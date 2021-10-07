An Eleventy linter plugin to check for inclusive language in markdown files. Inspired by CSS Tricks’ Words to Avoid in Educational Writing. No browser/client JavaScript here—everything is this plugin is done at build-time.
Available on npm.
npm install @11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language --save-dev
Open up your Eleventy config file (probably
.eleventy.js) and use
addPlugin:
const inclusiveLangPlugin = require("@11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(inclusiveLangPlugin);
};
Read more about Eleventy plugins.
Optionally pass in an options object as the second argument to
addPlugin to further customize this plugin.
const inclusiveLangPlugin = require("@11ty/eleventy-plugin-inclusive-language");
module.exports = function(eleventyConfig) {
eleventyConfig.addPlugin(inclusiveLangPlugin, {
templateFormats: ["md"], // default, add more file extensions here
// accepts an array or a comma-delimited string
words: "simply,obviously,basically,of course,clearly,just,everyone knows,however,easy"
});
};