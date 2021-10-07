A pack of Eleventy filters for generating Atom and JSON feeds using the Nunjucks templating engine.

Note: the plugin is called RSS but does not technically include an example of an RSS feed. Generally feed readers that support RSS also support Atom. If you’d like to contribute an example, a pull request would be welcome!

See sample/feed.njk for an example Atom feed template or sample/feed.json for an example JSON feed template.

Installation

npm install @ 11ty / eleventy - plugin - rss

The full eleventy-plugin-rss documentation is on 11ty.dev.

Tests

npm run test