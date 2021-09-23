openbase logo
fm

@4c/fetch-mock

by Rhys Evans
8.0.0 (see all)

Mock http requests made using fetch

Documentation
Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fetch-mock

Mock http requests made using fetch.

Features include:

  • mocks most of the fetch API spec, even advanced behaviours such as streaming and aborting
  • declarative matching for most aspects of a http request, including url, headers, body and query parameters
  • shorthands for the most commonly used features, such as matching a http method or matching one fetch only
  • support for delaying responses, or using your own async functions to define custom race conditions
  • can be used as a spy to observe real network requests
  • can be extended with your own reusable custom matchers that can be used both for matching fetch-calls and inspecting the results
  • isomorphic, and supports either a global fetch instance or a locally required instance

New If using jest, try the new fetch-mock-jest wrapper.

New Cheatsheet

node version licence npm downloads CircleCI Code coverage Known Vulnerabilities

fetchMock.mock('http://example.com', 200);
const res = await fetch('http://example.com');
assert(res.ok);
fetchMock.restore();

Table of Contents

I devote a lot of time to maintaining fetch-mock for free. I don't ask for payment, but am raising money for a refugee charity - please consider donating

Requirements

fetch-mock requires the following to run:

  • Node.js 8+ for full feature operation
  • Node.js 0.12+ with limitations
  • npm (normally comes with Node.js)
  • Either of the following
    • node-fetch when testing in a nodejs
    • A browser that supports the fetch API when testing in a browser

Documentation and Usage

See the project website or cheatsheet

If you're using jest as your test runner, consider using fetch-mock-jest, a lightweight, jest-friendly wrapper around fetch-mock.

License

fetch-mock is licensed under the MIT license. Copyright © 2019, Rhys Evans

Housekeeping

npm version maintainability

