@11ty/eleventy

by 11ty
0.12.1

A simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.

Overview

Readme

eleventy Logo

eleventy 🕚⚡️

A simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Written in JavaScript. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.

Works with HTML, Markdown, Liquid, Nunjucks, Handlebars, Mustache, EJS, Haml, Pug, and JavaScript Template Literals.

Documentation

npm Version GitHub issues code style: prettier npm Downloads

Installation

npm install @11ty/eleventy --save-dev

Read our Getting Started guide.

Tests

npm run test

Major Roadmapped Features

Plugins

See the official docs on plugins.

100
4 months ago
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the most powerful static site generator ever. The documentation could have been better with how to use web components with 11ty other than that it's a growing project with (as of now) 10.5k stars on github. I hope with more people using it someone might end-up creating web snippets for 11ty itself and the starter projects are great too

0
August 14, 2020
August 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Simple yet powerful, eleventy allow their user to generate complex website by using the data cascade system !

0
Scott DoxeyTangleverse41 Ratings0 Reviews
Web / Unity Developer @absurd-joy Building tangle.app, flipjacksgame.com and @CandyCoded
13 days ago
Andrei CurelaruNimes - France4 Ratings0 Reviews
WebDesigner & WebDev since Lycos, Mygale, RTC modems, and Dr.Dre
16 days ago
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago

