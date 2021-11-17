openbase logo
erm

@6edesign/express-restify-mongoose

by Florian Holzapfel
6.1.3

Easily restify mongoose databases

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

638

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

express-restify-mongoose

Easily create a flexible REST interface for mongoose models.

Build Status Quality Gate Status Coverage Status npm version

Getting started

npm install express-restify-mongoose --save

Documentation

https://florianholzapfel.github.io/express-restify-mongoose/

Compatibility

This libraryMongoose
>= 6.0.0>= 5.8.0
>= 1.0.04.x
0.7.53.x

Contributing

Found a bug or have a suggestion to make? Have a took at issues or open a new one.

Everyone is welcome to contribute code by creating a pull request, just make sure to follow standard style.

Many thanks to all contributors!

License (MIT)

Copyright (C) 2013 by Florian Holzapfel

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

