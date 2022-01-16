A simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Written in JavaScript. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.
Works with HTML, Markdown, Liquid, Nunjucks, Handlebars, Mustache, EJS, Haml, Pug, and JavaScript Template Literals.
npm install @11ty/eleventy --save-dev
Read our Getting Started guide.
npm run test
See the official docs on plugins.
One of the most powerful static site generator ever. The documentation could have been better with how to use web components with 11ty other than that it's a growing project with (as of now) 10.5k stars on github. I hope with more people using it someone might end-up creating web snippets for 11ty itself and the starter projects are great too
Simple yet powerful, eleventy allow their user to generate complex website by using the data cascade system !