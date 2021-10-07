openbase logo
@11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language

by 11ty
1.0.3 (see all)

A linter plugin to check for inclusive language in markdown files.

Overview

Readme

eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language

An Eleventy linter plugin to check for inclusive language in markdown files. Inspired by CSS Tricks’ Words to Avoid in Educational Writing. No browser/client JavaScript here—everything is this plugin is done at build-time.

Sample screenshot of eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language in action

Installation

Available on npm.

npm install @11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language --save-dev

Open up your Eleventy config file (probably .eleventy.js) and use addPlugin:

const inclusiveLangPlugin = require("@11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language");

module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
  eleventyConfig.addPlugin(inclusiveLangPlugin);
};

Read more about Eleventy plugins.

Options

Optionally pass in an options object as the second argument to addPlugin to further customize this plugin.

const inclusiveLangPlugin = require("@11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language");

module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
  eleventyConfig.addPlugin(inclusiveLangPlugin, {
    templateFormats: ["md"], // default, add more file extensions here

    // accepts an array or a comma-delimited string
    words: "simply,obviously,basically,of course,clearly,just,everyone knows,however,easy"
  });
};

