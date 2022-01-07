openbase logo
@11ty/eleventy-img

by 11ty
1.0.0 (see all)

Utility to perform build-time image transformations.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

eleventy Logo

eleventy-img

Requires Node 12+

Low level utility to perform build-time image transformations for both vector and raster images. Output multiple sizes, save multiple formats, cache remote images locally. Uses the sharp image processor.

You maintain full control of your HTML—this plugin does not generate any markup. Use with <picture> or <img> or CSS background-image, or others! Works great to add width and height to your images! Does not require or rely on file extensions (like .png or .jpg) in URLs or local files, which may be missing or inaccurate.

The full eleventy-img documentation is on 11ty.dev.

npm Version GitHub issues

Installation

npm install --save-dev @11ty/eleventy-img

Tests

npm run test

100
Andrew GurylevRussia, St. Petersburg61 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

I used in all my projects based on eleventy, but it can be used without eleventy. Very useful and customisable library for manipulating with images.

0

Alternatives

Tutorials

