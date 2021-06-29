ballcap for TypeScript

Ballcap is a database schema design framework for Cloud Firestore. This repository supports the WEB and Admin.

Why Ballcap

Cloud Firestore is a great schema-less and flexible database that can handle data. However, its flexibility can create many bugs in development. Ballcap can assign schemas to Cloud Firestore to visualize data structures. This plays a very important role when developing as a team.

export class User extends Doc { name?: string thumbnailImage?: File items: Collection<Item> = new Collection() }

Installation

Web

npm add @ 1amageek / ballcap

Admin(node.js)

npm add @ 1amageek / ballcap - admin

Get Started

Expo

Create your first project

expo init new-project cd my-new-project npm add firebase @1amageek/ballcap

Edit tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "noEmit" : true , "target" : "esnext" , "module" : "commonjs" , "esModuleInterop" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "lib" : [ "dom" , "esnext" ], "jsx" : "react-native" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "skipLibCheck" : true } }

Firebase and Ballcap initialize

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import * as firebase from 'firebase' import '@firebase/firestore' import * as Ballcap from '@1amageek/ballcap' const config = { ... } const app = firebase.initializeApp(config) Ballcap.initialize(app)

React

Create your first project

npx create-react-app my-new-project cd my-new-project npm add firebase @1amageek/ballcap ts-loader react-scripts eject

Edit webpack.config.js

https://gist.github.com/1amageek/184a6054f00f1a722d37f7b4cba406a0

Edit tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "es2015" , "lib" : [ "dom" , "dom.iterable" , "esnext" ], "allowJs" : true , "skipLibCheck" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true , "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "strict" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames" : true , "module" : "esnext" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "resolveJsonModule" : true , "isolatedModules" : true , "jsx" : "react" }, "include" : [ "src" ] }

Usage

Initialize

To use Ballcap, you need to initialize it.

Ballcap.initialize(app.firestore())

RootReference

Considering the extensibility of DB, it is recommended to provide a method of version control.

Ballcap.initialize(app.firestore(), app.firestore().collection( "version" ).doc( "1" ))

CRUD

Document

const user: User = new User() const user: User = new User( "ID" ) const user: User = new User(firestore.doc( "a/a" )) await user.save() await user.upate() await user.delete()

Get JSON

const data = user.data()

Batch

const user: User = new User() const batch: Batch = new Batch() batch.save(user) await batch.commit()

Retrive document

const user?: User = await User.get( "id" ) const user?: User = await User.get(firestore.doc( "a/a" ))

Convert from DocumentSnapshot

const user: User = User.fromSnapshot(documentSnapshot)

Field

Use Field to represent a field in a document. A Field can have another Document. In that case, use the @Codable decorator.

export class Address extends Model { postCode?: string country?: string } export class Shipping extends Doc { (Address) address?: Address phone?: string } export class User extends Doc { name?: string thumbnailImage?: File (Address) address: Address[] = [] (Shipping, true ) shipping?: Shipping }

Codable

A Document in Ballcap can have nested Documents and Models. Use Cadable to provide type to Ballcap

(Address) address: Address[] = []

If the nested object is a Document, it can have the following structure because the Document contains an ID.

{ id: "shipping id" , path: "shipping path" , data: { } }

If you want to keep the structure, set the second argument to Codable to true. By default, it is false. If false, only the data is retained.

(Shipping, true ) shipping?: Shipping

SubCollecion

Use SubCollection and Collection to represent SubCollection.

class Charge extends Doc { amount: number = 0 userID!: string } class User extends Doc { charges: Collection<Charge> = new Collection() }

Test

Admin

cd web jest

Web

firebase setup :emulators :firestore firebase serve --only firestore