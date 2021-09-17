US Federal Holidays

Builds and returns a list of all US federal holidays for a given year, and provides a helper method to determine if a given date is a US federal holiday. Handles shifting holidays to the nearest weekday if the holiday falls on a weekend.

US federal holidays are as defined by OPM.

Installation

npm install @ 18f / us - federal - holidays

Requires Node.js 10 or higher.

Usage

To get a list of all US federal holidays in a given year, use the allForYear method. If no year is passed in, uses the current year.

const fedHolidays = require ( '@18f/us-federal-holidays' ); const options = { shiftSaturdayHolidays : true , shiftSundayHolidays : true }; const holidays = fedHolidays.allForYear( 2016 , options); [ { name : 'New Year\'s Day' , date : 2016 -01 -01 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-1-1' }, { name : 'Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.' , date : 2016 -01 -18 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-1-18' }, { name : 'Washington\'s Birthday' , alsoObservedAs : 'Presidents\' Day' , date : 2016 -02 -15 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-2-15' }, { name : 'Memorial Day' , date : 2016 -05 -30 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-5-30' }, { name : 'Juneteenth National Independence Day' , date : 2016 -06 -20 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-6-20' }, { name : 'Independence Day' , date : 2016 -07 -04 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-7-4' }, { name : 'Labor Day' , date : 2016 -09 -05 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-9-5' }, { name : 'Columbus Day' , alsoObservedAs : 'Indigenous Peoples\' Day' , date : 2016 -10 -10 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-10-10' }, { name : 'Veterans Day' , date : 2016 -11 -11 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-11-11' }, { name : 'Thanksgiving Day' , date : 2016 -11 -24 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-11-24' }, { name : 'Christmas Day' , date : 2016 -12 -26 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-12-26' } ]

To get a list of all US federal holidays within a date range, use the inRange method. If no start date is provided in, uses the current date. If the end date is omitted, one year from the current date is used.

const fedHolidays = require ( '@18f/us-federal-holidays' ); const start = new Date ( '2016-02-13' ); const end = new Date ( '2017-07-23' ); const options = { shiftSaturdayHolidays : true , shiftSundayHolidays : true }; const holidays = fedHolidays.federalHolidaysInRange(start, end, options); [ { name : 'Washington\'s Birthday' , date : 2016 -02 -15 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-2-15' }, { name : 'Memorial Day' , date : 2016 -05 -30 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-5-30' }, { name : 'Juneteenth National Independence Day' date : 2016 -06 -20 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-6-20' }, { name : 'Independence Day' , date : 2016 -07 -04 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-7-4' }, { name : 'Labor Day' , date : 2016 -09 -05 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-9-5' }, { name : 'Columbus Day' , alsoObservedAs : 'Indigenous Peoples\' Day' , date : 2016 -10 -10 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-10-10' }, { name : 'Veterans Day' , date : 2016 -11 -11 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-11-11' }, { name : 'Thanksgiving Day' , date : 2016 -11 -24 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-11-24' }, { name : 'Christmas Day' , date : 2016 -12 -26 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2016-12-26' }, { name : 'New Year\'s Day' , date : 2017 -01 -02 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2017-1-2' }, { name : 'Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.' , date : 2017 -01 -16 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2017-1-16' }, { name : 'Washington\'s Birthday' , alsoObservedAs : 'Presidents\' Day' , date : 2017 -02 -20 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2017-2-20' }, { name : 'Memorial Day' , date : 2017 -05 -29 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2017-5-29' }, { name : 'Juneteenth National Independence Day' date : 2017 -06 -19 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2017-6-19' }, { name : 'Independence Day' , date : 2017 -07 -04 T00: 00 : 00.000 Z, dateString : '2017-7-4' } ]

To determine if a date is a federal holiday, use the isAHoliday method. If no argument is provided, defaults to the current date:

const fedHolidays = require ( "@18f/us-federal-holidays" ); const options = { shiftSaturdayHolidays : true , shiftSundayHolidays : true , utc : false }; const isAHoliday = fedHolidays.isAHoliday(myDate, options);

All three methods take options as a second argument. This argument is a plain object which accepts the following properties:

{ shiftSaturdayHolidays : boolean, shiftSundayHolidays : boolean }

Additionally, isAHoliday takes an options.utc parameter:

{ utc : boolean; }

Public domain

This project is in the worldwide public domain. As stated in CONTRIBUTING: