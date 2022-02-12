10up Toolkit

A collection of tools for building projects at 10up.

Documentation

Check out the documentation in 10up-toolkit README file.

Support Level

Active: 10up is actively working on this, and we expect to continue work for the foreseeable future including keeping tested up to the most recent version of WordPress. Bug reports, feature requests, questions, and pull requests are welcome.

Repository Structure and Engineering Guidelines

Visit the CONTRIBUTING page for initial contribution and engineering guidance.

This repository is a monorepo, under the packages there are all the tools that are published to npm. The projects directory is a collection of tests projects linked to the tools in packages and is used for testing purposes.

Like what you see?