planer

Remove reply quotations from emails.

At lever we are into simple machines. A planer removes some material to flatten out a rough surface, which seemed appropriate for a module that smooths out an email to extract the actual message.

This is essentially a javascript port of Mailgun's awesome talon python library. Planer does not do signatures, though there is a node port of that part of talon.

Installation

Use npm to install planer (add -g if you would like it to be global):

npm install planer

Usage

Important: planer accepts an injected Document object to perform html parsing. You can use window.document in a browser, or something akin to jsdom on the server. We use jsdom in our test suite.

To extract the message from a plain text email:

planer = require('planer'); msgBody = "Reply!



On 15-Dec-2011, at 6:54 PM, Sean Carter <s.carter@example.com> wrote:

> It's the ROC!

>-Sean" ; actualMessage = planer.extractFrom(msgBody, 'text/plain'); console.log(actualMessage);

To extract the message from an html email:

planer = require('planer'); msgBody = 'Reply!

< div >

On 11-Apr-2011, at 6:54 PM, Bob <bob@example.com> wrote:

</ div >

< blockquote >

< div >

Test

</ div >

</ blockquote > '; actualMessage = planer.extractFrom(msgBody, 'text/html', window.document); console.log(actualMessage) # " < html > < body > Reply!

</ body > </ html > ";

Contributing

Contributions are of course encouraged. Keep in mind that the source is the coffee files; the js files in /lib are kept around for convenience.

Write tests for any new functionality. Run npm run compile to compile the source into javascript files before submitting a pull request.

MIT Licence

Copyright (c) 2015 Leighton Wallace

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.