openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rns

@2hats/react-native-spinkit

by Max
1.1.1 (see all)

A collection of animated loading indicators for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-spinkit

npm npm

A collection of animated loading indicators
React native port of SpinKit.

Use your beautiful spinner to load your IAP 👇

IAPHUB

Preview

Getting started

npm install react-native-spinkit@latest --save For RN < 0.40 support, use react-native-spinkit@0.1.5

react-native link

For RN projects < 0.29 link the library automatically using RNPM rnpm link react-native-spinkit

Manual linking - IOS

Follow the wiki available here

Manual linking - Android

Follow the wiki available here

Example

Check index.ios.js in the Example folder.

Properties

PropDefaultTypeDescription
isVisibletruebooleanVisibility of the spinner
color#000000stringColor of the spinner
size37numberSize of the spinner
typePlanestringStyle type of the spinner

List of available types

  • CircleFlip
  • Bounce
  • Wave
  • WanderingCubes
  • Pulse
  • ChasingDots
  • ThreeBounce
  • Circle
  • 9CubeGrid
  • WordPress (IOS only)
  • FadingCircle
  • FadingCircleAlt
  • Arc (IOS only)
  • ArcAlt (IOS only)

Acknowledgements

IOS library: SpinKit-ObjC
Android library: Android-SpinKit

License

(c) 2016 Maxime Mezrahi, MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial