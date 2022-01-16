Deepesh Nair ● Pune, India ● 35 Rating s ● 61 Review s ●

4 months ago

Easy to Use Performant

One of the most powerful static site generator ever. The documentation could have been better with how to use web components with 11ty other than that it's a growing project with (as of now) 10.5k stars on github. I hope with more people using it someone might end-up creating web snippets for 11ty itself and the starter projects are great too