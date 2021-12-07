openbase logo
Readme

Build Status codecov Bug Bounty Join the chat at https://gitter.im/0xcert/framework Donate Tweet

The 0xcert Framework is a platform that provides a complete set of tools for building powerful decentralized applications (dapps). Our mission is to equip application developers with a secure, agnostic and opinionated framework with conventions to enable interoperability between applications. If you are new to blockchain try the 0xcert API for quick deployments of dapps with minimal effort.

To learn more about the 0xcert Framework, the 0xcert API, the Protocol, and the 0xcert news, please refer to:

Requirements

Supported blockchains and clients

Ethereum Wanchain Metamask

Packages

Core

PackageVersionDescription
0xcert/certNPM VersionModule for certifying asset data objects.
0xcert/conventionsNPM VersionModule with implementation of all confirmed conventions.

Ethereum

PackageVersionDescription
0xcert/ethereum-asset-ledgerNPM VersionAsset ledger module for asset management on the Ethereum blockchain.
0xcert/ethereum-http-providerNPM VersionImplementation of HTTP communication provider for the Ethereum blockchain.
0xcert/ethereum-metamask-providerNPM VersionImplementation of MetaMask communication provider for the Ethereum blockchain.
0xcert/ethereum-gatewayNPM VersionOrder gateway module for executing atomic operations on the Ethereum blockchain.
0xcert/ethereum-value-ledgerNPM VersionValue ledger module for currency management on the Ethereum blockchain.

Wanchain

PackageVersionDescription
0xcert/wanchain-asset-ledgerNPM VersionAsset ledger module for asset management on the Wanchain blockchain.
0xcert/wanchain-http-providerNPM VersionImplementation of HTTP communication provider for the Wanchain blockchain.
0xcert/wanchain-gatewayNPM VersionOrder gateway module for executing atomic operations on the Wanchain blockchain.
0xcert/wanchain-value-ledgerNPM VersionValue ledger module for currency management on the Wanchain blockchain.

Plugins

PackageVersionDescription
0xcert/vue-pluginNPM VersionImplementation of VueJS plug-in.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING to learn how to contribute to the project and LICENSE to learn about the terms of use.

