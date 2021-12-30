openbase logo
@1password/connect

by 1Password
1.0.4

Node SDK for 1Password Connect

Downloads/wk

2.4K

2.4K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

1Password Connect Node SDK

codecov

The 1Password Connect Node SDK provides your JavaScript & TypeScript applications access to the 1Password Connect API hosted on your infrastructure and leverage the power of 1Password Secrets Automation

The library can be used by NodeJS applications, tools, and other automations to access and manage items in 1Password Vaults.

Installation

You can install the SDK using npm

npm install @1password/connect

or using Yarn

yarn add @1password/connect

Usage

Creating an API client

import { OnePasswordConnect, ItemBuilder } from "@1password/connect";

// Create new connector with HTTP Pooling
const op = OnePasswordConnect({
    serverURL: "http://localhost:8080",
    token: "my-token",
    keepAlive: true,
});

Retrieving Vaults

// Get all vaults
let allVaults = await op.listVaults();

// Get a specific vault
let vault = await op.getVault({vault_id});

Interacting with Items

const myVaultId = {vault_uuid};

// Create an Item
const newItem = new ItemBuilder()
    .setCategory("LOGIN")
    .addField({
        label: "Example",
        value: "MySecret",
        sectionName: "Demo Section",
    })
    .build();

const createdItem = await op.createItem(myVaultId, newItem);

// Get an Item
const item = await op.getItem(myVaultId, {item_uuid});

// Get Item by name
const namedItem = await op.getItemByTitle(myVaultId, "Example Title");

// Update an Item
item.title = "New Title";
const updatedItem = await op.updateItem(myVaultId, myItem);

// Delete an Item
await op.deleteItem(myVaultId, updatedItem.id);

Custom HTTPClient

You may provide a custom HTTPClient class to customize how the library sends requests to the server.

The HTTPClient must implement the IRequestClient interface:

import { ClientRequestOptions } from "./client";
interface IRequestClient {
    defaultTimeout: number;

    request(
        method: HTTPMethod,
        url: string,
        opts: ClientRequestOptions,
    ): Promise<Response>;
}

You can use a custom client to:

  • handle proxy network access
  • add additional logging
  • use your own node HTTP request library

Defining ClientRequestOptions

The HTTPClient.request(method, url, opts) method requires an options argument. The following table describes each option:

OptionDescriptionRequired
authTokenThe token used to authenticate the client to a 1Password Connect API.Yes
paramsObject with string key-value pairs to be used as querystring parametersNo
dataA string or object made up of key-value pairs. Defines the request body.No
headersObject with string key-value pairs. Merged with default headers.No
timeoutSets timeout value for the HTTP request.No

Logging with debug

The 1Password Connect JS client uses the debug library to log runtime information.

All log messages are defined under the opconnect namespace. To print log statements, include the opconnect namespace when defining the DEBUG environment variable:

DEBUG=opconnect:*

Development

Running Tests

From repository root:

make test

Building

make build

About 1Password

1Password is the world’s most-loved password manager. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure, and user-friendly password management to businesses and consumers globally. More than 60,000 business customers trust 1Password as their enterprise password manager.

Security

1Password requests you practice responsible disclosure if you discover a vulnerability. Please submit discoveries via BugCrowd.

For information about security practices, please visit our Security homepage.

