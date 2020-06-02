Elegant form management primitives
for the react hooks era.
Working with forms on react can be a really repetitive task. Most of the existing abstractions provides a render props API and it is just not cool on the react hooks era.
Also, some of those packages do not provide out of the box support for both web and mobile platforms.
Formal is a cross-platform solution that exposes just the right primitives you need to manage your forms state and validations with ease.
The usage of this package depends if you are using react web or react native.
For usage with React Web, refer to @kevinwolf/formal-web README.
For usage with React Native, refer to @kevinwolf/formal-native README.
|@kevinwolf/formal
|👔 Elegant form management primitives for the react hooks era.
|@kevinwolf/formal-web
|💻 Web extension for @kevinwolf/formal.
|@kevinwolf/formal-native
|📱 Native extension for @kevinwolf/formal.
For api reference, read this doc.
For more examples and specific recipes, visit the online storybook.
If you have any question, suggestion or recommendation, please open an issue about it.
If you decided you want to introduce something to the project, please read contribution guidelines first.
This is heavily inspired on formik, which currently does not support react hooks. If you are aware or maintain a similar solution, please let me know.