3ID Connect provides 3ID user account management in a iframe, an easy way to access a DID provider, specifically ThreeIdProvider in the browser. It allows users to authenticate, manage, link and permission their 3ID keys to applications.

The library js-3id-did-provider handles most operations and the parent window (application) communicates with the iframe service over an RPC layer.

Getting started

Installation

npm install @3id/connect

Basic usage

import { EthereumAuthProvider, ThreeIdConnect } from '@3id/connect' const authProvider = new EthereumAuthProvider(ethProvider, addresses[ 0 ]) const threeIdConnect = new ThreeIdConnect() await threeIdConnect.connect(authProvider)

See the example app for more details

Developement

Prerequisites

yarn v1 and lerna v4 should be installed globally:

npm install -g lerna yarn

Run yarn install from the root folder, this will install the dependencies and build the packages

Scripts

In the root folder:

lint : lints all apps and packages

: lints all apps and packages build : builds all packages

: builds all packages test:unit : runs unit test

: runs unit test test:management : runs integration tests for the management lib with a Ceramic server

: runs integration tests for the management lib with a Ceramic server test:integration : runs integration tests from the integration app with a Ceramic server

Folders

Packages

@3id/common : Common types and utilities used by packages

: Common types and utilities used by packages @3id/connect : 3ID Connect library

: 3ID Connect library @3id/connect-display : 3ID Connect popup prompts

: 3ID Connect popup prompts @3id/manager : 3ID accounts storage and management

: 3ID accounts storage and management @3id/test-utils : Testing utilities for apps and packages

: Testing utilities for apps and packages @3id/window-auth-provider : cross-window AuthProvider

Apps

example : Example usage of 3ID Connect with Ceramic and IDX

: Example usage of 3ID Connect with Ceramic and IDX iframe : 3ID Connect iframe logic and UI

: 3ID Connect iframe logic and UI integration : 3ID Connect integration tests

: 3ID Connect integration tests management : 3ID accounts management UI used by 3ID Connect

Others

public : build assets for 3idconnect.org

