A simple & powerful Ethereum development library and Web-based smart wallet.
yarn add 0xsequence
Below are notes and instructions on how to get your development environment up and running, and enjoyable.
Install dependencies -- we use yarn workspaces, so please use yarn instead of npm.
Run,
yarn install
Workflow -- we use the amazing preconstruct package to handle our monorepo build system.
Local dev -- when you're working on the code in this repository, you can safely run
yarn dev at the root-level, which will link all packages/ together, so that when a
local dependency from packages/ is used by another, it will automatically be linked
without having to run a build command. Just remember: run
yarn dev anytime you developing
in this repo. Note, that when you run
yarn build it will clear the dev environment, so
you will need to run
yarn dev again after a build. However,
yarn build should only be
used when making a release.
Testing -- to test the system, you can run
yarn test at the top-level or at an individual
package-level.
Type-checking -- to typecheck the system you can run
yarn typecheck at any level.
Building -- to compile the project to dist files for a release, run
yarn build at
the root-level. Note building packages repeatedly during development is unnecessary with
preconstruct. During local development run
yarn dev and when building to make a release,
run
yarn build.
Versioning -- this repository uses the handy changesets package for package versioning across the monorepo, as well as changelogs. See Releasing section below.
0xsequence uses changesets to do versioning. This makes releasing really easy and changelogs are automatically generated.
yarn to make sure everything is up to date
yarn changeset to generate a new .changeset/ entry explaining the code changes
yarn build && yarn test to double check all tests pass
yarn version-packages to bump versions of the packages
git push --no-verify
yarn release. If the 2FA code timesout while publishing, run the command again
with a new code, only the packages that were not published will be published.
git push --tags --no-verify
NOTE: snapshot release is for dev preview, it's similar to the above, but:
yarn changeset
yarn changeset version --snapshot
yarn changeset publish --tag snapshot
yarn test or, separately
yarn test:server and
yarn test:run
yarn test:only <test-file-basename>, ie.
yarn test:only window-transport
Apache-2.0
Copyright (c) 2017-present Horizon Blockchain Games Inc. / https://horizon.io