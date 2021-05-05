10up Eslint Config

DEPRECATED. Please go to https://github.com/10up/10up-toolkit

ESLint shareable config

@10up/eslint-config is a shareable configuration package for eslint built on top of eslint-airbnb-config and modified to meet 10up's own standards.

Installation

Install all peer dependencies

npx install-peerdeps --dev @10up/eslint-config

Install @10up/eslint-config as a development dependency of your project:

npm install @10up/eslint-config --save-dev

Available ESLint configs

The default export contains common rules that are not specific to any framework or environment.

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config' ], };

Extends @10up/eslint-config adding specific rules to React.

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config/react' ], };

Extends @10up/eslint-config/react adding the custom gutenberg rules from @wordpress/eslint-plugin .

This rule requires installing the @wordpress/eslint-plugin package.

npm install --save-dev @wordpress/eslint-plugin

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config/wordpress' ], };

Extends @10up/eslint-config adding specific rules to Node.js.

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config/node' ], };

Adds specific rules for the jest testing framework.

This rule requires installing eslint-plugin-jest

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jest

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config/react' , '@10up/eslint-config/jest' ], };

This legacy config contains only rules for ES5. It should be used for projects without babel that are still writing legacy JavaScript code.

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config/legacy' ], };

Usage

In order to use this config, choose the one you want and add this configuration to your package.json :

{ "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "@10up/eslint-config" } }

Or add a .eslintrc.js file to your project root containing:

module .exports = { extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config' ], };

TypeScript Support

If you want TypeScript support, make sure to install @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin and @typescript-eslint/parser

npm install --save-dev @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin @typescript-eslint/parser

change the eslint parser to @typescript-eslint/parser and add the typescript plugin

module .exports = { parser : '@typescript-eslint/parser' , extends : [ '@10up/eslint-config/react' ], plugins : [ '@typescript-eslint' ], }

VSCode integration

We recommend turning on VSCode settings to automatically run eslint --fix on save.

"editor.codeActionsOnSave" : { "source.fixAll.eslint" : true , }

This will automagically format your code once you save. You don't need VSCode prettier extension enabled or running on save as eslint will automatically run prettier for you.

Support Level

Active: 10up is actively working on this, and we expect to continue work for the foreseeable future including keeping tested up to the most recent version of WordPress. Bug reports, feature requests, questions, and pull requests are welcome.

Like what you see?