Requires Node 12+
Low level utility to perform build-time image transformations for both vector and raster images. Output multiple sizes, save multiple formats, cache remote images locally. Uses the sharp image processor.
You maintain full control of your HTML—this plugin does not generate any markup. Use with
<picture> or
<img> or CSS
background-image, or others! Works great to add
width and
height to your images! Does not require or rely on file extensions (like
.png or
.jpg) in URLs or local files, which may be missing or inaccurate.
eleventy-img documentation is on 11ty.dev.
npm install --save-dev @11ty/eleventy-img
The full
npm run test
I used in all my projects based on eleventy, but it can be used without eleventy. Very useful and customisable library for manipulating with images.