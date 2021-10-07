openbase logo
@11ty/eleventy-plugin-rss

by 11ty
1.1.2 (see all)

A pack of Eleventy plugins for generating an RSS feed.

Readme

eleventy Logo

eleventy-plugin-rss

A pack of Eleventy filters for generating Atom and JSON feeds using the Nunjucks templating engine.

Note: the plugin is called RSS but does not technically include an example of an RSS feed. Generally feed readers that support RSS also support Atom. If you’d like to contribute an example, a pull request would be welcome!

See sample/feed.njk for an example Atom feed template or sample/feed.json for an example JSON feed template.

The full eleventy-plugin-rss documentation is on 11ty.dev.

npm Version GitHub issues

Installation

npm install @11ty/eleventy-plugin-rss

The full eleventy-plugin-rss documentation is on 11ty.dev.

Tests

npm run test

