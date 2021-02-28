@2hats/react-native-circular-progress

React Native component for creating animated, circular progress. Useful for displaying users points for example.
Install this component and
react-native-svg:
npm i --save react-native-circular-progress react-native-svg
Link native code for SVG:
react-native link react-native-svg
import { AnimatedCircularProgress } from 'react-native-circular-progress';
<AnimatedCircularProgress
size={120}
width={15}
fill={100}
tintColor="#00e0ff"
onAnimationComplete={() => console.log('onAnimationComplete')}
backgroundColor="#3d5875" />
You can also define a function that'll receive current progress and for example display it inside the circle:
<AnimatedCircularProgress
size={200}
width={3}
fill={this.state.fill}
tintColor="#00e0ff"
backgroundColor="#3d5875">
{
(fill) => (
<Text>
{ this.state.fill }
</Text>
)
}
</AnimatedCircularProgress>
You can also define a function that'll receive the location at the top of the progress circle and render a custom SVG element:
<AnimatedCircularProgress
size={120}
width={15}
fill={100}
tintColor="#00e0ff"
backgroundColor="#3d5875"
padding={10}
renderCap={({ center }) => <Circle cx={center.x} cy={center.y} r="10" fill="blue" />}
/>
Finally, you can manually trigger a duration-based timing animation by putting a ref on the component and calling the
animate(toValue, duration, easing) function like so:
<AnimatedCircularProgress
ref={(ref) => this.circularProgress = ref}
...
/>
this.circularProgress.animate(100, 8000, Easing.quad); // Will fill the progress bar linearly in 8 seconds
The
animate-function returns the timing animation so you can chain, run in parallel etc.
You can configure the CircularProgress-component by passing the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|size
|number|Animated.Value
|required
|Width and height of circle
|width
|number
|required
|Thickness of the progress line
|backgroundWidth
|number
|width
|Thickness of background circle
|fill
|number (0-100)
|0
|Current progress / fill
|tintColor
|string
|black
|Color of the progress line
|tintTransparency
|boolean
|true
|Transparency of the progress line
|backgroundColor
|string
|If unspecified, no background line will be rendered
|rotation
|number (-360 - 360)
|90
|Angle from which the progress starts from
|lineCap
|string
|butt
|Shape used at ends of progress line. Possible values: butt, round, square
|arcSweepAngle
|number (0-360)
|360
|If you don't want a full circle, specify the arc angle
|style
|ViewPropTypes.style
|Extra styling for the main container
|children
|function
|Pass a function as a child. It received the current fill-value as an argument
|childrenContainerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|Extra styling for the children container
|padding
|number
|0
|Padding applied around the circle to allow for a cap that bleeds outside its boundary
|dashedBackground
|object
|{ width: 0, gap: 0 }
|Bar background as dashed type
|dashedTint
|object
|{ width: 0, gap: 0 }
|Bar tint as dashed type
|renderCap
|function
|undefined
|Function that's invoked during rendering to draw at the tip of the progress circle
The following props can further be used on
AnimatedCircularProgress:
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|prefill
|number (0-100)
|0
|Initial fill-value before animation starts
|duration
|number
|500
|Duration of animation in ms
|easing
|function
|Easing.out(Easing.ease)
|Animation easing function
|onAnimationComplete
|function
|Function that's invoked when the animation completes (both on mount and if called with
.animate())
|onFillChange
|function
|Function that returns current progress on every change
|tintColorSecondary
|string
|the same as tintColor
|To change fill color from tintColor to tintColorSecondary as animation progresses
AnimatedCircularProgress also exposes the following functions:
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
|animate
|(toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function)
|Animate the progress bar to a specific value
|reAnimate
|(prefill: number, toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function)
|Re-run animation with a specified prefill-value
git clone https://github.com/bgryszko/react-native-circular-progress.git
cd react-native-circular-progress/example-app
yarn
yarn start
MIT
Special thanks to Chalk+Chisel for creating working environment where people grow. This component was created for one of the projects we're working on.