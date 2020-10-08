A collection of animated loading indicators
React native port of SpinKit.
npm install react-native-spinkit@latest --save
For RN < 0.40 support, use react-native-spinkit@0.1.5
react-native link
For RN projects < 0.29 link the library automatically using RNPM
rnpm link react-native-spinkit
Follow the wiki available here
Check index.ios.js in the Example folder.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|isVisible
true
boolean
|Visibility of the spinner
|color
|#000000
string
|Color of the spinner
|size
|37
number
|Size of the spinner
|type
|Plane
string
|Style type of the spinner
IOS library: SpinKit-ObjC
Android library: Android-SpinKit
(c) 2016 Maxime Mezrahi, MIT license.