The 0xcert Framework is a platform that provides a complete set of tools for building powerful decentralized applications (dapps). Our mission is to equip application developers with a secure, agnostic and opinionated framework with conventions to enable interoperability between applications. If you are new to blockchain try the 0xcert API for quick deployments of dapps with minimal effort.
To learn more about the 0xcert Framework, the 0xcert API, the Protocol, and the 0xcert news, please refer to:
|Package
|Version
|Description
|0xcert/cert
|Module for certifying asset data objects.
|0xcert/conventions
|Module with implementation of all confirmed conventions.
|Package
|Version
|Description
|0xcert/ethereum-asset-ledger
|Asset ledger module for asset management on the Ethereum blockchain.
|0xcert/ethereum-http-provider
|Implementation of HTTP communication provider for the Ethereum blockchain.
|0xcert/ethereum-metamask-provider
|Implementation of MetaMask communication provider for the Ethereum blockchain.
|0xcert/ethereum-gateway
|Order gateway module for executing atomic operations on the Ethereum blockchain.
|0xcert/ethereum-value-ledger
|Value ledger module for currency management on the Ethereum blockchain.
|Package
|Version
|Description
|0xcert/wanchain-asset-ledger
|Asset ledger module for asset management on the Wanchain blockchain.
|0xcert/wanchain-http-provider
|Implementation of HTTP communication provider for the Wanchain blockchain.
|0xcert/wanchain-gateway
|Order gateway module for executing atomic operations on the Wanchain blockchain.
|0xcert/wanchain-value-ledger
|Value ledger module for currency management on the Wanchain blockchain.
|Package
|Version
|Description
|0xcert/vue-plugin
|Implementation of VueJS plug-in.
See CONTRIBUTING to learn how to contribute to the project and LICENSE to learn about the terms of use.