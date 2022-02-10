openbase logo
acs

@3846masa/axios-cookiejar-support

by Masahiro Miyashiro (3846masa)
2.0.3 (see all)

Add tough-cookie support to axios.

Readme

axios-cookiejar-support

axios-cookiejar-support

npm license standard-readme compliant

Add tough-cookie support to axios.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install axios tough-cookie axios-cookiejar-support

Usage

import axios from 'axios';
import { wrapper } from 'axios-cookiejar-support';
import { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie';

const jar = new CookieJar();
const client = wrapper(axios.create({ jar }));

await client.get('https://example.com');

See examples for more details.

Extended Request Config

import type { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie';

declare module 'axios' {
  interface AxiosRequestConfig {
    jar?: CookieJar;
  }
}

See also https://github.com/axios/axios#request-config .

Contributing

PRs accepted.

License

MIT (c) 3846masa

