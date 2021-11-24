A Cypress child command for drag'n'drop support.
Install using npm:
npm install --save-dev @4tw/cypress-drag-drop
or yarn
yarn add --dev @4tw/cypress-drag-drop
Before Cypress is loaded (usually in your
commands.js) put the following line:
require('@4tw/cypress-drag-drop')
Or, if you are using ES module syntax:
import '@4tw/cypress-drag-drop'
This will register the
drag and
move command.
If you're using TypeScript, put the following configuration in a
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["cypress", "@4tw/cypress-drag-drop"]
}
}
The
drag command is a child command.
The command only accepts elements.
As the drop target simply pass a selector as a string.
In your Cypress spec use the command as follows:
describe('Dragtest', () => {
it('should dragndrop', () => {
cy.visit('/yourpage')
cy.get('.sourceitem').drag('.targetitem')
})
})
Pass the options as an object in the second paramteter.
describe('Dragtest', () => {
it('should dragndrop', () => {
cy.visit('/yourpage')
cy.get('.sourceitem').drag('.targetitem', options)
})
})
During the drag and drop interaction, two elements are involved. The source element being dragged and the drop target.
In order to decide what options should either be applied to the source or the target, the options object can be divided in
source and
target. Options that are not specific to the source or target are applied to both the source and the target.
cy.get('.sourceitem').drag('.target', {
source: { x: 100, y: 100 }, // applies to the element being dragged
target: { position: 'left' }, // applies to the drop target
force: true, // applied to both the source and target element
})
The options are directly passed to Cypress'
trigger command.
So, all options from https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/trigger#Arguments are possible.
The
drag command is able to tell wether the drag attempt was successful or not. So, the command will yield
true when the drag attempt was successful and
false otherwise:
cy.get('.sourceitem').drag('.target').then((success) => {
assert.isTrue(success)
})
Or you might also want to check that the element is not draggable:
cy.get('.sourceitem').drag('.target').then((success) => {
assert.isFalse(success)
})
The
move command is a child command.
The command only accepts elements.
Define
deltaX and
deltaY as an object parameter to move the element in x- and y-position relative to the element's current position.
In your Cypress spec use the command as follows:
describe('Movetest', () => {
it('should move', () => {
cy.visit('/yourpage')
cy.get('.sourceitem').move({ deltaX: 100, deltaY: 100 })
})
})
The command accepts all options from https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/trigger#Arguments except
position,
x and
y because they have no effect, since the command makes use of
clientX and
clientY internally.
describe('Movetest', () => {
it('should move', () => {
cy.visit('/yourpage')
cy.get('.sourceitem').move({ deltaX: 100, deltaY: 100, ...options })
})
})
The plugin itself is implemented in the
index.js file.
The tests can be run using Cypress:
yarn test
The test fixtures are under
src/examples/. Using the
setExample Cypress command
the fixture is loaded and ready to run tests on. The first attribute in the
setExample command
is the name of the fixture which needs to be the filename of the component.
cy.setExample('NameOfTheComponent')
Release a new version of this package:
yarn run release
Have a look at the Changelog