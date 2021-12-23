npm install -g @2fd/graphdoc
> graphdoc -e http://localhost:8080/graphql -o ./doc/schema
> graphdoc -s ./schema.graphql -o ./doc/schema
> graphdoc -s ./schema.js -o ./doc/schema
./schema.graphqlmust be able to be interpreted with graphql-js/utilities#buildSchema
> graphdoc -s ./schema.json -o ./doc/schema
./schema.jsoncontains the result of GraphQL introspection query
// package.json
{
"name": "project",
"graphdoc": {
"endpoint": "http://localhost:8080/graphql",
"output": "./doc/schema",
}
}
And execute
> graphdoc
> graphdoc -h
Static page generator for documenting GraphQL Schema v2.4.0
Usage: node bin/graphdoc.js [OPTIONS]
[OPTIONS]:
-c, --config Configuration file [./package.json].
-e, --endpoint Graphql http endpoint ["https://domain.com/graphql"].
-x, --header HTTP header for request (use with --endpoint). ["Authorization: Token cb8795e7"].
-q, --query HTTP querystring for request (use with --endpoint) ["token=cb8795e7"].
-s, --schema, --schema-file Graphql Schema file ["./schema.json"].
-p, --plugin Use plugins [default=graphdoc/plugins/default].
-t, --template Use template [default=graphdoc/template/slds].
-o, --output Output directory.
-d, --data Inject custom data.
-b, --base-url Base url for templates.
-f, --force Delete outputDirectory if exists.
-v, --verbose Output more information.
-V, --version Show graphdoc version.
-h, --help Print this help
In graphdoc a plugin is simply an object that controls the content that is displayed on every page of your document.
This object should only implement the
PluginInterface.
To create your own plugin you should only create it as a
plain object
or a
constructor and export it as
default
If you export your plugin as a constructor, when going to be initialized, will receive three parameters
schema: The full the result of GraphQL introspection query
projectPackage: The content of
package.json of current project (or the content of file defined with
--config
flag).
graphdocPackage: The content of
package.json of graphdoc.
For performance reasons all plugins receive the reference to the same object and therefore should not modify them directly as it could affect the behavior of other plugins (unless of course that is your intention)
// es2015 export constructor
export default class MyPlugin {
constructor(schema, projectPackage, graphdocPackage) {}
getAssets() {
/* ... */
}
}
// es2015 export plain object
export default cost myPlugin = {
getAssets() {
/* ... */
},
}
// export constructor
function MyPlugin(schema, projectPackage, graphdocPackage) {
/* ... */
}
MyPlugin.prototype.getAssets = function() {
/* ... */
};
exports.default = MyPlugin;
// export plain object
exports.default = {
getAssets: function() {
/* ... */
}
};
You can use the plugins in 2 ways.
> graphdoc -p graphdoc/plugins/default \
-p some-dependencies/plugin \
-p ./lib/plugin/my-own-plugin \
-s ./schema.json -o ./doc/schema
// package.json
{
"name": "project",
"graphdoc": {
"endpoint": "http://localhost:8080/graphql",
"output": "./doc/schema",
"plugins": [
"graphdoc/plugins/default",
"some-dependencie/plugin",
"./lib/plugin/my-own-plugin"
]
}
}
