An Eleventy linter plugin to check for inclusive language in markdown files. Inspired by CSS Tricks’ Words to Avoid in Educational Writing. No browser/client JavaScript here—everything is this plugin is done at build-time.

Installation

Available on npm.

npm install @ 11ty / eleventy - plugin - inclusive - language --save-dev

Open up your Eleventy config file (probably .eleventy.js ) and use addPlugin :

const inclusiveLangPlugin = require ( "@11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language" ); module .exports = function ( eleventyConfig ) { eleventyConfig.addPlugin(inclusiveLangPlugin); };

Read more about Eleventy plugins.

Options

Optionally pass in an options object as the second argument to addPlugin to further customize this plugin.