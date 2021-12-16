3ID Connect provides 3ID user account management in a iframe, an easy way to access a DID provider, specifically ThreeIdProvider in the browser. It allows users to authenticate, manage, link and permission their 3ID keys to applications.
The library js-3id-did-provider handles most operations and the parent window (application) communicates with the iframe service over an RPC layer.
npm install @3id/connect
import { EthereumAuthProvider, ThreeIdConnect } from '@3id/connect'
// ethProvider is an Ethereum provider and addresses an array of strings
const authProvider = new EthereumAuthProvider(ethProvider, addresses[0])
const threeIdConnect = new ThreeIdConnect()
await threeIdConnect.connect(authProvider)
yarn v1 and lerna v4 should be installed globally:
npm install -g lerna yarn
Run
yarn install from the root folder, this will install the dependencies and build the packages
In the root folder:
lint: lints all apps and packages
build: builds all packages
test:unit: runs unit test
test:management: runs integration tests for the management lib with a Ceramic server
test:integration: runs integration tests from the integration app with a Ceramic server
@3id/common: Common types and utilities used by packages
@3id/connect: 3ID Connect library
@3id/connect-display: 3ID Connect popup prompts
@3id/manager: 3ID accounts storage and management
@3id/test-utils: Testing utilities for apps and packages
@3id/window-auth-provider: cross-window AuthProvider
example: Example usage of 3ID Connect with Ceramic and IDX
iframe: 3ID Connect iframe logic and UI
integration: 3ID Connect integration tests
management: 3ID accounts management UI used by 3ID Connect
public: build assets for 3idconnect.org