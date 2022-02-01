Consistent. The goal is to provide consistent, intuitive, and easy-to-use Vue components that users can immediately understand. Similar components shouldn’t defy expectations.

Fail-fast. We believe that it’s better to error early than to have hard-to-catch bugs due to API misuse. Our components provide prop validation to catch common mistakes and throw errors in unexpected situations.

Open-Source. Kotti is licensed under the MIT License — one of the most-permissible software licenses out there. Feel free to fork, modify, and use it. For any project you want.