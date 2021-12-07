The 0xcert Framework is a platform that provides a complete set of tools for building powerful decentralized applications (dapps). Our mission is to equip application developers with a secure, agnostic and opinionated framework with conventions to enable interoperability between applications. If you are new to blockchain try the 0xcert API for quick deployments of dapps with minimal effort.

To learn more about the 0xcert Framework, the 0xcert API, the Protocol, and the 0xcert news, please refer to:

Requirements

Node.js Active LTS releases v10+

NPM > v6.x

Browser with ES6 and MetaMask support

Supported blockchains and clients

Packages

Core

Package Version Description 0xcert/cert Module for certifying asset data objects. 0xcert/conventions Module with implementation of all confirmed conventions.

Ethereum

Package Version Description 0xcert/ethereum-asset-ledger Asset ledger module for asset management on the Ethereum blockchain. 0xcert/ethereum-http-provider Implementation of HTTP communication provider for the Ethereum blockchain. 0xcert/ethereum-metamask-provider Implementation of MetaMask communication provider for the Ethereum blockchain. 0xcert/ethereum-gateway Order gateway module for executing atomic operations on the Ethereum blockchain. 0xcert/ethereum-value-ledger Value ledger module for currency management on the Ethereum blockchain.

Wanchain

Package Version Description 0xcert/wanchain-asset-ledger Asset ledger module for asset management on the Wanchain blockchain. 0xcert/wanchain-http-provider Implementation of HTTP communication provider for the Wanchain blockchain. 0xcert/wanchain-gateway Order gateway module for executing atomic operations on the Wanchain blockchain. 0xcert/wanchain-value-ledger Value ledger module for currency management on the Wanchain blockchain.

Plugins

Package Version Description 0xcert/vue-plugin Implementation of VueJS plug-in.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING to learn how to contribute to the project and LICENSE to learn about the terms of use.