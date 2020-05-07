These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes
This module can only be used in a React Native app. To use it, you will need a React Native app with it's dependencies installed. The following modules need to be added as a dev dependency as well.
create-react-class
react-native-vector-icons
To install first-born run the following command in the terminal;
npm install --save @99xt/first-born
You will additionally require to install the following modules as well.
npm install --save create-react-class react-native-vector-icons
Follow this guide to configure
react-native-vector-icons for your project.
No other steps are required to configure
first-born separately for each platform (Android/iOS).
To test the repo, first clone it;
git clone https://github.com/99xt/first-born.git
Move into the folder;
cd first-born
Install dependencies;
npm install
And run the test script;
npm run test
Import components like this;
import { Button } from "@99xt/first-born";
|Color
|Android
|iOS
|white
|#FFF
|#FFF
|black
|#000
|#000
|primary
|#486c86
|#486c86
|secondary
|#8dd9d5
|#8dd9d5
|error
|#e74c3c
|#e74c3c
|inputGrey
|rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.5)
|rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.5)
|darkGrey
|rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.87)
|rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.87)
|lightGrey
|rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.4)
|rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.4)
|overlay
|rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)
|rgba(68, 68, 68, 0.6)
|secondaryBackground
|rgba(125, 167, 217, 0.2)
|#ecf8fa
<Text>Hello</Text>
You can use any Text property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Size of the text, picked from predefined sizes, according to underlying platform.
'p'
bold
|If text is bold or not.
|false
color
|Color of the text.
|black
margin
|If the text requires a margin or not.
|false
align
|Alignment of text ('left', 'right', 'center')
'left'
|Size
|Android
|iOS
|h1
|96
|34
|h2
|60
|28
|h3
|48
|24
|h4
|34
|22
|h5
|24
|20
|h6
|20
|17
|p
|16
|16
|callout
|15
|16
|sub_heading
|14
|15
|footnote
|13
|13
|caption_big
|12
|12
|caption_small
|11
|11
The All Icon components (all font styles) from
react-native-vector-icons is used.
<Icon name='heart'/>
You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Size of the icon.
18
name
|Similar to the name attribute in
react-native-vector-icons. Does not require the prefix
md or
ios for Ionicons.
|None
color
|Color of the icon.
|white
type
|Type of the icon font style. ('zocial', 'octicon', 'material', 'material-community', 'ionicon', 'foundation', 'evilicon', 'entypo', 'font-awesome', 'simple-line-icon', 'feather', 'antdesign')
|white
Only accepts
Text and
Icon atoms and
react-native Image .
<Badge>
<Text>+1</Text>
</Badge>
<Badge color="red">
<Icon name="heart" />
</Badge>
You can use any View property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Color of the badge.
|primary
outline
|If the badge has the outline style.
|false
An Image component that displays either a square or circular image.
<Thumbnail source={require("path/to/image.png")}/>
You can use any Image property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Size of the image. ('small', 'medium', 'large', 'exlarge')
'medium'
customSize
|Size of the image, if it does not fit the above defined sizes.
|None
rounded
|If the image is to be a circle.
|false
onEdit
|Props to handle an image change of the thumbnail. You can use all
Button atom properties.
|None
Only accepts
Text and
Icon atoms and
react-native Image .
<Button onPress={this.handleButtonClick} block >
<Text>Click Me</Text>
</Button>
You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Size of the button, picked from predefined sizes small, default and large.
'default'
color
|Color of the button.
|primary
rounded
|If the button has rounded corners.
|false
block
|If the button has full width.
|false
ouline
|If the button is transparent, but with a colored border and children.
|false
rounded
|If the button is transparent, but with colored children.
|false
Renders a
Text, that displays a date picker modal when the
onPress method is triggered.
<DatePicker onDateChange={this.handleDateChange} />
You can use any TextInput property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
placeholder
|Display this string if value not selected yet. iOS only.
'Select Date'
formatChosenDate
|User defined function that returns a formatted date.
|None
onDateChange
|User defined function to run when selected date changes.
|None
defaultDate
|Initially picked date.
|None
minimumDate
|Minimum in date range.
|None
maximumDate
|Maximum in date range.
|None
modalTransparent
|If DatePicker modal is transparent. iOS only.
|true
animationType
|Type of entry/exit animation for DatePicker modal. iOS only.
'fade'
locale
|Locale of DatePicker. iOS only.
|None
mode
|Type of picker ('date', 'time').
'date'
color
|Color of the
TextInput when in focus.
|primary
isValid
|User defined validation function, that returns true for valid input
|None
errorMessage
|Error message to display below input, if validation fails
|None
rounded
|If DatePicker style is rounded edges.
|false
underline
|If DatePicker style is an underline.
|false
defaultStyle
|If DatePicker style is default as seen above.
|true
noStyle
|If DatePicker has no framework defined style.
|false
style
|Custom DatePicker inactive style. (Style object)
|None
activeStyle
|Custom DatePicker active style. (Style object)
|None
errorStyle
|Custom DatePicker error style. (Style object)
|None
errorColor
|Color of DatePicker when validation fails
|error
<Input onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} placeholder="Name" />
You can use any TextInput property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Color of the
TextInput when in focus.
|primary
isValid
|User defined validation function, that returns true for valid text
|None
errorMessage
|Error message to display below input, if validation fails
|None
rounded
|If Input style is rounded edges.
|false
underline
|If Input style is an underline.
|false
defaultStyle
|If Input style is default as seen above.
|true
noStyle
|If Input has no framework defined style.
|false
style
|Custom Input inactive style. (Style object)
|None
activeStyle
|Custom Input active style. (Style object)
|None
errorStyle
|Custom Input error style. (Style object)
|None
errorColor
|Color of Input when validation fails
|error
iconLeft
|Icon Atom to render on the left of the Input
|None
iconRight
|Icon Atom to render on the right of the Input
|None
In Android, display a dropdown picker.
In iOS, renders a
Text, that displays a picker modal when the
onPress method is triggered.
<Picker onValueChange={this.handleValueChange} selectedValue={this.state.pickerValue}>
<Picker.Item value="1" label="1" />
<Picker.Item value="2" label="2" />
<Picker.Item value="3" label="3" />
</Picker>
You can use any Picker property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
placeholder
|Display this string if value not selected yet. iOS only.
'Select Option'
modalTransparent
|If Picker modal is transparent. iOS only.
|true
animationType
|Type of entry/exit animation for Picker modal. iOS only.
'fade'
mode
|Type of picker mode ('dialog', 'dropdown'). Android only.
'dropdown'
color
|Color of the
TextInput when in focus.
|primary
isValid
|User defined validation function, that returns true for valid input
|None
errorMessage
|Error message to display below input, if validation fails
|None
rounded
|If Picker style is rounded edges.
|false
underline
|If Picker style is an underline.
|false
defaultStyle
|If Picker style is default as seen above.
|true
noStyle
|If Picker has no framework defined style.
|false
style
|Custom Picker inactive style. (Style object)
|None
activeStyle
|Custom Picker active style. (Style object)
|None
errorStyle
|Custom Picker error style. (Style object)
|None
errorColor
|Color of Picker when validation fails
|error
Renders a
TextInput, that increases in height with the height of the text entered.
<TextArea onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} placeholder="Description" />
You can use any TextInput property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Color of the
TextInput when in focus.
|primary
isValid
|User defined validation function, that returns true for valid text
|None
errorMessage
|Error message to display below input, if validation fails
|None
underline
|If TextArea style is an underline.
|false
defaultStyle
|If TextArea style is default as seen above.
|true
noStyle
|If TextArea has no framework defined style.
|false
style
|Custom TextArea inactive style. (Style object)
|None
activeStyle
|Custom TextArea active style. (Style object)
|None
errorStyle
|Custom TextArea error style. (Style object)
|None
errorColor
|Color of TextArea when validation fails
|error
Uses the Atom
DatePicker.
<FormDatePicker onDateChange={this.handleDateChange} label="Date" />
Additional Props;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
label
|Label to display name of input. (Required)
|None
Uses the Atom
Input.
<FormInput onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} label="Name" />
Additional Props;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
label
|Label to display name of input. (Required)
|None
Uses the Atom
Picker.
<FormPicker onValueChange={this.handleValueChange} selectedValue={pickerValue} label="Number" data={pickerData} />
Additional Props;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
label
|Label to display name of input. (Required)
|None
data
|An array containing objects with values and labels for each
Picker.Item.
|None
Uses the Atom
TextArea.
<FormTextArea onChangeText={this.handleTextChange} label="Description" />
Additional Props;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
label
|Label to display name of input. (Required)
|None
<Notification ref={"alert"} />
To use the Notification Component and pass data to it, you will need to register a Notification manager in
componentDidMount and unregister it in
componentWillUnmount.
componentDidMount() {
NotificationBarManager.registerMessageBar(this.refs.alert);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
NotificationBarManager.unregisterMessageBar();
}
To trigger the Notification display, you will need to run the Notification manager method
showAlert.
handleShowNotification = () => {
NotificationBarManager.showAlert({
message: 'Your alert message goes here', // required
icon: { name: "alert" },
// image: { source: require("./assets/images/accessibility.png") }, // image prop
});
}
The data that can be passed to the notification are;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
message
|Message to display. (Required)
|None
shouldHideAfterDelay
|If notification should hide after display or keep being shown.
|true
durationToHide
|Animation duration for the notification to completely hide.
350
durationToShow
|Animation duration for the notification to completely show.
350
duration
|Duration of time to display the alert
3000
image
|Image to be displayed next to notification message
|None
icon
|Icon to be displayed next to notification message
'alert'
color
|Background color of the Notification body.
'#007bff'
textColor
|Color of the Notification text.
|white
fontSize
|Font size of Notification text. Accepts text identifier of above Text atom, or specific number.
'sub_heading'
fontWeight
|Font weight of the Notification text.
'bold'
<SnackBar ref={"alert"} />
To use the SnackBar Component and pass data to it, you will need to register a SnackBar manager in
componentDidMount and unregister it in
componentWillUnmount.
componentDidMount() {
SnackManager.registerMessageBar(this.refs.alert);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
SnackManager.unregisterMessageBar();
}
To trigger the SnackBar display, you will need to run the SnackBar manager method
showAlert.
handleShowSnackBar = () => {
SnackManager.showAlert({
message: 'Your alert message goes here' // required
});
}
The data that can be passed to the SnackBar are;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
message
|Message to display. (Required)
|None
shouldHideAfterDelay
|If SnackBar should hide after display or keep being shown.
|true
durationToHide
|Animation duration for the SnackBar to completely hide.
350
durationToShow
|Animation duration for the SnackBar to completely show.
350
duration
|Duration of time to display the alert
3000
backgroundColor
|Background color of the SnackBar body.
'#333333'
onClickDismiss
|If SnackBar should hide after clicking the action button.
|true
position
|Position of SnackBar notification ('bottom', 'top').
'bottom'
action
|An object denoting the method to run when the snack alerts button is clicked .
|see below
The data to be passed to the action prop of a SnackBar;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
title
|Title of the button
'Close'
onPress
|Method to run when the button is clicked.
|internal method to hide alert
color
|Button's text color
|error
A List Item that displays a title (required), description and image. This molecule makes use of the
Text Atom.
<ListItem title="Heading" description="Description" image={{ source: require("path/to/image.png")}} >
<ListItem title="Heading" onPress={this.handleButtonClick} description="Description" /> //Nested List Item
</ListItem>
You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
title
|Description of List Item. (Required)
|None
description
|Description of List Item.
|None
image
|Image to display in List Item. You can use all
react-native Image properties.
|None
block
|If the List Item has full width of the device.
|false
backgroundColor
|Background color of List Item.
|white
secondary
|If the List Item is nested inside another.
|false
rounded
|If the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not.
|false
A List Item that displays a title (required), description and image. This molecule makes use of the
Text Atom. Similar to the above molecule but smaller with a few added features
<ThinListItem title="Heading" description="Description" image={{ source: require("path/to/image.png") }} />
You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
title
|Description of List Item. (Required)
|None
description
|Description of List Item.
|None
image
|Image to display in List Item. You can use all
react-native Image properties.
|None
icon
|Icon to display in List Item. You can use all
Icon properties.
|None
arrow
|If the List Item has an arrow at the right of the item.
|false
backgroundColor
|Background color of List Item.
|white
rounded
|If the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not.
|false
This molecule makes use of the
Text and
Icon Atoms.
<FloatingButton onPress={this.handleAction} image={require("path/to/image.png")} />
actions = [
{ text: 'Accessibility', image: require("path/to/image.png"), name: 'bt_accessibility', position: 2, onPress: () => this.handleAccessibility() },
{ text: 'Location', icon: "pin", name: 'bt_room', position: 1, onPress: () => this.handleLocation() },
{ text: 'Video', icon: "videocam", name: 'bt_videocam', position: 3, onPress: () => this.handleVideo() }
];
<FloatingButton actions={actions} />
The props for the main
FloatingButton are;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|color
|Background color of main button.
|primary
|distanceToEdge
|Distance from edge of device for FAB positioning.
30
|mainVerticalDistance
|Distance of FAB from the bottom of the screen
0
|visible
|If the FAB and its children are visible.
|true
|overlayColor
|The overlay color of the background.
|overlay
|position
|The position of the FAB (center, right).
'right'
|showBackground
|Show background behind the FAB.
|true
|openOnMount
|If FAB should be expanded when page mounts.
|false
|actionsPaddingTopBottom
|Spacing between child action items.
8
|iconHeight
|Height of button icon.
15
|iconWidth
|Width of button icon.
15
|listenKeyboard
|If listeners are to be added for the Keyboard component.
|false
|dismissKeyboardOnPress
|If keyboard should be dismissed on button click.
|false
|onPress
|User defined action to run when FAB main button is clicked.
|None
|onClose
|User defined action to run when FAB is closed.
|None
|onOpen
|User defined action to run when FAB is expanded.
|None
|onPressBackdrop
|User defined action to run when the background of the expanded FAB is clicked.
|None
|onStateChange
|User defined action to run when the component state changes
|None
|image
|Image to display on FAB main button.
|None
|iconName
|Icon to display on FAB main button.
|None
|tabs
|If the page also includes a footer navigation
|false
|action
|Array of objects which correlate to a FloatingButtonItem
|false
The props for the nested
FloatingButtonItems, which is being sent through the
actions prop are;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|color
|Background color of main button.
|primary
|image
|Image to display on FAB main button.
|None
|icon
|Icon to display on FAB main button.
|None
|name
|Unique name for each button. (Required)
|None
|textContainerStyle
|Style of text container
|None
|text
|Text to be displayed next to button.
|None
|textStyle
|Style of text.
|None
|textProps
|Other text props.
'right'
|textBackground
|Background color of text.
|white
|textColor
|Font color of text.
|darkGrey
|textElevation
|Shadow of text element.
5
|position
|The position of the FAB (center, right).
|None
|active
|If FAB is expanded or not.
|None
|distanceToEdge
|Distance from edge of device for FAB positioning.
30
|paddingTopBottom
|Vertical padding of each action item.
|None
|onPress
|User defined action to run when FAB child action button is clicked.
|None
|margin
|Padding right of each action item, if the position of FAB is
'right'
8
A Card that displays a title (required), description and image.
<Card title="Heading" description="Description" image={{ source: require("path/to/image.png")}} />
You can use any TouchableOpacity property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
title
|Description of Card. (Required)
|None
description
|Description of Card.
|None
image
|Image to display in Card. You can use all
react-native Image properties.
|None
block
|If the Card has full width of the device.
|false
backgroundColor
|Background color of Card.
|white
formElements = [
{ label: "Full Name", type: "text", onChangeText: (value) => this.handleTextChange(value), placeholder: "John Doe" },
{ label: "Email", type: "text", onChangeText: (value) => this.handleTextChange(value), placeholder: "john.doe@gmail.com", isValid: (value) => this.checkInputValidity(value) },
{ label: "Type", type: "picker", onValueChange: (value) => this.handleValueChange(value), pickerData: this.pickerData },
{ label: "Date", type: "date", onDateChange: (value) => this.handleDateChange(value) },
{ label: "Address", type: "textarea", onChangeText: (value) => this.handleTextChange(value) },
];
<Form formElements={formElements} />
The
Form Component iterates through the
formElements array, to render the fields according to the type of input specified in each object.
The form object only has one extra prop;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Color of all form elements when in focus.
|primary
rounded
|If form element style is rounded edges.
|false
underline
|If form element style is an underline.
|false
defaultStyle
|If form element style is default as seen above.
|true
noStyle
|If form element has no framework defined style.
|false
style
|Custom form element inactive style. (Style object)
|None
activeStyle
|Custom form element active style. (Style object)
|None
errorStyle
|Custom form element error style. (Style object)
|None
But each type of input has corresponding proptypes to the molecules named below;
|Type
|Molecule Component
'text'
|FormInput
'textarea'
|FormTextArea
'date'
|FormDatePicker
'picker'
|FormPicker
A vertical list of ListItem molecules
listData = [
{ title: "Heading 1", description: "Description 1", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
{ title: "Heading 2", description: "Description 2", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
{ title: "Heading 3", description: "Description 3", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} }
];
<ListView data={listData} />
You can also pass a custom
renderItem method to the
ListView, to render
ListItems with other
TouchableOpacity props, like
onPress;
handleListItemClick = (title, description) => {
Alert.alert(title, description);
}
<ListView data={listData} renderItem={({item}) => <ListItem {...item} onPress={() => handleListItemClick(item.title, item.description)} />} />
You can use any FlatList property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
backgroundColor
|Background color of all cards.
|white
thin
|If the
'ThinListItem' is the component to be rendered.
|false
rounded
|If the image displayed on the ListItem is rouned or not.
|false
The data to be sent to the ListView needs to contain the same fields as the props of ListItem component.
A vertical/horizontal List of Card molecules.
listData = [
{ title: "Heading 1", description: "Description 1", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
{ title: "Heading 2", description: "Description 2", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} },
{ title: "Heading 3", description: "Description 3", image: { source: require("path/to/image.png")} }
];
<CardList data={listData} />
You can also pass a custom
renderItem method to the
CardList, to render
Cards with other
TouchableOpacity props, like
onPress;
handleListItemClick = (title, description) => {
Alert.alert(title, description);
}
<CardList data={listData} renderItem={({item}) => <Card {...item} onPress={() => handleListItemClick(item.title, item.description)} />} />
You can use any FlatList property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
backgroundColor
|Background color of all cards.
|white
The data to be sent to the CardList needs to contain the same fields as the props of Card component.
The Navigation Header makes use of the
Text and
Icon atom.
<NavBar>
<NavBarLeft>
<NavBarButton type="drawer" />
</NavBarLeft>
<NavBarBody>
<Text>Title</Text>
</NavBarBody>
<NavBarRight>
<NavBarButton onPress={this.handleFavourites} >
<Icon name="heart" />
</NavBarButton>
</NavBarRight>
</NavBar>
NavBar is the main container for the header. It makes use of the View property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
transparent
|If status bar above header is transparent
|None
statusBarColor
|Background color of the
NavBar.
|primary for Android,
'#F8F8F8' for iOS
statusBarColor
|Content type of the
StatusBar.('light-content', 'dark-content')
'light-content' for Android,
'dark-content' for iOS
NavBarBody is a container that displays its children in the center of the header. It only accepts the title of the page within a Text tag. It makes use of the View property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Color of the title
Text.
|white for Android, black for iOS
NavBarLeft displays its children on the left while,
NavBarRight is displays its children on the right side of the header.
All headers must contain these three tags, to render uniformly.
NavBarButton is the button element to be used within the
NavBar. It will only accept the atoms
Text,
Icon and a
react-native Image. It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. It also comes with an inbuilt type for common features, which are
'drawer',
'back' and
'search'.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
type
|Built in UI implementation of common
NavBar button (drawer, back, search)
|None
color
|Text and Icon color of button.
|white for Android,
'#0a60ff' for iOS
The Navigation Footer makes use of the
Text and
Icon atom.
<TabBar>
<TabItem active>
<Icon name="heart" />
<Text>Favorites</Text>
</TabItem>
<TabItem>
<Icon name="add" />
<Text>Add New</Text>
</TabItem>
<TabItem>
<Icon name="camera" />
<Text>Camera</Text>
</TabItem>
<TabItem>
<Icon name="settings" />
<Text>Settings</Text>
</TabItem>
</TabBar>
TabBar is the main container for the footer navigation. It makes use of the View property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Background color of the
TabBar.
|primary for Android,
'#F8F8F8' for iOS
activeColor
|Text and Icon color of active tab.
|white for Android,
'#0a60ff' for iOS
inactiveColor
|Text and Icon color of inactive tab.
'rgba(209, 216, 224, 0.8)' for Android,
'#8e8e93' for iOS
top
|If the TabBar is on top of the page. Android only.
|false
TabItem is the button element to be used within the
TabBar. It will only accept the atoms
Text,
Icon and a
react-native Image. It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. In addition, it contains the following properties as well;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
activeColor
|Text and Icon color of active tab.
|white for Android,
'#0a60ff' for iOS
inactiveColor
|Text and Icon color of inactive tab.
'rgba(209, 216, 224, 0.8)' for Android,
'#8e8e93' for iOS
active
|If current
TabItem is active.
|false
The Pill Navigation Bar.
pillScenes = [
{ scene: <Home /> },
{ scene: <CardList data={listData} /> },
{ scene: <ListView data={listData} /> },
{ scene: <View style={styles.innerContainer}><Form formElements={formElements} /></View> },
];
pillHeaders = [
{ title: 'Home', icon: "home" },
{ title: 'Card List', icon: "card" },
{ title: 'List View', icon: "list" },
{ title: 'Form', icon: "help" }
];
<PillView pillHeaders={pillHeaders} pillScenes={pillScenes} />
The index of the pillHeader object, will be used to query the corresponding pillScene, during transition.
PillBar is the main container for the pill navigation. It makes use of the View property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Active color of the PillBar. Android only.
|primary for Android,
'#0a60ff' for iOS
This property
color, will be passed down to child element
PillItem as the
activeColor prop mentioned below
PillItem is the button element to be used within the
PillBar. It will only accept the atoms
Text,
Icon and a
react-native Image. It contains the same property as a TouchableOpacity. In addition, it contains the following properties as well;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
activeColor
|Text and Icon color of active tab.
|white for Android,
'#0a60ff' for iOS
inactiveColor
|Text and Icon color of inactive tab. Android only.
'#adadad'
active
|If current
PillItem is active.
|false
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
We use SemVer for versioning.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details