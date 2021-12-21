An utterly unreasonable JavaScript style guide, mostly for trolling @jquense.
Use the Airbnb JavaScript style guide, except where it conflicts with
how
prettier would handle it. Also use
prettier.
This guide is intended to present general guidelines. Most modules should follow this style guide and pass the associated lint checks. However, specific modules should freely disregard specific guidelines and use corresponding ESLint pragmas whenever necessary. Disable the relevant rule or rules with
eslint-disable, and enable them again with
eslint-enable when you're done.
function renderApp() {
/* eslint-disable global-require */
const ClientApplication = require('./ClientApplication');
/* eslint-enable global-require */
ReactDOM.render(
<AppContainer>
<ClientApplication />
</AppContainer>,
document.getElementById('app'),
);
}
Follow the React Router huge-apps example. Use
shared/ at the deepest possible level for shared modules.
79 characters, because @taion doesn't want to have to resize the width of his buffers when switching between JavaScript and PEP 8-compliant Python.