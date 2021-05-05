DEPRECATED. Please go to https://github.com/10up/10up-toolkit
ESLint shareable config
@10up/eslint-config is a shareable configuration package for eslint built on top of eslint-airbnb-config and modified to meet 10up's own standards.
npx install-peerdeps --dev @10up/eslint-config
npm install @10up/eslint-config --save-dev
The default export contains common rules that are not specific to any framework or environment.
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config'],
};
Extends
@10up/eslint-config adding specific rules to React.
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config/react'],
};
Extends
@10up/eslint-config/react adding the custom gutenberg rules from
@wordpress/eslint-plugin.
This rule requires installing the
@wordpress/eslint-plugin package.
npm install --save-dev @wordpress/eslint-plugin
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config/wordpress'],
};
Extends
@10up/eslint-config adding specific rules to Node.js.
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config/node'],
};
Adds specific rules for the
jest testing framework.
This rule requires installing
eslint-plugin-jest
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-jest
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config/react', '@10up/eslint-config/jest'],
};
This legacy config contains only rules for ES5. It should be used for projects without babel that are still writing legacy JavaScript code.
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config/legacy'],
};
In order to use this config, choose the one you want and add this configuration to your
package.json:
{
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "@10up/eslint-config"
}
}
Or add a
.eslintrc.js file to your project root containing:
module.exports = {
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config'],
};
If you want TypeScript support, make sure to install
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin and
@typescript-eslint/parser
npm install --save-dev @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin @typescript-eslint/parser
change the eslint parser to
@typescript-eslint/parser and add the typescript plugin
// eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
parser: '@typescript-eslint/parser',
extends: ['@10up/eslint-config/react'],
plugins: ['@typescript-eslint'],
}
We recommend turning on VSCode settings to automatically run
eslint --fix on save.
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll.eslint": true,
}
This will automagically format your code once you save. You don't need VSCode prettier extension enabled or running on save as eslint will automatically run
prettier for you.
Active: 10up is actively working on this, and we expect to continue work for the foreseeable future including keeping tested up to the most recent version of WordPress. Bug reports, feature requests, questions, and pull requests are welcome.