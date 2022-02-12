openbase logo
@10up/stylelint-config

by 10up
1.1.2 (see all)

Official 10up asset building toolkit.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

10up Toolkit

A collection of tools for building projects at 10up.

Support Level License: MIT

Tools

Documentation

Check out the documentation in 10up-toolkit README file.

Support Level

Active: 10up is actively working on this, and we expect to continue work for the foreseeable future including keeping tested up to the most recent version of WordPress. Bug reports, feature requests, questions, and pull requests are welcome.

Repository Structure and Engineering Guidelines

Visit the CONTRIBUTING page for initial contribution and engineering guidance.

This repository is a monorepo, under the packages there are all the tools that are published to npm. The projects directory is a collection of tests projects linked to the tools in packages and is used for testing purposes.

