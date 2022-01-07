Requires Node 12+

Low level utility to perform build-time image transformations for both vector and raster images. Output multiple sizes, save multiple formats, cache remote images locally. Uses the sharp image processor.

You maintain full control of your HTML—this plugin does not generate any markup. Use with <picture> or <img> or CSS background-image , or others! Works great to add width and height to your images! Does not require or rely on file extensions (like .png or .jpg ) in URLs or local files, which may be missing or inaccurate.

Installation

npm install --save-dev @ 11ty / eleventy - img

The full eleventy-img documentation is on 11ty.dev.

Tests

npm run test