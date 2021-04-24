This project is deprecated and no longer maintained, refer to 0xProject/protocol and 0xProject/tools instead.
0x is an open protocol that facilitates trustless, low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets. For more information on how it works, check out the 0x protocol specification.
This repository is a monorepo including the 0x protocol smart contracts and numerous developer tools. Each public sub-package is independently published to NPM.
Visit our developer portal for a comprehensive list of core & community maintained packages. All packages maintained with this monorepo are listed below.
|Package
|Version
|Description
0x-contract-addresses
|A tiny utility library for getting known deployed contract addresses for a particular network
0x-contract-artifacts
|0x smart contract compilation artifacts
0x-contract-wrappers
|0x smart contract wrappers
0x-json-schemas
|0x-related JSON schemas
0x-order-utils
|A set of utilities for generating, parsing, signing and validating 0x orders
0x-sra-client
|A Python client for interacting with servers conforming to the Standard Relayer API specification
These packages are all under development. See /contracts/README.md for a list of deployed packages.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@0x/contracts-asset-proxy
AssetProxy contracts used within the protocol
@0x/contracts-erc20
|Implementations of various ERC20 tokens
@0x/contracts-erc721
|Implementations of various ERC721 tokens
@0x/contracts-erc1155
|Implementations of various ERC1155 tokens
@0x/contracts-exchange
|The
Exchange contract used for settling trades within the protocol
@0x/contracts-exchange-forwarder
|A
Forwarder contract used to simplify UX for interacting with the protocol
@0x/contracts-exchange-libs
|Protocol specific libraries used within the
Exchange contract
@0x/contracts-extensions
|Contracts that interact with and extend the functionality of the core protocol
@0x/contracts-multisig
|Various implementations of multisignature wallets, including the
AssetProxyOwner contract that has permissions to upgrade the protocol
@0x/contracts-test-utils
|TypeScript/Javascript shared utilities used for testing contracts
@0x/contracts-utils
|Generic libraries and utilities used throughout all of the contracts
@0x/contracts-coordinator
|A contract that allows users to execute 0x transactions with permission from a Coordinator
@0x/contracts-dev-utils
|A contract contains utility functions for developers (such as validating many orders using a single eth_call)
@0x/contracts-staking
|Implements the stake-based liquidity incentives defined by
ZEIP-31
|Package
|Version
|Description
0x.js
|An aggregate package combining many smaller utility packages for interacting with the 0x protocol
@0x/contract-addresses
|A tiny utility library for getting known deployed contract addresses for a particular network.
@0x/contract-wrappers
|JS/TS wrappers for interacting with the 0x smart contracts
@0x/order-utils
|A set of utilities for generating, parsing, signing and validating 0x orders
@0x/json-schemas
|0x-related JSON schemas
@0x/migrations
|Migration tool for deploying 0x smart contracts on private testnets
@0x/contract-artifacts
|0x smart contract compilation artifacts
@0x/sra-spec
|OpenAPI specification for the Standard Relayer API
@0x/connect
|An HTTP/WS client for interacting with the Standard Relayer API
@0x/asset-swapper
|Convenience package for discovering and performing swaps for any ERC20 Assets
|Package
|Version
|Description
@0x/web3-wrapper
|An Ethereum JSON RPC client
@0x/sol-compiler
|A wrapper around solc-js that adds smart re-compilation, ability to compile an entire project, Solidity version specific compilation, standard input description support and much more.
@0x/sol-coverage
|A solidity test coverage tool
@0x/sol-profiler
|A solidity gas cost profiler
@0x/sol-trace
|A solidity stack trace tool
@0x/sol-resolver
|Import resolver for smart contracts dependencies
@0x/subproviders
|Web3 provider middlewares (e.g. LedgerSubprovider)
@0x/sol-doc
|Solidity documentation generator
|Package
|Version
|Description
@0x/abi-gen
|Tool to generate TS wrappers from smart contract ABIs
@0x/tslint-config
|Custom TSLint rules used by the 0x core team
@0x/types
|Shared type declarations
@0x/typescript-typings
|Repository of types for external packages
@0x/utils
|Shared utilities
@0x/assert
|Type and schema assertions used by our packages
@0x/base-contract
|BaseContract used by auto-generated
abi-gen wrapper contracts
@0x/dev-utils
|Dev utils to be shared across 0x packages
|Package
|Description
@0x/instant
|A free and flexible way to offer simple crypto purchasing in any app or website.
Node version 6.x or 8.x is required.
Most of the packages require additional typings for external dependencies.
You can include those by prepending the
@0x/typescript-typings package to your
typeRoots config.
"typeRoots": ["node_modules/@0x/typescript-typings/types", "node_modules/@types"],
We strongly recommend that the community help us make improvements and determine the future direction of the protocol. To report bugs within this package, please create an issue in this repository.
Make sure you are using Yarn v1.9.4. To install using brew:
brew install yarn@1.9.4
Then install dependencies
yarn install
You will also need to have Python 3 installed, in order to build and run the tests of
abi-gen's command-line interface, which is integrated with the yarn build, yarn test, and yarn lint commands described below. More specifically, your local pip should resolve to the Python 3 version of pip, not a Python 2.x version.
To build all packages:
yarn build
To build a specific package:
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn build
To build all contracts packages:
yarn build:contracts
To re-build all packages on change:
yarn watch
To watch a specific package and all it's dependent packages:
PKG=[NPM_PACKAGE_NAME] yarn watch
e.g
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn watch
Clean all packages:
yarn clean
Clean a specific package
PKG=0x.js yarn clean
To re-build (clean & build) all packages:
yarn rebuild
To re-build (clean & build) a specific package & it's deps:
PKG=0x.js yarn rebuild
Lint all packages:
yarn lint
Lint a specific package:
PKG=0x.js yarn lint
Run all tests:
yarn test
Run a specific package's test:
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn test
Run all contracts packages tests:
yarn test:contracts