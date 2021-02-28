@2hats/react-native-circular-progress

React Native component for creating animated, circular progress. Useful for displaying users points for example.

Example app

Installation

Install this component and react-native-svg : npm i --save react-native-circular-progress react-native-svg Link native code for SVG: react-native link react-native-svg

Usage

import { AnimatedCircularProgress } from 'react-native-circular-progress' ; < AnimatedCircularProgress size = {120} width = {15} fill = {100} tintColor = "#00e0ff" onAnimationComplete = {() => console.log('onAnimationComplete')} backgroundColor="#3d5875" />

You can also define a function that'll receive current progress and for example display it inside the circle:

<AnimatedCircularProgress size={ 200 } width={ 3 } fill={ this .state.fill} tintColor= "#00e0ff" backgroundColor= "#3d5875" > { (fill) => ( < Text > { this.state.fill } </ Text > ) } < /AnimatedCircularProgress>

You can also define a function that'll receive the location at the top of the progress circle and render a custom SVG element:

<AnimatedCircularProgress size={ 120 } width={ 15 } fill={ 100 } tintColor= "#00e0ff" backgroundColor= "#3d5875" padding={ 10 } renderCap={({ center }) => < Circle cx = {center.x} cy = {center.y} r = "10" fill = "blue" /> } />

Finally, you can manually trigger a duration-based timing animation by putting a ref on the component and calling the animate(toValue, duration, easing) function like so:

<AnimatedCircularProgress ref={(ref) => this .circularProgress = ref} ... />

this .circularProgress.animate( 100 , 8000 , Easing.quad);

The animate -function returns the timing animation so you can chain, run in parallel etc.

Configuration

You can configure the CircularProgress-component by passing the following props:

Name Type Default value Description size number|Animated.Value required Width and height of circle width number required Thickness of the progress line backgroundWidth number width Thickness of background circle fill number (0-100) 0 Current progress / fill tintColor string black Color of the progress line tintTransparency boolean true Transparency of the progress line backgroundColor string If unspecified, no background line will be rendered rotation number (-360 - 360) 90 Angle from which the progress starts from lineCap string butt Shape used at ends of progress line. Possible values: butt, round, square arcSweepAngle number (0-360) 360 If you don't want a full circle, specify the arc angle style ViewPropTypes.style Extra styling for the main container children function Pass a function as a child. It received the current fill-value as an argument childrenContainerStyle ViewPropTypes.style Extra styling for the children container padding number 0 Padding applied around the circle to allow for a cap that bleeds outside its boundary dashedBackground object { width: 0, gap: 0 } Bar background as dashed type dashedTint object { width: 0, gap: 0 } Bar tint as dashed type renderCap function undefined Function that's invoked during rendering to draw at the tip of the progress circle

The following props can further be used on AnimatedCircularProgress :

Name Type Default value Description prefill number (0-100) 0 Initial fill-value before animation starts duration number 500 Duration of animation in ms easing function Easing.out(Easing.ease) Animation easing function onAnimationComplete function Function that's invoked when the animation completes (both on mount and if called with .animate() ) onFillChange function Function that returns current progress on every change tintColorSecondary string the same as tintColor To change fill color from tintColor to tintColorSecondary as animation progresses

AnimatedCircularProgress also exposes the following functions:

Name Arguments Description animate (toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function) Animate the progress bar to a specific value reAnimate (prefill: number, toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function) Re-run animation with a specified prefill-value

Running example app (Expo)

git clone https://github.com/bgryszko/react-native-circular-progress.git cd react-native-circular-progress/example-app yarn yarn start

Authors

Bartosz Gryszko (b@gryszko.com)

Markus Lindqvist

Jacob Lauritzen

Special thanks to all contributors!

License

MIT

Special thanks

Special thanks to Chalk+Chisel for creating working environment where people grow. This component was created for one of the projects we're working on.