(value) }, { label : "Address" , type : "textarea" , onChangeText : ( value ) => this .handleTextChange(value) }, ]; < Form formElements = {formElements} />

Android

iOS

The Form Component iterates through the formElements array, to render the fields according to the type of input specified in each object. The form object only has one extra prop;

Prop Description Default color Color of all form elements when in focus. primary rounded If form element style is rounded edges. false underline If form element style is an underline. false defaultStyle If form element style is default as seen above. true noStyle If form element has no framework defined style. false style Custom form element inactive style. (Style object) None activeStyle Custom form element active style. (Style object) None errorStyle Custom form element error style. (Style object) None

But each type of input has corresponding proptypes to the molecules named below;

Type Molecule Component 'text' FormInput 'textarea' FormTextArea 'date' FormDatePicker 'picker' FormPicker

ListView

A vertical list of ListItem molecules

listData = [ { title : "Heading 1" , description : "Description 1" , image : { source : require ( "path/to/image.png" )} }, { title : "Heading 2" , description : "Description 2" , image : { source : require ( "path/to/image.png" )} }, { title : "Heading 3" , description : "Description 3" , image : { source : require ( "path/to/image.png" )} } ]; < ListView data = {listData} />

You can also pass a custom renderItem method to the ListView , to render ListItems with other TouchableOpacity props, like onPress ;

handleListItemClick = ( title, description ) => { Alert.alert(title, description); } <ListView data={listData} renderItem={({item}) => < ListItem { ...item } onPress = {() => handleListItemClick(item.title, item.description)} />} />

Android

iOS

You can use any FlatList property and the following:

Prop Description Default backgroundColor Background color of all cards. white thin If the 'ThinListItem' is the component to be rendered. false rounded If the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not. false

The data to be sent to the ListView needs to contain the same fields as the props of ListItem component.

CardList

A vertical/horizontal List of Card molecules.

listData = [ { title : "Heading 1" , description : "Description 1" , image : { source : require ( "path/to/image.png" )} }, { title : "Heading 2" , description : "Description 2" , image : { source : require ( "path/to/image.png" )} }, { title : "Heading 3" , description : "Description 3" , image : { source : require ( "path/to/image.png" )} } ]; < CardList data = {listData} />

You can also pass a custom renderItem method to the CardList , to render Cards with other TouchableOpacity props, like onPress ;

handleListItemClick = ( title, description ) => { Alert.alert(title, description); } <CardList data={listData} renderItem={({item}) => < Card { ...item } onPress = {() => handleListItemClick(item.title, item.description)} />} />

Android

iOS

You can use any FlatList property and the following:

Prop Description Default backgroundColor Background color of all cards. white

The data to be sent to the CardList needs to contain the same fields as the props of Card component.

The Navigation Header makes use of the Text and Icon atom.

<NavBar> < NavBarLeft > < NavBarButton type = "drawer" /> </ NavBarLeft > < NavBarBody > < Text > Title </ Text > </ NavBarBody > < NavBarRight > < NavBarButton onPress = {this.handleFavourites} > < Icon name = "heart" /> </ NavBarButton > </ NavBarRight > </ NavBar >

Android

iOS

NavBar is the main container for the header. It makes use of the View property and the following:

Prop Description Default transparent If status bar above header is transparent None statusBarColor Background color of the NavBar . primary for Android, '#F8F8F8' for iOS statusBarColor Content type of the StatusBar .('light-content', 'dark-content') 'light-content' for Android, 'dark-content' for iOS

NavBarBody is a container that displays its children in the center of the header. It only accepts the title of the page within a Text tag. It makes use of the View property and the following:

Prop Description Default color Color of the title Text . white for Android, black for iOS

NavBarLeft displays its children on the left while, NavBarRight is displays its children on the right side of the header. All headers must contain these three tags, to render uniformly.

NavBarButton is the button element to be used within the NavBar . It will only accept the atoms Text , Icon and a react-native Image . It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. It also comes with an inbuilt type for common features, which are 'drawer' , 'back' and 'search' .

Prop Description Default type Built in UI implementation of common NavBar button (drawer, back, search) None color Text and Icon color of button. white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS

TabBar

The Navigation Footer makes use of the Text and Icon atom.

<TabBar> <TabItem active> <Icon name="heart" /> <Text>Favorites</Text> </TabItem> <TabItem> <Icon name="add" /> <Text>Add New</Text> </TabItem> <TabItem> <Icon name="camera" /> <Text>Camera</Text> </TabItem> <TabItem> <Icon name="settings" /> <Text>Settings</Text> </TabItem> </TabBar>

Android

iOS

TabBar is the main container for the footer navigation. It makes use of the View property and the following:

Prop Description Default color Background color of the TabBar . primary for Android, '#F8F8F8' for iOS activeColor Text and Icon color of active tab. white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS inactiveColor Text and Icon color of inactive tab. 'rgba(209, 216, 224, 0.8)' for Android, '#8e8e93' for iOS top If the TabBar is on top of the page. Android only. false

TabItem is the button element to be used within the TabBar . It will only accept the atoms Text , Icon and a react-native Image . It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. In addition, it contains the following properties as well;

Prop Description Default activeColor Text and Icon color of active tab. white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS inactiveColor Text and Icon color of inactive tab. 'rgba(209, 216, 224, 0.8)' for Android, '#8e8e93' for iOS active If current TabItem is active. false

PillBar

The Pill Navigation Bar.

pillScenes = [ { scene : <Home /> }, { scene: <CardList data={listData} /> }, { scene: <ListView data={listData} /> }, { scene: <View style={styles.innerContainer}><Form formElements={formElements} /></View> }, ]; pillHeaders = [ { title: 'Home', icon: "home" }, { title: 'Card List', icon: "card" }, { title: 'List View', icon: "list" }, { title: 'Form', icon: "help" } ]; <PillView pillHeaders={pillHeaders} pillScenes={pillScenes} />

Android

iOS

The index of the pillHeader object, will be used to query the corresponding pillScene, during transition.

PillBar is the main container for the pill navigation. It makes use of the View property and the following:

Prop Description Default color Active color of the PillBar. Android only. primary for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS

This property color , will be passed down to child element PillItem as the activeColor prop mentioned below

PillItem is the button element to be used within the PillBar . It will only accept the atoms Text , Icon and a react-native Image . It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. In addition, it contains the following properties as well;

Prop Description Default activeColor Text and Icon color of active tab. white for Android, '#0a60ff' for iOS inactiveColor Text and Icon color of inactive tab. Android only. '#adadad' active If current PillItem is active. false

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning.

Authors

Sameeha Rahman - Initial work - samsam-026

- Initial work - samsam-026 Muditha Batagoda - Initial Design - mudithabatagoda

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details