@352inc/react-bootstrap-table2-paginator



Rebuild of react-bootstrap-table

Note that react-bootstrap-table2 's npm module name is react-bootstrap-table-next due to the name being already taken.

react-bootstrap-table2 separates some functionalities from its core modules to other modules as listed in the following:

Not only does this reduce the bundle size of your apps but also helps us have a cleaner design to avoid handling too much logic in the kernel module(SRP).

Migration

If you are coming from the legacy react-bootstrap-table , please check out the migration guide.

Usage

See getting started.

Online Demo

See react-bootstrap-table2 storybook.

Development

Please check the development guide.

Running storybook example on your local machine

$ git clone https://github.com/react-bootstrap-table/react-bootstrap-table2.git $ cd react-bootstrap-table2 $ yarn install $ yarn storybook