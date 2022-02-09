openbase logo
@0x0/restify

by restify
7.2.3

The future of Node.js REST development

Readme

alt text

restify

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status code style: prettier

restify is a framework, utilizing connect style middleware for building REST APIs. For full details, see http://restify.com

Follow restify on alt text

Usage

Server

var restify = require('restify');

const server = restify.createServer({
  name: 'myapp',
  version: '1.0.0'
});

server.use(restify.plugins.acceptParser(server.acceptable));
server.use(restify.plugins.queryParser());
server.use(restify.plugins.bodyParser());

server.get('/echo/:name', function (req, res, next) {
  res.send(req.params);
  return next();
});

server.listen(8080, function () {
  console.log('%s listening at %s', server.name, server.url);
});

Client

var assert = require('assert');
var clients = require('restify-clients');

var client = clients.createJsonClient({
  url: 'http://localhost:8080',
  version: '~1.0'
});

client.get('/echo/mark', function (err, req, res, obj) {
  assert.ifError(err);
  console.log('Server returned: %j', obj);
});

Installation

$ npm install restify

Supported Node Versions

Restify aims to support the Node.js LTS (Active and Maintenance) versions along with Node.js current stable version.

Node ReleaseSupported in Current VersionNotes
11.xYesCurrent stable
10.xYesActive LTS
8.xYesMaintenance LTS
6.xNoUse restify v7.x, team will backport critical issues only
4.xNoUse restify v7.x, team will backport critical issues only

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 restify

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Bugs

See https://github.com/restify/node-restify/issues.

Other repositories

  • For the errors module, please go here.

Mailing list

See the Google group .

