The 1Password Connect Node SDK provides your JavaScript & TypeScript applications access to the 1Password Connect API hosted on your infrastructure and leverage the power of 1Password Secrets Automation
The library can be used by NodeJS applications, tools, and other automations to access and manage items in 1Password Vaults.
You can install the SDK using npm
npm install @1password/connect
or using Yarn
yarn add @1password/connect
import { OnePasswordConnect, ItemBuilder } from "@1password/connect";
// Create new connector with HTTP Pooling
const op = OnePasswordConnect({
serverURL: "http://localhost:8080",
token: "my-token",
keepAlive: true,
});
// Get all vaults
let allVaults = await op.listVaults();
// Get a specific vault
let vault = await op.getVault({vault_id});
const myVaultId = {vault_uuid};
// Create an Item
const newItem = new ItemBuilder()
.setCategory("LOGIN")
.addField({
label: "Example",
value: "MySecret",
sectionName: "Demo Section",
})
.build();
const createdItem = await op.createItem(myVaultId, newItem);
// Get an Item
const item = await op.getItem(myVaultId, {item_uuid});
// Get Item by name
const namedItem = await op.getItemByTitle(myVaultId, "Example Title");
// Update an Item
item.title = "New Title";
const updatedItem = await op.updateItem(myVaultId, myItem);
// Delete an Item
await op.deleteItem(myVaultId, updatedItem.id);
You may provide a custom HTTPClient class to customize how the library sends requests to the server.
The HTTPClient must implement the
IRequestClient interface:
import { ClientRequestOptions } from "./client";
interface IRequestClient {
defaultTimeout: number;
request(
method: HTTPMethod,
url: string,
opts: ClientRequestOptions,
): Promise<Response>;
}
You can use a custom client to:
ClientRequestOptions
The
HTTPClient.request(method, url, opts) method requires an options argument. The following table describes each option:
|Option
|Description
|Required
authToken
|The token used to authenticate the client to a 1Password Connect API.
|Yes
params
|Object with string key-value pairs to be used as querystring parameters
|No
data
|A string or object made up of key-value pairs. Defines the request body.
|No
headers
|Object with string key-value pairs. Merged with default headers.
|No
timeout
|Sets timeout value for the HTTP request.
|No
debug
The 1Password Connect JS client uses the
debug library to log runtime information.
All log messages are defined under the
opconnect namespace. To print log statements, include the
opconnect namespace when defining the
DEBUG environment variable:
DEBUG=opconnect:*
From repository root:
make test
make build
1Password is the world’s most-loved password manager. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure, and user-friendly password management to businesses and consumers globally. More than 60,000 business customers trust 1Password as their enterprise password manager.
1Password requests you practice responsible disclosure if you discover a vulnerability. Please submit discoveries via BugCrowd.
For information about security practices, please visit our Security homepage.