A simple & powerful Ethereum development library and Web-based smart wallet.

Usage

yarn add 0xsequence

Development Environment

Below are notes and instructions on how to get your development environment up and running, and enjoyable.

Install dependencies -- we use yarn workspaces, so please use yarn instead of npm. Run, yarn install Workflow -- we use the amazing preconstruct package to handle our monorepo build system. Local dev -- when you're working on the code in this repository, you can safely run yarn dev at the root-level, which will link all packages/ together, so that when a local dependency from packages/ is used by another, it will automatically be linked without having to run a build command. Just remember: run yarn dev anytime you developing in this repo. Note, that when you run yarn build it will clear the dev environment, so you will need to run yarn dev again after a build. However, yarn build should only be used when making a release. Testing -- to test the system, you can run yarn test at the top-level or at an individual package-level. Type-checking -- to typecheck the system you can run yarn typecheck at any level. Building -- to compile the project to dist files for a release, run yarn build at the root-level. Note building packages repeatedly during development is unnecessary with preconstruct . During local development run yarn dev and when building to make a release, run yarn build . Versioning -- this repository uses the handy changesets package for package versioning across the monorepo, as well as changelogs. See Releasing section below.

Releasing to NPM

0xsequence uses changesets to do versioning. This makes releasing really easy and changelogs are automatically generated.

How to do a release

Run yarn to make sure everything is up to date Code.. do your magic Run yarn changeset to generate a new .changeset/ entry explaining the code changes Version bump all packages regardless of them having changes or not Commit and submit your changes as a PR for review Once merged and you're ready to make a release, continue to the next step. If you're not ready to make a release, then go back to step 2. Run yarn build && yarn test to double check all tests pass Run yarn version-packages to bump versions of the packages Commit files after versioning. This is the commit that will be published and tagged: git push --no-verify Run yarn release . If the 2FA code timesout while publishing, run the command again with a new code, only the packages that were not published will be published. Finally, push your git tags, via: git push --tags --no-verify

How to do a snapshot release

NOTE: snapshot release is for dev preview, it's similar to the above, but:

yarn changeset yarn changeset version --snapshot yarn changeset publish --tag snapshot

NOTES

Browser tests can be run with yarn test or, separately yarn test:server and yarn test:run To run a specific test, run yarn test:only <test-file-basename> , ie. yarn test:only window-transport

LICENSE

Apache-2.0

Copyright (c) 2017-present Horizon Blockchain Games Inc. / https://horizon.io