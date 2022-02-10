Add tough-cookie support to axios.

Install

npm install axios tough-cookie axios-cookiejar-support

Usage

import axios from 'axios' ; import { wrapper } from 'axios-cookiejar-support' ; import { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie' ; const jar = new CookieJar(); const client = wrapper(axios.create({ jar })); await client.get( 'https://example.com' );

See examples for more details.

Extended Request Config

import type { CookieJar } from 'tough-cookie' ; declare module 'axios' { interface AxiosRequestConfig { jar?: CookieJar; } }

See also https://github.com/axios/axios#request-config .

