Bundled Icon Sets

AntDesign by AntFinance ( 297 icons)

by AntFinance ( icons) Entypo by Daniel Bruce ( 411 icons)

by Daniel Bruce ( icons) EvilIcons by Alexander Madyankin & Roman Shamin (v1.10.1, 70 icons)

by Alexander Madyankin & Roman Shamin (v1.10.1, icons) Feather by Cole Bemis & Contributors (v4.28.0, 285 icons)

by Cole Bemis & Contributors (v4.28.0, icons) FontAwesome by Dave Gandy (v4.7.0, 675 icons)

by Dave Gandy (v4.7.0, icons) FontAwesome 5 by Fonticons, Inc. (v5.13.0, 1588 (free) 7842 (pro) icons)

by Fonticons, Inc. (v5.13.0, 1588 (free) (pro) icons) Fontisto by Kenan Gündoğan (v3.0.4, 615 icons)

by Kenan Gündoğan (v3.0.4, icons) Foundation by ZURB, Inc. (v3.0, 283 icons)

by ZURB, Inc. (v3.0, icons) Ionicons by Iconic Framework (v5.0.1, 1227 icons)

by Iconic Framework (v5.0.1, icons) MaterialIcons by Google, Inc. (v4.0.0, 1547 icons)

by Google, Inc. (v4.0.0, icons) MaterialCommunityIcons by MaterialDesignIcons.com (v5.3.45, 5346 icons)

by MaterialDesignIcons.com (v5.3.45, icons) Octicons by Github, Inc. (v8.4.1, 184 icons)

by Github, Inc. (v8.4.1, icons) Zocial by Sam Collins (v1.0, 100 icons)

by Sam Collins (v1.0, icons) SimpleLineIcons by Sabbir & Contributors (v2.4.1, 189 icons)

Installation

Run: $ npm install --save react-native-vector-icons For each platform (iOS/Android/Windows) you plan to use, follow one of the options for the corresponding platform. If you intend to use FontAwesome 5, check out this guide to get you started.

iOS

Option: Manually

If you want to use any of the bundled icons, you need to add the icon fonts to your Xcode project. Just follow these steps:

Browse to node_modules/react-native-vector-icons and drag the folder Fonts (or just the ones you want) to your project in Xcode. Make sure your app is checked under "Add to targets" and that "Create groups" is checked if you add the whole folder . Not familiar with Xcode? Try this article

and drag the folder (or just the ones you want) to your project in Xcode. . Not familiar with Xcode? Try this article Edit Info.plist and add a property called Fonts provided by application (or UIAppFonts if Xcode won't autocomplete/not using Xcode) and type in the files you just added. It will look something like this:

List of all available fonts to copy & paste in Info.plist ```xml UIAppFonts AntDesign.ttf Entypo.ttf EvilIcons.ttf Feather.ttf FontAwesome.ttf FontAwesome5_Brands.ttf FontAwesome5_Regular.ttf FontAwesome5_Solid.ttf Foundation.ttf Ionicons.ttf MaterialIcons.ttf MaterialCommunityIcons.ttf SimpleLineIcons.ttf Octicons.ttf Zocial.ttf Fontisto.ttf ```

Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that they also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.

If you want to use getImageSource / getImageSourceSync , then you need to add RNVectorIcons.xcodeproj to Libraries and add libRNVectorIcons.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases. More info and screenshots about how to do this is available in the React Native documentation.

Option: With react-native link

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

Note: Some users are having trouble using this method, try one of the others if you are too.

Add the following to your Podfile and run pod update :

pod 'RNVectorIcons' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons'

Edit Info.plist as described above.

If you are using use_frameworks! in your Podfile you instead need to dynamically load the icon font by doing Icon.loadFont() when boostrapping your application.

Note: You must be consuming React itself via CocoaPods for this to work, see React Native documentation on how to set that up.

Android

Option: With Gradle (recommended)

This method has the advantage of fonts being copied from this module at build time so that the fonts and JS are always in sync, making upgrades painless.

Edit android/app/build.gradle ( NOT android/build.gradle ) and add the following:

apply from : "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

To customize the files being copied, add the following instead:

project .ext.vectoricons = [ iconFontNames: [ 'MaterialIcons.ttf' , 'EvilIcons.ttf' ] ] apply from : "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

Option: Manually

Copy the contents in the Fonts folder to android/app/src/main/assets/fonts (note lowercase fonts folder).

Integrating library for getImageSource support

These steps are optional and only needed if you want to use the Icon.getImageSource function.

Edit android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +): rootProject.name = 'MyApp' include ':app' + include ':react-native-vector-icons' + project(':react-native-vector-icons').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/android')

Edit android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this: apply plugin: 'com.android.application' android { ... } dependencies { compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar']) compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1" compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules + compile project(':react-native-vector-icons') }

Edit your MainApplication.java (deep in android/app/src/main/java/... ) to look like this (note two places to edit): package com.myapp; + import com.oblador.vectoricons.VectorIconsPackage; .... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage() + , new VectorIconsPackage() ); } }

Browse to node_modules/react-native-vector-icons and drag the folder Fonts to your project in Xcode. Make sure your app is checked under "Add to targets" and that "Create folder references" is checked .

and drag the folder to your project in Xcode. . Edit Info.plist and add a property called Application fonts resource path (or ATSApplicationFontsPath if Xcode won't autocomplete/not using Xcode) and type Fonts as the value.

Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that the Fonts folder also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.

In the top level projects (/windows/project-name/Assets), copy and paste the font files.

Open your solution in Visual Studio, right click the Assets folder in your solution, click Add > Existing Item .

. Select the fonts that were into /windows/project-name/assets and click Add.

Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts.

In your webpack configuration file, add a section to handle ttf files using url-loader (or file-loader)

{ test : /\.ttf$/ , loader : "url-loader" , include : path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/react-native-vector-icons" ), },

Then consume those files in your JavaScript entry point to get the bundled url and inject a style tag in your page:

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/dist/FontAwesome' ; import iconFont from 'react-native-vector-icons/Fonts/FontAwesome.ttf' ; const iconFontStyles = `@font-face { src: url( ${iconFont} ); font-family: FontAwesome; }` ; const style = document .createElement( 'style' ); style.type = 'text/css' ; if (style.styleSheet) { style.styleSheet.cssText = iconFontStyles; } else { style.appendChild( document .createTextNode(iconFontStyles)); } document .head.appendChild(style);

Upgrading

Upgrading this package often requires the font files linked to your projects to be updated as well. If the automatic linking works for you, running this again should update the fonts. Otherwise you need to follow the steps outlined in the installation section.

Icon Component

You can either use one of the bundled icons above or roll your own custom font.

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' ; const myIcon = < Icon name = "rocket" size = {30} color = "#900" /> ;

Properties

Any Text property and the following:

Prop Description Default size Size of the icon, can also be passed as fontSize in the style object. 12 name What icon to show, see Icon Explorer app or one of the links above. None color Color of the icon. Inherited

Static Methods

Prop Description getFontFamily Returns the font family that is currently used to retrieve icons as text. Usage: const fontFamily = Icon.getFontFamily() getImageSource Returns a promise that resolving to the source of a bitmap version of the icon for use with Image component et al. Usage: const source = await Icon.getImageSource(name, size, color) getImageSourceSync Same as getImageSource but synchronous. Usage: const source = Icon.getImageSourceSync(name, size, color) getRawGlyphMap Returns the raw glyph map of the icon set. Usage: const glyphMap = Icon.getRawGlyphMap() hasIcon Checks if the name is valid in current icon set. Usage: const isNameValid = Icon.hasIcon(name)

Styling

Since Icon builds on top of the Text component, most style properties will work as expected, you might find it useful to play around with these:

backgroundColor

borderWidth

borderColor

borderRadius

padding

margin

color

fontSize

NOTE: On android Text doesn't currently support border* styles, to circumvent this simply wrap your Icon with a View .

By combining some of these you can create for example :

Icon.Button Component

A convenience component for creating buttons with an icon on the left side.

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' ; const myButton = ( < Icon.Button name = "facebook" backgroundColor = "#3b5998" onPress = {this.loginWithFacebook} > Login with Facebook </ Icon.Button > ); const customTextButton = ( < Icon.Button name = "facebook" backgroundColor = "#3b5998" > < Text style = {{ fontFamily: ' Arial ', fontSize: 15 }}> Login with Facebook </ Text > </ Icon.Button > );

Properties

Any Text , TouchableHighlight or TouchableWithoutFeedback property in addition to these:

Prop Description Default color Text and icon color, use iconStyle or nest a Text component if you need different colors. white size Icon size. 20 iconStyle Styles applied to the icon only, good for setting margins or a different color. Note: use iconStyle for margins or expect unstable behaviour. {marginRight: 10} backgroundColor Background color of the button. #007AFF borderRadius Border radius of the button, set to 0 to disable. 5 onPress A function called when the button is pressed. None

Usage as PNG image/source object

Convenient way to plug this in into other components that rely on bitmap images rather than scalable vector icons. Takes the arguments name , size and color as described above.

Icon.getImageSource( 'user' , 20 , 'red' ).then( source => this .setState({ userIcon : source }) );

Alternatively you may use the synchronous method Icon.getImageSourceSync to avoid rendering glitches. Keep in mind that this method is blocking and might incur performance penalties. Subsequent calls will use cache however.

Multi-style fonts

Some fonts today use multiple styles, FontAwesome 5 for example, which is supported by this library. The usage is pretty much the same as the standard Icon component:

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome5' ; const myIcon1 = <Icon name="comments" size={30} color="#900" />; // Defaults to regular const myIcon2 = <Icon name="comments" size={30} color="#900" solid />; const myIcon3 = <Icon name="comments" size={30} color="#900" light />; // Only in FA5 Pro

Static methods

All static methods from Icon is supported by multi-styled fonts.

Prop Description getFontFamily Returns the font family that is currently used to retrieve icons as text. Usage: const fontFamily = Icon.getFontFamily(style) getImageSource Returns a promise that resolving to the source of a bitmap version of the icon for use with Image component et al. Usage: const source = await Icon.getImageSource(name, size, color) getImageSourceSync Same as getImageSource but synchronous. Usage: const source = Icon.getImageSourceSync(name, size, color) getRawGlyphMap Returns the raw glyph map of the icon set. Usage: const glyphMap = Icon.getRawGlyphMap(style) hasIcon Checks if the name is valid in current icon set. Usage: const isNameValid = Icon.hasIcon(name, style) getStyledIconSet Use this to get a Icon component for a single style. Usage. const StyledIcon = Icon.getStyledIconSet(style)

If no style argument is passed (or if it's invalid) the methods will default to a pre-defineds fallback.

Components

Icon.Button is supported, usage is just like Icon :

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome5' ; const myButton = ( < Icon.Button name = "facebook" onPress = {this.loginWithFacebook} solid > Login with Facebook </ Icon.Button > );

Custom Fonts

Returns your own custom font based on the glyphMap where the key is the icon name and the value is either a UTF-8 character or it's character code. fontFamily is the name of the font NOT the filename. Open the font in Font Book.app or similar to learn the name. Optionally pass the third fontFile argument for android support, it should be the custom font file name.

import { createIconSet } from 'react-native-vector-icons' ; const glyphMap = { 'icon-name' : 1234 , test : '∆' }; const Icon = createIconSet(glyphMap, 'FontName' , 'font-name.ttf' );

Convenience method to create a custom font based on a fontello config file. Don't forget to import the font as described above and drop the config.json somewhere convenient in your project.

import { createIconSetFromFontello } from 'react-native-vector-icons' ; import fontelloConfig from './config.json' ; const Icon = createIconSetFromFontello(fontelloConfig);

import { createIconSetFromIcoMoon } from 'react-native-vector-icons' ; import icoMoonConfig from './selection.json' ; const Icon = createIconSetFromIcoMoon( icoMoonConfig, 'LineAwesome' , 'line-awesome.ttf' );

Make sure you're using the Download option in IcoMoon, and use the .json file that's included in the .zip you've downloaded. You'll also need to import the .ttf font file into your project, following the instructions above.

import { createMultiStyleIconSet } from 'react-native-vector-icons' ; import glyphmap from './glyphmap.json' ; const glyphKeys = Object .keys(glyphmap); const options = { defaultStyle : 'style1' , glyphValidator : ( name, style ) => glyphKeys.indexOf(name) !== -1 , fallbackFamily : ( name ) => { for ( let i = 0 ; i < glyphKeys.length; i++) { const style = glyphKeys[i]; if (glyphmap[style].indexOf(name) !== -1 ) { return style; } } return glyphKeys[ 0 ]; } }; const styles = { style1 : { fontWeight : '700' }, style2 : { fontWeight : '100' } }; const Icon = createMultiStyleIconSet(styles, options); <Icon name={'hello'} /> <Icon name={'world'} style1 /> /* Default style is style1 but this will fall back to style2 */ <Icon name={'foo'} /> /* This will also fall back to style2 */ <Icon name={'foo'} style1 /> /* Regular use of style2 */ <Icon name={'bar'} style2 />

option Description default defaultStyle The name of the style to be used if no style is supplied during rendering. Object.keys(styles)[0] fallbackFamily Function for selecting a family if a glyph is not available. The function should accept the name of the glyph as a parameter. Returns the name if the family. (name) => Object.keys(styles)[0] glyphValidator Function for validating that a glyph is available for a chosen style. It has name and style as parameters, in that order. Returns true if the glyph is valid or false if it's not. (name, style) => true

iOS

You have to manually make a reference of your .ttf on your xcodeproj Resources folder and in Info.plist .

Animation

React Native comes with an amazing animation library called Animated . To use it with an icon, simply create an animated component with this line: const AnimatedIcon = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Icon) . You can also use the higher level animation library react-native-animatable.

Examples

IconExplorer

Try the IconExplorer project in Examples/IconExplorer folder, there you can also search for any icon.

Basic Example

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' ; function ExampleView ( props ) { return < Icon name = "ios-person" size = {30} color = "#4F8EF7" /> ; }

TabBar

Since TabBarIOS was removed from core in favor of @react-navigation/bottom-tabs, it is also removed as a convenience component from this library. Simply use the Icon instead, but don't forget to import and link to this project as described above first.

Below is an example taken from react-navigation :

import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs' ; import MaterialCommunityIcons from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialCommunityIcons' ; const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator(); function MyTabs ( ) { return ( <Tab.Navigator initialRouteName="Feed" tabBarOptions={{ activeTintColor: '#e91e63', }} > <Tab.Screen name="Feed" component={Feed} options={{ tabBarLabel: 'Home', tabBarIcon: ({ color, size }) => ( <MaterialCommunityIcons name="home" color={color} size={size} /> ), }} /> <Tab.Screen name="Notifications" component={Notifications} options={{ tabBarLabel: 'Updates', tabBarIcon: ({ color, size }) => ( <MaterialCommunityIcons name="bell" color={color} size={size} /> ), tabBarBadge: 3, }} /> <Tab.Screen name="Profile" component={Profile} options={{ tabBarLabel: 'Profile', tabBarIcon: ({ color, size }) => ( <MaterialCommunityIcons name="account" color={color} size={size} /> ), }} /> </Tab.Navigator> ); }

ToolbarAndroid

Since ToolbarAndroid was removed from core, it is also removed as a convenience component from this library. Simply use getImageSourceSync instead, but don't forget to import and link to this project as described above first.

import ToolbarAndroid from '@react-native-community/toolbar-android' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' ; const navIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync( 'md-arrow-back' , 24 , 'white' ); const overflowIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync( 'md-more' , 24 , 'white' ); const settingsIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync( 'md-settings' , 30 , 'white' ); const twitterIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync( 'logo-twitter' , 25 , '#4099FF' ); function ToolbarView ( props ) { return ( < ToolbarAndroid title = "Home" titleColor = "white" navIcon = {navIcon} onIconClicked = {props.navigator.pop} actions = {[ { title: ' Settings ', icon: settingsIcon , show: ' always ', }, { title: ' Follow me on Twitter ', icon: twitterIcon , show: ' ifRoom ', }, ]} overflowIcon = {overflowIcon} /> ); }

Inline Icons

import { Text } from 'react-native' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' ; function ExampleView ( props ) { return ( < Text > Lorem < Icon name = "ios-book" color = "#4F8EF7" /> Ipsum </ Text > ); }

Generating your own icon set from a CSS file

If you already have an icon font with associated CSS file then you can easily generate a icon set with the generate-icon script.

Example usage:

./node_modules/.bin/generate-icon path / to /styles.css

Options

Any flags not listed below, like --componentName and --fontFamily , will be passed on to the template.

CSS selector prefix [default: ".icon-"]

Template in lodash format [default: "./template/iconSet.tpl"]

For default template please provide --componentName and --fontFamily .

Save output to file, defaults to STDOUT

Troubleshooting

The icons show up as a crossed out box on Android

Make sure you've copied the font to android/app/src/main/assets/fonts .

. Delete the build folder with rm -rf android/app/build .

. Recompile the project.

Red screen with "Unrecognized font family" error on iOS

Make sure you've added manually the reference of your .ttf on your xcodeproj Resources folder.

on your xcodeproj folder. Check that the font you are trying to use appears in Info.plist , if you've added the whole folder and it's blue in color, then you need to add it to the path.

, if you've added the whole folder and it's blue in color, then you need to add it to the path. Check that the font is copied in the Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.

Delete the build folder with rm -rf ios/build

Recompile the project.

Android build fails on Windows for no good reason

Both npm and android file hierarchies tend to get very deep and even worse when you combine them. Since Windows file system has a max length, long file name addresses will result in numerous errors including Execution failed for task ':react-native-vector-icons:processReleaseResources' . So try to keep the path to your project folder as short as possible.

Wrong icons are shown after upgrading this package

You probably didn't update the font files linked to your native project after upgrading. However, this only applies to Android targets since iOS bundles the fonts when building the app (try to clean your build from Xcode if the problem exists). On android you can relink the project or you manually update the fonts. To have them automatically synced use the gradle approach.

Some icons are missing after upgrading this package

Sometimes vendors decides to remove some icons from newer releases, this has nothing to do with this package. If you depend on an older version of a font you can add it as a custom font.

License

This project is licenced under the MIT License.

Any bundled fonts are copyright to their respective authors and mostly under MIT or SIL OFL.