Alipay SDK for React Native. Support mobile webpage url payment. Support RN >= 0.47.

Native AlipaySDK library (download page):

iOS: v15.5.9 (2018.11.26)

Android: v15.5.9 (2018.11.26)

Features

Requirement

React Native >= 0.20

iOS >= 7.0

Android >= 4.4 (API 19)

Getting started

$ yarn add @0x5e/react-native-alipay

Native module installation

API Documentation

infoStr {String} Auth request info in query string format. Must be signed before use. See Auth request params description.

Returns object with following fields:

field type description resultStatus String See Response code description result String Result data in query string format memo String Reserved field, nothing

The result data has following fields:

field type description success Boolean true if succeed result_code String Result code auth_code String Authorization code user_id String User id

The result_code description:

code description 200 业务处理成功，会返回authCode 202 系统异常，请稍后再试或联系支付宝技术支持 1005 账户已冻结，如有疑问，请联系支付宝技术支持

Example code:

import QueryString from 'query-string' ; import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay' ; try { let infoStr = 'apiname=com.alipay.account.auth&method=alipay.open.auth.sdk.code.get&app_id=xxxx&app_name=mc&biz_type=openservice&pid=xxxx&product_id=APP_FAST_LOGIN&scope=kuaijie&target_id=xxxx&auth_type=AUTHACCOUNT&sign_type=RSA2&sign=xxxx' ; let response = await Alipay.authWithInfo(infoStr); console .info(response); let { resultStatus, result, memo } = response; let { success, result_code, auth_code, user_id } = QueryString.parse(result); } catch (error) { console .error(error); }

isSandbox {boolean} Whether to open sandbox. Must be payed before use. See 使用沙箱环境

orderStr {String} Order info in query string format. Must be signed before use. See App payment request params description.

Returns object with following fields:

field type description resultStatus String See Response code description result String Result data in json string format memo String Reserved field, nothing

The result data has following fields:

field type description code String 结果码，具体见公共错误码 msg String 处理结果的描述，信息来自于code返回结果的描述 app_id String 支付宝分配给开发者的应用Id out_trade_no String 商户网站唯一订单号 trade_no String 该交易在支付宝系统中的交易流水号 total_amount String 该笔订单的资金总额，单位为RMB-Yuan seller_id String 收款支付宝账号对应的支付宝唯一用户号 charset String 编码格式 timestamp String 时间

Example code:

import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay' ; try { Alipay.setAlipaySandbox( true ) let orderStr = 'app_id=xxxx&method=alipay.trade.app.pay&charset=utf-8×tamp=2014-07-24 03:07:50&version=1.0¬ify_url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.xxx.com%2Fnotify&biz_content=%7B%22subject%22%3A%22%E5%A4%A7%E4%B9%90%E9%80%8F%22%2C%22out_trade_no%22%3A%22xxxx%22%2C%22total_amount%22%3A%229.00%22%2C%22product_code%22%3A%22QUICK_MSECURITY_PAY%22%7D&sign_type=RSA2&sign=xxxx' ; let response = await Alipay.pay(orderStr); console .info(response); let { resultStatus, result, memo } = response; let { code, msg, app_id, out_trade_no, trade_no, total_amount, seller_id, charset, timestamp } = JSON .parse(result); } catch (error) { console .error(error); }

h5PayUrl {String} The url string of mobile webpage payment. You may get it from webview. See document for detail.

Returns object with following fields:

field type description resultCode String 返回码 returnUrl String 支付结束后应当跳转的url地址

Example code:

import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay' ; try { let h5PayUrl = 'https://wappaygw.alipay.com/service/rest.htm?_input_charset=utf-8&format=xml&partner=xxxx&req_data=%3Cauth_and_execute_req%3E%3Crequest_token%3Exxxx%3C%2Frequest_token%3E%3C%2Fauth_and_execute_req%3E&sec_id=MD5&service=alipay.wap.auth.authAndExecute&v=2.0&sign=xxxx' ; let { resultCode, returnUrl } = await Alipay.payInterceptorWithUrl(h5PayUrl); console .info(resultCode, returnUrl); } catch (error) { console .error(error); }

If you want to do client side signature instead of server side (not recommend), you can use this.

object {Object} Object to be signed. The object.sign_type can specify RSA (default) or RSA2 .

{Object} Object to be signed. The can specify (default) or . privateKey {String} Private key in PKCS#1 or PKCS#8 format.

Note: PKCS#1 private key should have wrapped with -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- and -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- PKCS#8 private key should have wrapped with -----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- and -----END PRIVATE KEY-----

Returns The query string with signature. See Process of signature for detail.

Example code:

import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay' ; let params = { app_id : 2183 , biz_content : '{"scopes":["auth_base"],"state":"init"}' , method : 'alipay.user.info.auth' , timestamp : '2017-10-13 00:00:00' , version : '1.0' , }; let privateKey = '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

' + ... + '

-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----' ; let signedQuery = Alipay.sign(params, privateKey); console .info(signedQuery);

