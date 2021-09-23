Mock http requests made using fetch.

Features include:

mocks most of the fetch API spec, even advanced behaviours such as streaming and aborting

declarative matching for most aspects of a http request, including url, headers, body and query parameters

shorthands for the most commonly used features, such as matching a http method or matching one fetch only

support for delaying responses, or using your own async functions to define custom race conditions

can be used as a spy to observe real network requests

can be extended with your own reusable custom matchers that can be used both for matching fetch-calls and inspecting the results

isomorphic, and supports either a global fetch instance or a locally required instance

New If using jest, try the new fetch-mock-jest wrapper.

New Cheatsheet

fetchMock.mock( 'http://example.com' , 200 ); const res = await fetch( 'http://example.com' ); assert(res.ok); fetchMock.restore();

I devote a lot of time to maintaining fetch-mock for free. I don't ask for payment, but am raising money for a refugee charity - please consider donating

Requirements

fetch-mock requires the following to run:

Node.js 8+ for full feature operation

Node.js 0.12+ with limitations

npm (normally comes with Node.js)

Either of the following node-fetch when testing in a nodejs A browser that supports the fetch API when testing in a browser



Documentation and Usage

See the project website or cheatsheet

If you're using jest as your test runner, consider using fetch-mock-jest, a lightweight, jest-friendly wrapper around fetch-mock.

License

fetch-mock is licensed under the MIT license. Copyright © 2019, Rhys Evans

