A collection of tools for building projects at 10up.
Check out the documentation in 10up-toolkit README file.
Active: 10up is actively working on this, and we expect to continue work for the foreseeable future including keeping tested up to the most recent version of WordPress. Bug reports, feature requests, questions, and pull requests are welcome.
Visit the CONTRIBUTING page for initial contribution and engineering guidance.
This repository is a monorepo, under the
packages there are all the tools that are published to npm. The
projects directory is a collection of tests projects linked to the tools in
packages and is used for testing purposes.