8base provides a set of client libraries that are helpful when building frontend applications using 8base as a backend.
The easiest way to install 8base-sdk is to use NPM and install the package locally in your project, adding it to the
package.json file:
$ npm install --save 8base-sdk
or, if you are using Yarn:
$ yarn add 8base-sdk
The 8base SDK is a collection of many different 8base module, like
@8base/auth. Any of these packages can be installed independently if needed. Once the SDK is installed in a projects
node_modules folder, it can be imported to necessary scripts.
/* Importing full SDK */
import eightBase from '8base-sdk';
// ...or
var eightBbase = require('8base-sdk');
/* Importing specific module */
import { Auth } from '8base-sdk';
// ...or
var Auth = require('8base-sdk').Auth;
There are a number of SDK modules that can be imported and used in your scripts. Here we will continue to update a list of the core modules with brief descriptions, accompanied by links to repos with documentations.
Like most great things, the 8base SDK is a work in progress. As a consequence of that, the SDK is constantly improving. Our SDK is public and open-sourced right here on GitHub. So whenever you want to, you could:
Reporting an Issue: 8base uses GitHub Issue Tracking to track issues (primarily bugs and contributions of new code). If you've found a bug, this is the place to start.
Fix an Issue: If you've not only found a problem in the SDK but also worked out the solution, please submit a pull request!
Add Features: You can help improve the 8base SDK by adding awesome features. It's honestly an open-book. If you think something is useful, others probably will too.
We'll do our best to review, respond, and merge all contributions in a timely manner!