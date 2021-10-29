8base SDK

8base provides a set of client libraries that are helpful when building frontend applications using 8base as a backend.

Installation

The easiest way to install 8base-sdk is to use NPM and install the package locally in your project, adding it to the package.json file:

npm install --save 8base-sdk

or, if you are using Yarn:

yarn add 8base-sdk

Getting Started

The 8base SDK is a collection of many different 8base module, like @8base/auth . Any of these packages can be installed independently if needed. Once the SDK is installed in a projects node_modules folder, it can be imported to necessary scripts.

import eightBase from '8base-sdk' ; var eightBbase = require ( '8base-sdk' ); import { Auth } from '8base-sdk' ; var Auth = require ( '8base-sdk' ).Auth;

SDK Modules

There are a number of SDK modules that can be imported and used in your scripts. Here we will continue to update a list of the core modules with brief descriptions, accompanied by links to repos with documentations.

Core Packages

8base-sdk - This package consist of all @8base core packages.

- This package consist of all @8base core packages. Auth - For adding authentication to client-apps.

- For adding authentication to client-apps. Client - For communicating with the workspace API.

- For communicating with the workspace API. Apollo Client - The Apollo Client library contains an extended implementation of ApolloClient that includes several links to work with 8base services.

- The Apollo Client library contains an extended implementation of ApolloClient that includes several links to work with 8base services. Apollo Links - A collection of Apollo links for more efficient communication with the 8base API.

- A collection of Apollo links for more efficient communication with the 8base API. Utils - This library contains utils used by the other 8base service packages.

- This library contains utils used by the other 8base service packages. Validate - This library is used by the other 8base service packages to validate forms.

React Packages

8base-react-sdk - This package consist of all @8base-react packages.

- This package consist of all @8base-react packages. App Provider - Universal 8base App Provider loads fragments schema and provides it to Apollo client, along with authentication and table schema.

- Universal 8base App Provider loads fragments schema and provides it to Apollo client, along with authentication and table schema. Auth - The 8base React Auth package contains a provider with authentication state and auth helpers.

- The 8base React Auth package contains a provider with authentication state and auth helpers. CRUD - 8base CRUD is a wrapper under the apollo component to simplify working with the crud operations.

- 8base CRUD is a wrapper under the apollo component to simplify working with the crud operations. File Input - File input integrated with Filestack and 8base.

- File input integrated with Filestack and 8base. Forms - 8base Forms is a thin React wrapper for React Final Forms to easy implement forms for 8base API entities.

- 8base Forms is a thin React wrapper for React Final Forms to easy implement forms for 8base API entities. Permissions Provider - Provider for 8base user permissions.

- Provider for 8base user permissions. Table Schema Provider - The Table Schema Provider fetches 8base table schemas and provides it via React Context.

Contributing

Like most great things, the 8base SDK is a work in progress. As a consequence of that, the SDK is constantly improving. Our SDK is public and open-sourced right here on GitHub. So whenever you want to, you could:

Reporting an Issue: 8base uses GitHub Issue Tracking to track issues (primarily bugs and contributions of new code). If you've found a bug, this is the place to start. Fix an Issue: If you've not only found a problem in the SDK but also worked out the solution, please submit a pull request! Add Features: You can help improve the 8base SDK by adding awesome features. It's honestly an open-book. If you think something is useful, others probably will too.

We'll do our best to review, respond, and merge all contributions in a timely manner!